Budget 2020: The great Spinoff hot-take roundtable

Budget 2020: In the midst of a pandemic, and with New Zealand beginning the long road to recovery, today’s budget was heralded as potentially the most momentous in a generation. So what did the experts think?

Sam Stubbs: A sensible, well judged budget

Additional money is being spent on what is already working ie.wage subsidies. And there’s more for housing, easily New Zealand’s biggest social problem, with $20 billion put aside for future problems that will inevitably arise.

It’s also targeted assistance where NZ has competitive advantage, for example trade and enterprise, and in areas where we need to focus on as a nation like trades training, tourism, the environment and Māori and Pasifika issues.

There are two wastes of money in the budget: extra for rail (which could be better spent on electric buses and bike lanes) and defence, where the Hercules replacements should have been funded from an already approved (and enormous) defence procurement budget.

All that said, Grant Robertson is joining a pantheon of world class NZ finance ministers. It started with Michael Cullen, continued with Bill English. And now, for his calm under fire, Grant Robertson makes it a threepeat.

Sam Stubbs is the founder and managing director of KiwiSaver and index fund provider Simplicity

Gabrielle Baker: Little more than the bare minimum for Māori health

This budget seems based on the idea if we just do more of what we’ve done before we’ll get better results. And we probably will, for the people we were already doing pretty well for. Meanwhile inequity goes unchecked. Racism, still thriving.

Looking at what this budget offers for Māori health, it’s hard to ignore that less than a year ago the Waitangi Tribunal found numerous breaches of the Treaty in primary health care. Except that the government has managed to do just that.

I know that we are dealing with our nationwide recovery from Covid-19, but in fact redesign in the wake of moving to level 2 (and beyond) would have been an opportunity to literally put their money where their mouths are in terms of honouring Te Tiriti and improving Māori outcomes. And if, as Minister Henare said today health and wellbeing is the number one priority, you’d expect a real focus on support Māori economic wellbeing.

In the 80s and 90s we also saw rough economic waters and widening unjust and unfair differences in socioeconomic resources between Māori and non-Māori. We also saw widening gaps in life expectancy and other health outcomes between Māori and non-Māori. Being serious about eliminating inequity would mean doing something serious about the wider determinants of health, like welfare, education and employment. So you can forgive my lack of praise for $50m in Māori focused trades training from a pool of $1.6 billion.

There are some things I’m pleased to say, more funding to Māori providers via Whanau Ora Commissioning is part of that. More disability support funding is also good if it helps it keep pace with need. But given the (unmet) needs of Māori with lived experience of disability and the disproportionately low numbers of Māori providers funded to provide disability support services, I’d want more assurances that this money was enough to do more than the bare minimum.

Gabrielle Baker (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri) is a public health consultant. Her primary interest is in a pro-equity and anti-racist health system.

Iain White: The start of a long haul for state spending

The country was in a fortunate position going into the pandemic. Its debt was low and it had the experience of the GFC to fall back on. You can see how the budget reflects both these aspects.

The first takeaway is the size and scale. It is gratifying to see the government significantly increasing state spending to offset the contraction in private sector investment and lower consumer confidence that we know is happening. Those countries that did this in the wake of the previous economic crisis had a shorter and less severe recession than those who used the false analogy of household spending and cut spending as income dropped. Even if we were more isolated than most countries from the effects of the GFC, it is clear we have learned the lessons. This is the rainy day.

Turning to specifics associated with the recovery, the Covid Response and Recovery Fund to invest in infrastructure seems much lower than many may have suspected. It is an initial $3bn, but the total of the ‘shovel-ready’ projects submitted was $136bn. There are going to be many disappointed people, and, if it is spread around the nation as previously indicated, that figure will not go very far at all.

That said, this decision might not be a bad thing. It feels more like an attempt to keep some powder dry and a desire to get infrastructure investment right rather than about limiting the total sums that will flow into this area.

This leads to the other issue I’d like to flag up as a feature of the budget: flexibility. The economic forecasts and numbers associated with budgets tend to sound accurate, but in reality I suspect the government realise that this time round they are very, very soft. All projections are right now. We simply do not know what the effects will be and how long it will last. So the language peppered throughout of ‘phases’, ‘steps’, or trailing future interventions, appears to be a realistic way to reflect the specific nature of this crisis. In contrast to previous budgets, this feels more like the start of a long haul of state spending that will unfold throughout the year and beyond, rather than a one-off annual event.

Iain White is a professor of environmental planning at the University of Waikato

Nicola Gaston: A missed opportunity to support research and innovation

Under normal conditions, I might describe this as a disappointing budget for science. There is a tiny bit of cash put aside to increase Strategic Science Investment Fund Platforms programme funding for Crown research institutes, acknowledging attrition of funding; there is a small capital injection of $15 million into ESR – and that appears to be it. There is $150 million for business loans to support R&D – that number appears to be what Treasury pointed out last year was needed to move government spending towards its stated 2% target, so is not accidental – but this, while a welcome complement to the science sector, does not replace investment in the development of skills and capacity in research. That said, the increase of the per student subsidy for tertiary education is welcome though overdue, though it is a relatively small scale investment alongside the money put into trades to encourage people to retrain in selected industries.

More than an increase in specific numbers, I would have liked to see a more holistic approach taken to recognise how the research ecosystem can support recovery and develop the resilience of the New Zealand economy over the medium to long term. Under Covid-19 conditions, the budget was never going to be what it would have been prior – and I would never suggest that Research, Science, and Innovation should be higher priorities than Social Services, Health, and Education right now – but it would have been reassuring to see budget signals designed to create activity in the science system in the right places. The biggest threat to the long term stability and success of our research and innovation ecosystem right now is that we lose capacity as people disengage, fail to complete their studies or research programmes due to economic impacts, and that these losses are compounded by disrupted career paths and lost opportunities due to closed borders over the next year or even longer time frames.

We are going to need to be agile and proactive in order to retain talent – and in the short term, I would have liked to see more emphasis on immediate retention strategies, rather than retraining alone. It is always possible, of course, that some of these outcomes will be able to be achieved by work being done within the sector and within MBIE – for example, by re-prioritising Catalyst Fund expenditure to support International Research Relationships, to support postdocs based in New Zealand – but I do think the time is ripe (or in fact, now urgent) for a well-designed postdoctoral fellowship scheme that would retain and develop talent within New Zealand to support our high impact, low footprint industries in sustainable innovation and green tech.

So what is most disappointing to me, in fact, is to see yet again that this opportunity has been missed. But if we are to discuss what is missing in this budget, the leading contender would be our Zero Carbon goals: they appear to be missing not merely in action, but in aspiration. This cannot and must not become our new normal.

Nicola Gaston is an associate professor in the department of physics at the University of Auckland and co-director of The MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology.

Oliver Hartwich: KiwiBuild on steroids

Budget 2020 delivered the scary debt figures and bleak economic outlook most people expected. If anything, the overall picture was probably still too optimistic. If GDP only declined by just under 5% over the coming year, New Zealand would have been very lucky indeed.

In any case, the budget did not deliver the strategy which will get New Zealand out of this hole. Unfortunately, the budget is all about spending based on good intentions. The government obviously expects to lead the recovery.

As KiwiBuild demonstrated, good intentions plus a large amount of government money do not automatically equate to success. But Budget 2020 is KiwiBuild on steroids.

The government is throwing everything it has at the economy, and then some. Infrastructure, rail, public housing, school meals and substantial make-work projects in environmental protection: everybody gets a piece of the action. And yes, some of those spending initiatives like vocational training may even produce some positive results.

Yet beyond such spending initiatives, there is no overall strategy to grow the economy and reopen the sectors hurt by Covid-19. International tourism and education exports are crying out for a way to come back through the trans-Tasman bubble and to open the border with a quarantine scheme.

This budget risks leaving a legacy of enormous public debt with few good economic outcomes to show for it.

Dr Oliver Hartwich is the executive director of The New Zealand Initiative.

Cath Conn: A welcome focus on green jobs

It was encouraging to see that $1.1 billion has been allocated to environment jobs in today’s budget. Protecting environments locally and globally is the single greatest challenge societies face and New Zealand has a positive global reputation for its natural heritage. Ideally investment in the environment should be part of a wider shift from consumer capitalism to a new environmentally-sensitive capitalism, with a greater investment in places to walk and cycle safely, promotion of sustainable food systems, support for ecotourism and green hospitality, support for e-transportation and repurposing buildings for all, such as schools and workplaces, to promote health.

These measures would be vital in redirecting the health system from one that is focused on managing the sick (the current role of district health boards is essentially that) to monitoring and protecting against sickness. The absolute lack of a global public health monitoring and protection system is why we are experiencing the Covid-19 outbreak in its more extreme manifestations. New Zealand also had under-invested in public health prevention and protection measures for at least a decade. The lockdown provided the current government with some much-needed time to ramp up public health protection, for such as contract tracing and epidemiological monitoring. It now needs to be part of a joined-up approach to health which keeps people and planet safe forever.

Dr Cath Conn is a social scientist and the co-director of the AUT Child and Youth Health Research Centre

Liam Hehir: A prudent approach was necessary, and Robertson delivered

I went to Palmerston North’s mall, the Plaza, today to get felt pens for my kids. The great shopping Mecca of the central North Island was filled with people. The line to get into Kmart was long. I expected that. The line to get to the checkout that snaked around half the store, however, was worse than anything I’ve experienced at Christmas.

For weeks and weeks we’ve been cooped up in our houses, allowed out only for excursions to the supermarket and pharmacy. In the same way that we gorged away through a months worth of McChicken burgers a few weeks ago, we have proven ourselves to be consumers through and through.

But it’s hard to see this being sustained. Economic shocks have delayed effect. After the sugar risk of being allowed into the malls ends, the bills will start to fall due.

Grant Robertson’s job today was to make it clear he understands the need for prudence. For the most part, he hasn’t done too badly. There was no Keynesian tax relief. There was no UBI or fundamental break with the post Muldoon consensus, either. The temptation of helicopter money was largely avoided. That was never to be expected from a disciple of Clark and Cullen.

Within the parameters of what Robertson’s constitution allows, however, the budget is bold. We will be putting an eye-watering amount on the national credit card. That’s just something you have to do sometimes and thankfully the hard work had been put in over the previous decade to allow this kind of expenditure.

Whoever succeeds Robertson as finance minister is going to have a hell of a job to get on top of it all. Well, that’s life. I am sure there will be no shortage of job applicants.

Robertson can’t save us from the lean times to come. The wage subsidy has been extended but under narrower criteria. In any event, firms just can’t hang on forever with only partial relief for what is usually their biggest cost.

The targeted approach is not without risk and is in some ways suboptimal. Public servants based in Wellington do not have the best track record when it comes to picking and choosing winners and losers in the real economy. But, to be fair, the administration of the government’s response so far has exceeded expectations.

It is important to note that the government hasn’t yet allocated all the spending it has announced. So in many important ways, the jury remains very much out.

But with his conservative approach, Robertson has shown he has the potential to be his generation’s Bill English. That is intended as a compliment. And after what he’s been through this year and the insights he will have gained, I am sure he will take it that way.

Liam Hehir is a political commentator

Samantha Murton: GPs left hanging

Despite our sector running the frontline defence against Covid-19, and pivoting our business model to do it, we’ve been left out of today’s announcement. However, we’re looking to work with the government on what the finance minister described as “further support to the health sector in the coming months”.

During lockdown GPs moved 70% of our patient appointments to remote consultations. An unexpected outcome was greater medical access to high-needs and rural communities who no longer needed to travel or spend unbudgeted money to receive care. Health equity is crucial to GPs. Ethnicity, location, cost of care, and rurality are all barriers to primary healthcare access, which this Budget needed to address urgently so those falling behind don’t continue to suffer in the aftermath of Covid-19.

And we need a rethink on how primary healthcare is funded. The capitation model is very “one size fits all” and needs reworking to cater to the increasingly complex needs of our patients. I didn’t see anything in today’s budget that shows me a revitalised future for general practice, but I hope that in the next few months we will.

Dr Samantha Murton is president of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners

Clarissa Mackay: A milestone for the free school lunches campaign

Today’s budget is a major step forward for the children of Aotearoa/New Zealand. The expansion of the school lunch initiative by $220 million can ensure that every child in our country has the chance to succeed at school and in life. This development wouldn’t have been possible without the many groups in New Zealand highlighting the need for better social safety nets and a government that has taken this historical step forwards. We now need the government to focus on the implementation of this initiative, ensuring we have a strong foundation to build a successful programme. The coming weeks and months will be critical in establishing a knowledgeable and capable team to ensure success. But for today, this group of mothers who started on a mission three years ago, speaking with MPs, charities, the United Nations and World Food Program, can celebrate that no child in NZ will go hungry again.

Clarissa Mackay is a founder of the Eat Right Be Bright campaign for government-funded lunches in schools