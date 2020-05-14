Covid-19 live updates, May 14: Budget day dawns in alert level two

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

6.30am: The day ahead

As of a minute before midnight, New Zealand is in alert level two. That means a major change in what is permitted and what isn’t, with a different legal framework applied. For a roundup of what is and isn’t allowed, see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris’s guide to staying safe at alert level two here.

It’s budget day, too, with the post-lockdown lockup concluding at 2pm and Grant Robertson addressing parliament. It will be a different kind of budget at a different time. For all our budget coverage, including new commentaries this morning from Eric Crampton, Laura O’Connell Rapira and Stacey Shortall, see here. We’ll have updates as they happen.

The usual 1pm briefing on Covid-19 cases is also expected. The last two days have seen no new cases.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

A bill to enable the enforcement of alert level two passed its third reading in parliament, enabling New Zealand to move at 11.59pm last night. The new rules are summarised here.

The rule on funerals and tangihanga for alert level two was relaxed following an outcry, from a maximum of 10 attending to 50.

New Zealand recorded a second consecutive zero in the new cases of Covid-19 count.

A review of procedures at Waitākere Hospital found problems with PPE used by infected nurses.

The national state of emergency was lifted.

