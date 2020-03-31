The Real Pod: The final pod for the final rose

The Real Pod assembles one more time to dissect the final week of The Bachelorette NZ, with special thanks to Nando’s.

We’ve reached the end of our love journey in more ways than one, as this season of The Bachelorette NZ coincides with end of The Real Pod in its current form. Lesina chose nobody, Lily chose Richie and Alex, Duncan and Jane have a lot of questions. Why did AMOG wear those shoes on the beach? Why is Lesina’s mum a crown prosecutor? And who on Earth is Chad?

Stay tuned to the end for some virtual goodbyes, as well as 12 minutes of Duncan and Alex recapping After the Final Rose in the Uber home from the filming. It’s The Real Pod, and it’s been real.

