Live from the Garden: News and updates from Wellington’s Garden Party festival

All the news and gossip from the free summer festival brought to you by Verb Wellington and The Spinoff, happening this weekend at Wellington’s Botanic Gardens.

11.15am: This just in from the merch stand

Customer to managing editor Duncan Greive: “Are you Duncan Garner?”

10:50am: The scene at the Soundshell

Courtesy of Toby Manhire, who’ll be sharing an on-the-ground report shortly.

And another view, by Toby Morris:

10.45am: What’s coming up



We’re looking forward to a packed schedule today. Right now Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield is discussing her new job and her long career as a foreign correspondent with Linda Clark. At 11am in the Treehouse visitor centre artist Karl Maughan will be talking about his love for painting gardens and his new book, a collection of 150 of his greatest gardenscapes. Later this morning cook Annabel Langbein will be talking with Beth Brash, the programme director of Wellington on a Plate, and at 1pm comedian, actor and author Tom Sainsbury chats to Noelle McCarthy about his work. At the same time, in the Treehouse, gardening writer Matt Morris talks about his book, Common Ground: Garden histories of Aotearoa, a look at this country’s gardens and garden practices. At 2pm in the Treehouse, join actor Isobel MacKinnon for a reading of Katherine Mansfield’s classic short story The Garden Party. Then at 2.30pm, hip hop act Church & AP talk with The Spinoff’s Leonie Hayden, and play us some songs.

10.20am: And we’re off

The sun is coming out, the vibes are good, and the Garden Party is underway at Wellington Botanic Gardens. I’ll be reporting all day from around the site, including the Gardens’ Soundshell, Treehouse Visitor Centre and the pop-up Roaming Hut, located just beside the Soundshell. Find out what’s planned for the day – almost everything entirely free – at the website here.

To kick us off, here’s editor Toby Manhire welcoming Wellington to the festivities.