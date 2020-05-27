Live updates, May 27: Public faith in state agencies soars; financial impact grim

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

6.05am: Covid-19 hits financial wellbeing hard

A survey by the Commission for Financial Capability published this morning presents a bleak picture of the financial vulnerability of New Zealanders following the Covid crisis.

Undertaken during the level four lockdown in April, the survey found 34% of households were in financial difficulty and 40% at risk of tipping into hardship. New Zealand is one of eight countries participating in the study, and fares worse than the two others that have so far reported results, Britain and Norway.

By comparison, in the UK, 28% of respondents were in difficulty and 37% at risk. In Norway, just 8% of people were in difficulty and 30% were at risk.

6am: Public sector agencies’ reputations at record highs

New Zealand’s opinion of our public services has rarely been higher, according to a new survey released today. Colmar Brunton’s annual Public Sector Reputation Index, measuring the reputation of 54 public sector agencies, suggests the Covid crisis is inspiring positive feelings about government-controlled organisations of all kinds.

While a number of perennially popular agencies continue to dominate – Fire and Emergency New Zealand took out the top spot for the fifth year running, for example – the list features some surprising movers and shakers including the NZ Defence Force, which jumped eight places to number two despite its very minor role in the Covid-19 response.

The research was conducted between 10 and 25 March 2020, just as the coronavirus began to seriously affect New Zealand.

5.15am: Small business loans set to hit $1bn

Almost $1 billion in interest-free loans to small and medium-sized businesses have been paid out since the scheme launched on May 12, small business minister Stuart Nash has announced. Of the over 55,000 businesses that have applied, 95% have been approved for loans, at an average loan size of approximately $17,300. Around 45% of applications are from businesses with only one employee.

Loans made under the scheme are interest free if repaid within a year; after that the interest rate is 3% for a maximum term of five years. Repayments are not required for the first two years and SMEs employing 50 or fewer staff are eligible to apply.

5.30am: Scrutiny committee wound up

The National Party wanted it to continue but the parties of government voted to send the Covid-19 Epidemic Response Committee to the abattoir last night. “The Opposition-controlled committee served its role well and reinforced New Zealanders’ confidence in our democratic system during a difficult time. It was a unique and innovative accountability mechanism and I’d like to thank Simon Bridges for his chairing,” said the leader of the house, Chris Hipkins in a statement. “With level two now operating, the ERC is no longer needed. As shadow leader of the house, National MP Gerry Brownlee, said on the decision to set up the committee, it would function during the time of a skeleton parliament and ‘fill a void that would normally be occupied by question time’. That void has passed. All MPs are able to return and the house will function largely as it did pre lockdown. Disappointingly, there was no acknowledgment in Hipkins’ statement of the considerable aesthetic contributions of the Zoom committee.

5.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. Five further cases were recorded as recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country down to 22.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said he was confident in the country’s contact tracing abilities ahead of changes to level two restrictions allowing gatherings of up to 100 people from this weekend.

The government announced its Covid-19 vaccine strategy, funded to the tune of $37 million.

Facing criticism for the lack of diversity in their shadow cabinet, new National Party leaders Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye wrongly claimed finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith was Māori, which he then denied.

Todd Muller reconsidered the controversial MAGA hat which has dominated the first few days of his National Party leadership, telling reporters today he has decided not to display it in his new office.

The WHO suspended its trial of the Donald Trump-endorsed hydroxychloroquine after it was linked to increased rates of mortality and serious heart problems among Covid-19 patients.

