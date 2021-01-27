Live updates, January 27: ‘Really unlikely’ Covid-19 spread through Pullman ventilation

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for January 27, keeping you up to date with the latest local and international news. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.50am: ‘Really unlikely’ Covid-19 spread through Pullman ventilation

The director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has all but ruled out the possibility that Covid-19 was spread through air conditioning at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

The only existing community case of Covid-19, a Northland woman, is believed to have contracted the virus during a stay in managed isolation after returning from overseas.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Bloomfield said the Pullman Hotel was audited yesterday. “We’ve expedited a look at the ventilation system. The ventilation system is really unlikely, we haven’t seen that as an issue around the globe, but we are not leaving any stone unturned,” he said.

Pushed on when the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the country, Bloomfield said he remained confident it would be here before the end of the first quarter of the year. The Pfizer vaccine could receive provisional approval by mid-next week.

“We are confident of getting the vaccine when we said we’ll get it,” said Bloomfield.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

In front of a Rotary Club at the Ellerslie Racecourse in Auckland, National leader Judith Collins yesterday set out her party’s priorities for the year. Both Justin Giovannetti and I went along, and he put together a piece that captured the somewhat glum mood of the room. Her speech – a serious address delivered to a mostly silent crowd – focused heavily on the argument that border security needed strengthening so as to avoid the economic and social costs of further lockdowns. That’s been well canvassed already, but there was plenty of new stuff to get into around housing and regulation.

Namely, Collins made a pitch to the government to put through a temporary law change, which would allow central government to override local government zoning. This in turn would be used to free up greenfields for development, and encourage intensification. The plan is based on that used after the 2011 Canterbury earthquake, which allowed a lot of fast-tracking. Interestingly, it used the language of an ’emergency’ around housing – language National typically uses pretty sparingly – which reflects the prioritisation the party intends to give the issue.

Her housing pitch included a letter sent to the PM, offering to support the government if it used National’s plan. As Newshub reports, the response from the PM was polite indifference – a ‘thanks but no thanks’. Analysing the speech as a whole though, Politik saw the policy suggestions and the way they were framed as a move to the centre.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could be given the green light as soon as next Wednesday, the government announced.

Fifteen people identified as close contacts of the Northland woman who has tested positive for Covid-19 returned negative tests.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in managed isolation.

National Party leader Judith Collins made her state of the nation speech in Auckland, calling for emergency housing legislation.

The article of impeachment against former US president Donald Trump was officially brought to the senate.