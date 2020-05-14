A crisis budget. A debt budget. And a budget on which our recovery depends

Budget 2020: While the cost of Covid-19 means crown debt will increase dramatically, setting the right priorities means the economy can recover sooner.

When the government releases its budget today it should have two main priorities. Firstly, and most importantly, the health system needs to be ready for the medium-to-long term changes that the pandemic has forced on the country. Secondly, the government needs to ensure temporary measures are in place for all of us to get us through the next phase of the recession.

Those two priorities lead to one unavoidable consequence – increased spending. This, coupled with lower tax revenues and existing spending on longstanding issues, means the government will need to take on more debt. But while the Public Finance Act allows this kind of response to emergencies, it also requires the government to think about the path back to prudent debt levels. This requirement makes a lot of sense – we just cannot know if another crisis will hit and we will need room to deal with that too.

Returning to prudent debt levels once this crisis starts to pass will be much harder if the government locks in increases to baseline expenditures – that would also limit how much debt the government could afford to take on now. An adequate response to the current crisis requires fiscal discipline about matters unrelated to the pandemic response.

On the current response, I desperately hope that some of the money allocated to the district health boards earlier this week will be directly put to pandemic response – and particularly into the offices of the Medical Officers of Health.

Funding towards ensuring international visitors can safety enter New Zealand should also be included. While we can hope for regular travel between New Zealand and places like Taiwan – whose pandemic response is even better than ours – those entering from other places will have to be placed under quarantine restrictions. That requires investment in quarantine facilities.

The investment is trivial in the grand scheme of things, but the government’s failure to sort out border security is costing billions of dollars in international student revenue. And who knows what other business could shift to New Zealand if we had credible quarantine provisions and were able to sustain a Covid-19 free environment? Large overseas film productions might be enticed here without requiring subsidies. International sporting codes could shift to an Australia-New Zealand bubble to maintain their television contracts. But it all requires sorting out quarantine.

Contact tracing also has to be built up and maintained so that any future outbreaks can be handled through rapid tracing and quarantine of cases and contacts. Again, an investment of millions will save tens of billions, easily.

Disruption in the short-to-medium term can justify greater targeted support for households facing substantial income losses. Extending the student loan scheme to non-students and allowing people to borrow against lost income this year up to a cap would not be a bad way of handling things. For every dollar that the government might hand out to everyone as “helicopter money”, it could afford to lend out about $4.75 through the student loan scheme if it were targeted to those losing income.

Finally, I hope that whatever infrastructure investments the government hopes to make are checked rigorously to ensure they pass a reasonable cost-benefit assessment, and that the country has the capability to get them built. High unemployment rates do not necessarily mean easy availability of the skills needed for those projects.