Watch the whole televised Vaxathon along with us

We will be updating you all day with every moment from the country’s first (and hopefully last) live televised Vaxathon extravaganza.

2.25pm Chris Hipkins can’t escape “spread your legs”

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins is in the Vaxathon studio for what can only be described as an absolute roasting, with hosts Sonny Ngatai and Anna Harcourt grilling him on whether he has a favourite “spread your legs” meme. “I’ve tuned out of it now so I couldn’t really pass judgement on it,” says Hipkins.

Unfortunately, you can’t quite tune out of live television, and these hosts aren’t done with “spread your legs” yet. Harcourt posits a challenge to do the splits in studio, before Paddy Gower wanders into the frame with a Covid-19 t-shirt for Hipkins, who is very much already wearing a Covid-19 t-shirt.

“Bit of advice,” Gower interrupts his co-hosts. “That was quite good – keep it up with the spread your legs stuff.”

2.10pm Lorde’s advice for the needle-phobic

“I am the first person to admit that I find getting injections really icky, but ever since I was a kid I have treated myself by going to the bakery afterwards,” says Ella Yelich-O’Connor, aka Lorde. “Get yourself a tart, a cream bun, an apple turnover if you are feeling crazy. But please, please, get that jab.”

2.o5pm Jacinda and Taika talk fingernails

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has dropped by the Vaxathon studio to reveal the latest dose numbers and have a chat to Taika Waititi. As doses for Māori top 12,000 today, Waititi says they still “could be a lot better.”

Should Māori rates surpass 25,000 today, Waititi says he will arrange for one lucky person to come and hang out with him on set the next time he is filming back in Aotearoa. The promise appeared to be entirely up on the spot, but “we’ll figure it out,” he says.

If that is not incentive enough, Waititi also says that he will change out his palm tree nail art if Māori reach his 25,000 target. When asked what is on Jacinda Ardern’s nails, the answer is quite different. “Dirt and hard work,” she says. “No palm trees here, my friend.”

2.00pm Rawiri Waititi does a TikTok

I get the feeling there’s going to be a lot more TikToks to come today, as Rawiri Waititi drops a ‘Tok before dropping some salient advice to the vaccine-hesitant. “The message is get out there, be a good tīpuna, be a good ancestor to the mokopuna you haven’t met yet,” he says. “We’re not worried about conspiracies and stuff like that, our job is to get the people out there.”

1.40pm Hollie Smith has a LOT of lanyards

Singer Hollie Smith has popped into the Vaxathon with a video message about why she got fully-vaxxed. “I really want to get back to performing, I really want to get back to connecting to the community,” says Smith, whose album is being released next week. “I’m doing it for my industry,” she says. “So many people are on the brink of losing their livelihood.”

In a final plea to the audience, Smith pulls out what can only be described as the hugest rat king of lanyards ever committed to the screen. “Please,” she says from beneath the pile “I really want to get back to doing shows.”

1.30pm Another strong entry for most stylish live cross

Miss Geena Sparkle has pulled out all the stops for her Vaxathon interview in this sequinned rainbow number. “We’ve been fighting a pandemic for 40 years now so we are no strangers to this,” she says of the rainbow community. When asked what she is looking forward to the most about returning to post-vaccination normality, Sparkle is frank about the number of men she wants to “rub her titties on.”

1.20pm Paddy Gower TikTok dance update

Gower appears to be hard at work preparing for his TikTok debut. Please also note Silver Fern Maia Wilson in the background, told to stand in front of the stage to prevent towering over her co-hosts. Loving it.

1.10pm Most stylish live cross of the Vaxathon so far

Shout out to Miss Kihi and Harata Brown in Kaitaia for this sublime #livecrosslook

1.00pm League legend Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, live from Ōtara

Looks like a truly incredible time out in Ōtara with free ice-cream, free food, music pumping and league legend Roger Tuivasa-Sheck broadcasting live.

“It’s really important,” Tuivasa-Sheck says of his decision to get vaccinated. “I have to make sure I can do my job and protect my family.”

“If people are sitting on the fence right now, there’s nothing wrong it,” he says, encouraging people to get information from the South Seas website.

“Lets keep encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, lets create a safe community and lets see those levels drop.”

12.50pm Dr Ashley Bloomfield in the house

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is live in the studio wearing a Super Saturday Vaxathon t-shirt. He says the vaccination efforts today have already been “fantastic” – particularly for Māori. “Ten thousand is more than we’ve had any other day for Māori, so it is great to see those numbers coming through.”

Bloomfield is continuing to encourage people across the country who haven’t been vaccinated yet to join the effort. The message is now “get vaccinated, save lives, be kind” he says. “We’ve done this before together and we can do it again together.”

In huge TikTok news, Bloomfield reveals he will be back in the studio later, and is not averse to a choreographed dance. ”I’m up for it,” he says.

12.40pm Our first musical act!

My review so far is that the Vaxathon vibe is very cool and slick. Barely half an hour in and we’ve already been all around the country, from Tauranga to Cannons Creek (home to “do it for the east” tshirts), to the jab-a-seat dreamliner at Auckland airport.

The Vaxathon has also dabbled in its first musical act, Maaka Fiso, who tells the audience “if you feel it within yourself man, go get vaccinated.” In-house DJ Shan has taken Silver Fern Maia Wilson through the intricacies of mixing live on air.

No further updates on Paddy Gower’s TikTok account.

12.25pm Taika Waititi beams into Vaxathon from LA

Taika Waititi has joined Vaxathon live from his “salubrious surroundings” in Los Angeles. “I’d love as many people to get vaxxed, so i can come home,” he tells the studio, revealing he’s only been home for a five day stint since the pandemic began. “It makes sense,” he says. “We want people to be safe and get out their and continue our lives.”

“Things feel pretty normal here [in LA] now, and it’s because most people are now vaccinated, so I’m really urging as much people as I can to get vaccinated.” Waititi says he misses New Zealand food, and might even check back in later to show himself cooking dinner. Rita Ora is nowhere to be seen at this stage.

12.15pm Vaxathon kicks off with a hearty”Lessshhhgo”

We’re live from the glorious Avalon Studios in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, home to many a memorable live television moment. “I know what you’re thinking,” Sonny Ngatai welcomes the audience from the shiny neon lights of the Vaxathon. “Who is this guy? I don’t know who I am either.”

Things have kicked off with an appropriately self-deprecating and shambolic start. Julian Wilcox introduces himself as “an old chunk of coal struggling to be a shining diamond”, while Re: content director Anna Harcourt tells the camera she is “learning how to broadcast live as we speak.”

Paddy Gower is absolutely on one, only five minutes into the broadcast. “I do have something special that I do want to say,” he tells the studio, “LEEEESSSHGOOOO”. He’s going to start a TikTok account today, there’s a live mural being scribbled and What Now tele-op-inspired people on the phone to answer all your questions. Vaxathon is here, baby.

11.30am What to expect from the live Vaxathon today

Aotearoa, the moment is upon us: it is Super Saturday Vaxathon day. Between the hours of 12-8pm tonight, a truly impressive combination of TV channels and online streams will be covering this historic moment live from around the country, encouraging as many sleeves to be rolled up as possible and as many celebrities to join a conga line as current broadcasting standards will allow.

From 12pm we will be updating you here with all the wild, wonderful and weird moments. For now, here is what we know about the Vaxathon event:

The Super Saturday Vaxathon live broadcast was announced just four days ago , with prime minister Jacinda Ardern teasing that it will include prizes, experts and “some healthy competition” between the regions. “I think you can expect for those who have watched a Telethon before for there to be a bit of nostalgia,” she said.

, with prime minister Jacinda Ardern teasing that it will include prizes, experts and “some healthy competition” between the regions. “I think you can expect for those who have watched a Telethon before for there to be a bit of nostalgia,” she said. It will be simulcast on both Three, TVNZ2, and Māori TV from 12pm, with digital streams available via ThreeNow, MĀORI+ and TVNZOnDemand, as well as Re: and Hahana.

from 12pm, with digital streams available via ThreeNow, MĀORI+ and TVNZOnDemand, as well as Re: and Hahana. Anchoring the event from the studio will be Julian Wilcox, Paddy Gower and Sonny Ngatai , who will cross to roaming reporters including Harata Brown, Rapaera Tawhai, Jesse Tuke & Michaela Blyde.

, who will cross to roaming reporters including Harata Brown, Rapaera Tawhai, Jesse Tuke & Michaela Blyde. The celebrity line-up is huge: Taika Waititi, Suzy Cato, Francis and Kaiora Tipene, The All Blacks, Black Ferns, TJ Perenara, Hollie Smith, Lucy Lawless, Madeleine Sami, Toni Street, the Shortland Street cast, The Briscoes Lady and so much more.

The is huge: Taika Waititi, Suzy Cato, Francis and Kaiora Tipene, The All Blacks, Black Ferns, TJ Perenara, Hollie Smith, Lucy Lawless, Madeleine Sami, Toni Street, the Shortland Street cast, and so much more. It is unclear if the broadcast will bring back Telethon classics such as The Talking Tummies, but please check out this set of expert recommendations for Vaxathon success based on previous live television modelling.

See you back here at 12pm! Thank you very much for your vac-ci-nation!