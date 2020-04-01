Covid-19 live updates, April 1: Questions over reporting grow, from China to the UK

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On the live updates early shift: Duncan Greive

6.45am: Auckland at level four

This video of Auckland from the road and the air shows how the city looks stripped of people and cars. It’s quite beautiful and oddly moving, and probably a better way to start your day than going straight into hard news, if I’m honest.

6.35am: Questions over reporting grow in China and the UK

Between ‘the lag‘ and asymptomatic carriers, Covid-19 resists even the most well-intentioned and -resourced attempts to truly know how widespread it is, and how many have had it. But two stories which have broken overnight suggest that differences in the way some countries are reporting their data might be distorting our views of how they’re doing against their outbreaks. The Guardian reports that the UK may have under-reported the number of deaths connected to Covid-19 by 24%. The figure is related to deaths earlier in the epidemic, and came because they occurred either at home, or in care homes. Meanwhile, as growing scrutiny of its stubbornly static figures mounts, China has added 1,541 cases to its tally, after scrutiny of its lack of inclusion of asymptomatic carriers.

For now, China’s official tally of the dead from Covid-19 remains 3,305, meaning that the US marked another bleak milestone overnight, with its current death toll of 3,433 surpassing that of the nation where the virus originated. The New York Times reports that the US is bracing itself for the release of new official models projecting the spread of the virus, which are expected to be deeply troubling, and higher than previous more optimistic scenarios. In a frightening development, Louisiana’s dead leapt from 34 to 185 in just 24 hours, a troubling spike because the state is considered to be weeks behind US epicentre New York on its curve.

Elsewhere Spain recorded a new daily record death toll of 838, bringing its total to 8,269, while Italy remains both in a dire situation and trending the right way, with over 800 deaths but just 1,648 new infections, down from nearly 4,000 the previous day. The World Health Organisation has warned that Asia’s battle against the pandemic is “far from over”, while Iran’s infections reached 44,000, with nearly 3,000 deaths as it remains the worst hit nation outside of Asia, Europe and the US. Africa remains mercifully relatively low in infections, with African Arguments reporting around 5,300 for the continent as a whole, with Egypt, Morocco and South Africa reporting the highest numbers.

Meanwhile Germany is turning its worst-hit region into a giant laboratory to study the virus, reports The Guardian. The district of Heinsberg was chosen because it is considered to be two-and-a-half weeks ahead of the rest of the country. “The ‘Covid-19 case cluster study’, launched on Tuesday morning, will follow 1,000 people who have been chosen because they are representative of the German population as a whole.”

5.45am: Who will lead the world after Covid-19?

Colin James is press gallery royalty, and makes his debut for The Spinoff with an excellent analysis of the likely impact of Covid-19, not just on the world economy, but on the global power structure.

“China’s rigid autocracy stifled talk of an epidemic and arguably turned the epidemic into pandemic. But former United States assistant secretary of state for Asia Kurt Campbell points to Chinese internal lockdowns, followed by material assistance to Italy and other nations to fight Covid-19, as potentially giving Xi an edge to claim leadership in changing global systems and governance to China’s advantage.

Xi wants to restore the China which thought itself the centre of the world – at the very time that Trump’s self-absorption and tantrums have been undermining the United States’ 75-year claim to be global leader (as it was in the fight against Ebola)…

There is no new orthodoxy sitting on a United States shelf as Milton Friedman’s was when the Bretton Woods monetary system collapsed in the early 1970s. But Xi would claim there is one on his shelf. That doesn’t mean China’s distorted capitalism is the next orthodoxy. But it does underline that the 500-year ascendancy, then dominance, of ‘western’ thinking, from humanism to neoliberalism, is under challenge.”

Read the full story on The Spinoff

