Live updates, January 28: Testing links new Covid-19 cases to Pullman Hotel

7.30am: Testing links new Covid-19 cases to Pullman Hotel

Genome sequencing has linked the pair of new Covid-19 cases – an adult and a child – to the same strain of the virus detected at the Pullman hotel.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced the news on Newstalk ZB, saying he had just got off the phone with Ashley Bloomfield. While the infection has been linked to the Pullman Hotel, it is not yet confirmed if they contracted the virus from the same returnee as the Northland woman. However, Hipkins confirmed it is the South African variant.

There are six close contacts in total, Hipkins said, and the first test results have come back negative – including a third person in the pair’s bubble.

At this stage, there is no change to our alert levels – but Hipkins said “everything is always under review”.

He added: “There does appear to be something at the Pullman Hotel.” No new returnees will be taken to the Pullman Hotel – “to empty it out for a bit” – and staff will not be allowed to move between facilities, said Hipkins. The ventilation will also be flushed out to rule out the possibility that the virus spread in that way. It’s understood the Northland case and the new pair were not on the same floor of the hotel.

The pair’s movements since leaving managed isolation were revealed last night, showing a number of locations around the north Auckland area.

Testing of close contacts will continue today and Hipkins said that a number of returnees who left the Pullman Hotel after the original Northland case returned home have yet to be tracked down for follow-up testing.

Locations of interest

BBQ King, 4A/270 Oteha Valley Road, Albany, 17 January, 11 am-2 pm

Pak n Save Silverdale, 20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale, 17 January, 2 pm-2.30 pm,

BBQ King, 4A/270 Oteha Valley Road, Albany, 17 January, 5 pm-9 pm,

Pak n Save Silverdale, 20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale, 18 January, 12 noon-12.30 pm,

BBQ King, 4A/270 Oteha Valley Road, Albany, 18 January, 12.30 pm-3 pm,

Caltex Orewa, 70 Grand Drive, Orewa, 18 January, 1 pm-1.30 pm

BBQ King, 4A/270 Oteha Valley Road, Albany, 18 January, 5 pm-9 pm

Hickeys Pharmacy, 16 Moana Avenue, Orewa, 23 January, 12.30 pm-1.30 pm

Farmers Albany, Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, 24 January, 12 noon-1 pm,

Tai Ping Supermarket Albany, 92 Rosedale Road, Rosedale, 24 January, 12 noon-1 pm

New World Orewa, 11 Moana Avenue, Orewa, 25 January, 1 pm-2 pm,

Tai Ping Supermarket Northcote, 2 Kilham Avenue, Northcote, 26 January, 12.30 pm-1 pm

More details, including when you should be tested if you visited one of the locations above, can be found here.

Testing sites

Pop-up sites will be located at Victor Eaves Park in Orewa and at North Carpark B, North Harbour Stadium. For address details and opening hours, and other sites across Auckland, see here.

The ministry advice on seeking a test as as follows: “People who have visited those locations during the time period, and as ever, anyone in Auckland with symptoms, are asked to isolate and call Healthline to arrange a test and remain isolated until they receive their result.”

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

