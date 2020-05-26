Live updates, May 26: Bloomfield confident about contact tracing; Johnson’s aide refuses to resign

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

10.30am: More job losses at Air NZ, Tourism Holdings Limited

Another day, another set of stories about large-scale job losses. An estimated 4,000 jobs are on the line at Air New Zealand as the company prepares to report dramatic financial losses. Meanwhile Tourism Holdings Limited has announced they expect around 140 employees will be affected as they begin a consultation period to “match staff numbers with demand”.

10.00am: Bloomfield confident of contact tracing capabilities

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is confident in the country’s contact tracing capacity as alert level two restrictions on gatherings are eased this weekend. With gatherings of up to 100 people to be allowed, Bloomfield told RNZ’s Morning Report the goal was to be able to contact everybody within two days in the event of a confirmed case. He stressed the importance of collecting contact details and encouraged people to download the government’s NZ Covid Tracer app. “It’s not too much trouble, but that is the critical thing that will help us trace people quickly,” he said.

9.00am: Elle Hunt on the Dominic Cummings fiasco

Along with much of Britain, Elle Hunt has watched Dominic Cummings’ remorseless press conference overnight (see 7.45am update) with a slack jaw. In a post for The Spinoff this morning, she writes of Boris Johnson’s defence of his chief adviser:

No rap on the knuckles. Not even a blustered apology, as I’d expected. Instead, the suggestion was that Cummings was not only justified in breaking a lockdown imposed to flatten the curve of coronavirus, while showing symptoms – but somehow, to be commended for doing so. Meanwhile, Britons have missed loved ones’ funerals so as to abide by official advice to “stay at home”.

Nearly 37,000 people have died of coronavirus so far in the UK. Even after two months of lockdown, there continue to be roughly 2,500 confirmed cases a day. Yet Johnson’s briefing seemed confirmation of Cummings’ hold over the prime minister – and of the double standards for politicians, and the public.

Read the piece in full here.

8.20am: Why 28 days of no new cases is the next big goal

A modelling study conducted by University of Otago scientists, including now-household names Ayesha Verrall and Michael Baker, found it would take between 27 and 33 days of no new detected cases of Covid-19 for there to be a 95% probability of epidemic extinction in New Zealand. The authors of the study called for the Ministry of Health to provide an official definition of elimination so the public and researchers could monitor progress towards this goal. For more detail, read their blog post, published yesterday, here.

8.00am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The government has announced a brand new income support scheme for those who have lost work – but in many ways, it immediately became notable more for what it wasn’t. To deal with the wave in unemployment caused by Covid-19, there will now be a 12-week period of payments of $490 a week, for all those who lost their full time jobs on March 1 or later. The rate will be set at $250 for part-timers, and both will be paid instead of the main unemployment benefit. It’s a massive programme, and is expected to cost about $1.2 bn.

But immediately, some of you with sharp eyes might have spotted what is wrong with this picture. So first, a bit more justification from the government. Stuff reports that social development minister Carmel Sepuloni says it is about creating “breathing space” for the new cohort of unemployed, who may struggle to find a job quickly amid an impending recession. People who lose their jobs might also have particularly high outgoings, and it was suggested by Interest journalist Jenée Tibshraeny on Twitter that the move was necessary to prevent a mass wave of house mortgage defaults – “because our housing stock is (unfortunately) worth about 4 times that of our annual GDP”.

All hell quickly broke loose, because as you might have noticed, these payments are set at about twice as much as the main benefit. In effect, it creates a two-tier welfare system – and some argue that by doing so, it creates a line between ‘deserving’ and ‘undeserving’ welfare recipients, in an extremely arbitrary fashion. Let’s not forget that a lot of people were already losing jobs because of Covid-19 before March 1, not to mention the fact that people lose jobs through no fault of their own all the time. As Newsroom reports, it leaves out existing beneficiaries and migrant workers who are doing it tough right now too.

Finance minister Grant Robertson said that while unemployment is difficult at all times, “this is a recognition that this came from nowhere.” For many of those who find themselves in need and eligible, it will be a godsend. Writing on The Spinoff, researcher Max Rashbrooke has argued that it could be a sign of a looming shift in welfare policy, towards “both permanent social insurance and core benefit increases.” That whole piece by the way gives an excellent analysis of the structure of welfare systems, and is well worth reading.

But criticism has also come directly from the government’s own base. Not to put too fine a point on it, but now middle class people are going on the dole, and there is a perception that the government is scrambling to protect them when it previously wouldn’t have done the same for others who became unemployed. As a post on left-wing blog The Standard put it, “the government obviously fully understands the basic inequity and inadequacy of the welfare system or it wouldn’t be bolting this short term second tier onto existing welfare provisions. But I guess their only aim is to mollify the suburbs in these straitened times.” Remember, this is a welfare system that the government’s own working group described as difficult to navigate, and providing insufficient support for people to live off – a point made in this strong opinion piece on Stuff by Susan Edmonds.

And it is causing ructions between Labour and the Greens. Several highly ranked Green candidates, including current MP Julie Anne Genter, tweeted out messages saying that the party believed in raising main benefits, but couldn’t do it without more MPs in parliament. It’s a difficult line for the party to walk, because this episode exposes how little their insistences on welfare have mattered over this term of government. The party’s official twitter account also put out the erroneous claim that they were the only party pushing for higher core benefit payments – Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said her party would seek to double them. A full report on Green Party anger was released this morning by Radio NZ, with an accusation from the Greens that Labour had broken a promise to overhaul the welfare system in their confidence and supply agreement.

Meanwhile, on redundancies, we’re starting to see some awful situations emerge of workers being pitted against each other for scarce jobs. Radio NZ’s Gill Bonnett reports that some of those cases even involve local and migrant workers being basically in competition with each other. Expect to hear more of these sorts of stories in the coming months.

A fairly major reshuffle of the National caucus has been announced, and former minister and leadership contender Amy Adams is back in the fold, reports reports Stuff . Many of the ranking changes are minor, but some are huge, with key Muller allies getting big jumps, and a few Bridges backers suffering the consequences. There was also a bit of back and forth on the day over the future of Simon Bridges – Muller said in his press conference that Bridges was “considering his future”, and then Bridges immediately texted Newshub to say he had no plans to go anywhere, and would be running again to be the MP for Tauranga.

One issue for National going forward is that there is still very little detail or specificity about what they’d do differently to the government. That was rather brutally exposed in a forensic interview last night by Jack Tame on Q+A in which the only firm policy pledges were those that National has long argued for. While the details were kept deeply vague, Muller pushed the message hard that National would be better able to manage the economic recovery. However, they’re in a bit of danger there, because newly released IPSOS polling reported on by One News shows Labour is now more trusted in that that area than National.

7.45am: Cummings refuses to resign

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings still has a job, despite deafening calls for his resignation after it emerged he repeatedly broke lockdown. Cummings, the political strategist once played by Benedict Cumberbatch in a TV movie about the Brexit campaign, held a press conference today to announce that he wasn’t resigning. “I have not offered to resign … I have not considered it,” he said. Explaining why he took an additional side-trip from Durham to his parents’ house at Barnard Castle, Cummings said he was trying to work out if he was fit enough and his eyesight was good enough to drive back to London that week, the Guardian reports. Boris Johnson has been heavily criticised from all corners for failing to sack Cummings.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed from noon this Friday, May 29.

A decision on moving to alert level one will be made no later than June 22.

A temporary support programme will start next month providing $490 a week for full-time workers and $250 for part-time workers who’ve lost their jobs.

National announced its newly reshuffled cabinet following Todd Muller’s appointment as party leader last week.

Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher completed a management buyout of the company while MediaWorks announced it would cut 130 staff.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake centred 30km northwest of Levin was felt near Wellington. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates