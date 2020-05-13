Covid-19 live updates, May 13: Alert level two bill debate continues, finance minister fronting at ERC

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

10.00am: Epidemic Response Committee focusing on finance and economy Today’s sitting of the Epidemic Response Committe is about to get under way, and will be hearing from Cameron Bagrie, managing director of Bagrie Economics and a former chief economist at ANZ bank, Rahui Papa of the National Iwi Chairs Forum, PwC tax partner Geof Nightingale, independent economist Michael Reddell, Ian Harrison principal of Tailrisk Economics and finance minister Grant Robertson. You can watch all the action here:

9.25pm: Alert level two bill debate continues, references to marae removed

The debate on the Public Health Response Bill is now under way in parliament. The government had planned to urgently pass all readings of the bill yesterday because it needs to be in place by 11.59pm tonight for when the country moves to alert level two, but National opposed the first and second readings last night.

Minister for Māori-crown relations Kelvin Davis said references to marae had been removed from the bill following concerns from Māori. The initial iteration of the bill said police could enter any premises, including private dwellings and marae, without a warrant.

“We’ve made the changes and listened to what Māoridom are saying,” said Davis. “It reduces the protections being afforded to marae – deleting the definitions of specified private premises, removing references to marae specifically. To be honest, it isn’t really what should have been done, but because of confusion, this is what is being done.”

9.15pm: Peters says migrant workers out of jobs ‘should probably go home’

Deputy prime minister Winston Peters has said migrant workers out of jobs should probably go home because New Zealand taxpayers can’t afford to support them. Speaking to Mike Hosking on Newstalk Zb this morning, Peters said 50,000 had already done so, many via repatriation flights organised by their home countries. He questioned whether it was fair for migrant workers to be in the country beyond what their visa allowed. If they were out of work, there would be a “massive” downstream cost to New Zealand taxpayers.

8.40am: Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents following outbreak

Health authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 virus first emerged in December last year, are planning to test 11 million residents after a resurgence of cases at the weekend. The plan appears to be in its early stages, reports the BBC, with all districts in Wuhan told to submit details as to how testing could be done within 10 days. Wuhan recorded six new cases over the weekend, the first since April 3. The city had begun reopening on April 8 after 11 weeks of strict lockdown.

8.30am: Dunedin follows Wellington in adoption of contact tracing app

Following Wellington’s official adoption of contact tracing app Rippl, as reported by Alex Braae on The Spinoff yesterday, Dunedin has announced it will be using the same app. John Christie, the director of Enterprise Dunedin, the city’s economic development agency, told the Otago Daily Times a few hundred licences for Rippl, developed by Wellington-based tech firms Paperkite and posBoss, had been bought for use by Dunedin businesses. Rippl keeps an anonymous private digital log of visits to venues after a QR code is scanned at the door. If there is a Covid-19 outbreak associated with that venue, a message can be sent to the relevant users’ app, which will ask them to make contact with the health authorities.

8.00am: Debate on Covid-19 bill to continue this morning

Debate on the Public Health Response Bill will continue this morning in parliament after National opposed the first and second readings last night. The government had planned to urgently pass all readings of the bill yesterday because it needs to be in place by 11.59pm tonight for when the country moves to alert level two, but National raised concerns about the speed at which it was being pushed through, and the lack of trust being afforded to New Zealanders, reports RNZ.

The committee stage of the debate and further readings of the bill, which grants extraordinary powers to both the government and police to combat Covid-19, will take place this morning, reports Stuff. The government says the bill is necessary to ensure alert level two restrictions can be enforced without relying on a national state of emergency. Until now, National had voted in favour of all the government’s Covid-19-related legislation, while disagreeing with some aspects of the response. With the support of Labour, the Greens and NZ First, the final reading of the bill is expected to pass this morning. Act, which has supported the bill thus far, may oppose its final reading if its proposed changes are not adopted, reports NZ Herald.

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report this morning, National leader Simon Bridges reiterated his party’s concerns with the 10-person limit alert level two restrictions will place on funerals, tangi and religious services, when the likes of rugby games cinemas and restaurants weren’t subject to such a limit. “It’s inexplicable to say it’s not OK for funerals,” Bridges said. “That’s cruel and inhumane.”

He also questioned the extraordinary powers the bill would grant to police. “Why do they need warrantless powers to go into people’s homes, to stop cars anywhere any time and to search them in a way that they haven’t had previously?” Bridges said he accepted some law change was needed but the government was “overreaching”. “I want to see more freedoms but a bill that imposes more restrictions, it seems to me, isn’t the way to do that.”

7.45am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

We’re increasingly getting a sense of the sort of budget Grant Robertson will deliver tomorrow. The country is facing an economic downturn that could end up matching the Great Depression almost 100 years ago, and Robertson has made it very clear there will be massive borrowing to fund spending, and as a result an extended period of deficits. He has also made it clear that the budget won’t be the only chance for big stimulus spending – more will be likely down the line, as needed. He has also indicated that previous plans have ended up being put “on ice”, in part because of the rapidly changing global outlook.

Within all that, we’re going to see some very large numbers thrown around tomorrow. The pre-budget announcements continued yesterday, with about $4 billion announced over four years for district health boards. Health minister David Clark went on Newstalk ZB yesterday – he says there will be a lot of frontloading of that spending to get through the backlog of surgeries and specialist care. He also spoke about the deficits currently being experienced by DHBs, which underlined a point hammered away at by the government all throughout their term – that when they came into office they found underfunded and stretched public services.

So the spending will be huge – but will it be transformational, or just a much bigger form of business as usual? Interest’s Jenée Tibshraeny has analysed what is coming, and suggested the latter is more likely. That’s partly because there is likely to be more spending to come, and some powder will need to be kept dry. But it’s also partly the character of Robertson himself – he really has been a relatively conservative finance minister so far. On the other hand, Robertson has been talking up the budget as a chance to “reset” on long-term issues, reports the BOP Times, so it is possible we see some radical moves.

On a related note, can we expect big changes to the tax system – either to relieve pressure on taxpayers, or to help pay for the borrowing? Terry Baucher has been analysing this for The Spinoff, and sees a lower likelihood of something massive being dropped – though there is a strong chance of incremental tax system changes, such as alterations to the abatement thresholds for low income earners.

From the Friday files: Today’s story from the massive release of cabinet papers is one that illustrates some of the struggles facing the education sector ahead of the lockdown. The NZ Herald’s Dubby Henry and Claire Trevett report that access to technology wasn’t remotely sufficient for every student who would need it, and a massive scramble took place to start getting kids connected. The ministry also recommended that the most disadvantaged students be given first priority.

The rules on tangihanga have been further clarified, after anger that a 10-person limit on such gatherings was unfair. Radio NZ’s Leigh-Marama McLachlan reports that rolling groups of ten will be allowed to visit at different times, in order to view the body. There is still some disappointment at the rule, both because the earlier indications were that gatherings would be limited to 100 people, and because larger numbers than ten people will be able to congregate in places like malls or movie theatres. Meanwhile, Toby Manhire has answered a full 60 essential questions about life at level two.

Foreign minister Winston Peters doesn’t believe a war of words over Taiwan joining the World Health Organisation will harm this country’s relationship with China, reports Stuff’s Thomas Manch. Peters said Taiwan had been a “standout” in the fight against Covid-19, and said he also doesn’t regret telling the ambassador to NZ that she should “listen to her masters” in Beijing. It isn’t necessarily a new position for New Zealand to take – that the WHO should include Taiwan. However, the tone both from the NZ government and around the world is very different right now. Meanwhile, the ABC reports China has banned meat products from four Australian abattoirs, in “an apparent escalation of Beijing’s trade war tactics”.

Sometimes you read a headline that seems metaphorical, only to discover it is in fact horribly close to being literal. So it was with this piece by Newsroom’s Dileepa Fonseka, who has reported on the support (or lack thereof) given to unemployed migrant workers who found themselves stranded here for the lockdown. The headline says one such family living in a garage were given a “can of beans” – well, it wasn’t much more than that, and the food lasted them a single day. They were then told those supplies were meant to last for the entire lockdown. The political reaction to the circumstances of migrant workers has been captured in this story by the NZ Herald’s Amelia Wade, with calls to grant temporary emergency benefits to migrant workers.

For those in dry parts of the rural world, the ongoing drought is a serious concern. Writing on Farmers Weekly, Steve Wyn-Harris says that despite a brief respite of rain, the next couple of months aren’t really forecast to be much better, after an exceptionally dry start to the year. Wyn-Harris says with those issues looming into a difficult winter, farmers will need to support and look out for each other’s wellbeing.

We’ve heard a lot from the big party leaders over the last two months, so what about the rest? There’s an election coming up, so The Spinoff thought it would be useful to approach every registered party outside of parliament to ask them how they would have handled the Covid-19 pandemic, and what needs to happen next in the recovery. Their responses are here.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



New Zealand recorded no new cases of Covid-19, and no deaths.

The house sat to debate under urgency legislation to allow the enforcement of levels one and two.

Racing minister Winston Peters unveiled a $72.5 million recovery package for the New Zealand racing industry in a pre-budget announcement at the Beehive.

In another pre-budget teaser, the Ministry of Health released a statement promising “record investment in hospitals and health services”.

The Electoral Commission revealed plans for the September election and referendums to maintain public health in the face of Covid-19.

The hard-hit tourism industry appealed for more government support during the Epidemic Response Committee hearing.

Meanwhile Jacinda Ardern announced the government will partner with industries to help redeploy some of the country’s 400,000 strong tourism workforce while the industry rebuilds.

Bunnings told 145 staff they could lose their jobs after the company proposed closing seven of its New Zealand stores.

Read more in yesterday’s live updates here.