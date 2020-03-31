Covid-19 live updates, March 31: Air NZ projects 90% drop in revenue; new study suggests 14,000 could die in severe outbreak

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

On the live updates mid-morning shift: Alex Braae

8.30am: New study suggests unchecked spread could see 14,000 NZers die from Covid-19

New modelling from the University of Otago predicts at least 14,000 New Zealanders could die if current efforts to stop Covid-19 ’s spread in New Zealand fail. Professor Nick Wilson from the University of Otago told Susie Ferguson on RNZ’s Morning Report today that if the lockdown strategy fails, over half of the population could be infected. “The worst case scenario is when elimination fails, the virus spread is uncontrolled and we’re looking at up to 64% of New Zealanders getting sick, up to 32,000 people needing hospitalisation and up to 14,000 people potentially dying.”

Wilson says to ensure the safety of New Zealanders, the number of tests being administered needs to dramatically increase. Current estimates show around 2,000 tests are being carried out every day. “Based on the successes that we’ve seen in various countries such as South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, where the level of testing has been much higher, I’m arguing that we really need to ratchet up to those levels.”

8.20am: Air NZ reveals full extent of devastation to its business

Alex Braae reports on a letter from CEO Greg Foran which lays bare the full extent of Air NZ’s losses.

“The losses in revenue are taking place on a colossal scale. Previously Air New Zealand had been one of the country’s biggest companies, with revenues of almost $6bn a year. Last year’s profit was a very healthy $374 million, and they had cash reserves of about a billion dollars in case of a rainy day.

But the rainy day has turned out to be a monsoon, and even those large buffers won’t come close to covering the losses. In the message, Foran said “the global reduction in air travel has hit Air New Zealand hard and we are earning less than $500 million revenue annually based on the current booking patterns. This means we are dealing with a significant reduction of over $5 billion in revenue per year.” Those are losses of around 90% of revenue, which would be catastrophic to even the most secure businesses in the world.”

Read the full story on The Spinoff here

7.45am: The Spinoff launches new always-on daily Covid-19 data visualisations

Chris McDowall, co-author of the extraordinary new atlas of New Zealand We Are Here, has put together a range of charts and maps which help visually explain the spread of and battle against Covid-19 in this country. Below are a couple of screengrabs as the interactives are currently not working within the app (app users click here to read in a browser window).

This shows the numbers of cases, recoveries and deaths, overlaid with our alert system.

This reveals the spread of cases by DHB, helping understand what’s going on in your area.

It’s a fantastic resource, one we will publish daily and evolve over time. I’d encourage you to check it out daily to get a sense of how we’re tracking. Click here to absorb it in full.

7.30am: Fourth arrest for persistent breaches of lockdown

In an interview on Morning Report, police commissioner Mike Bush has said that a fourth person has been arrested for persistent breaches of the level four lockdown rules, and is currently in custody. He said police were focused on maintaining public confidence and keen not to be “over-zealous”. He also told host Corin Dann that 380 police staff are in isolation for a range of reasons, some having come into contact with the two staff who have tested positive for Covid-19. During the interview, Dann coughed, prompting Bush to ask if he was OK.

7.15am: The Bulletin’s wrap-up of all New Zealand’s key stories

Taken from The Bulletin, our essential daily 7am news roundup – sign up for that or The Spinoff’s other newsletters here

A Queenstown nurse has tested positive for Covid-19, bringing to light wider fears of health workers. The Otago Daily Times reports the nurse worked at the Lakes District Hospital, where there have been several Covid-19 patients in recent days. However, that particular staff member had not treated those patients directly, so an investigation is currently underway as to how they contracted the virus. Other staff are also being tested, and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

For the system as a whole, these sorts of incidents bring to light fears that the workforce could face staffing shocks at unexpected moments. After the country’s first Covid-19 death, 21 staff members at Greymouth’s hospital had to go into self-isolation, after treating the patient who they originally thought had influenza, rather than the coronavirus. Radio NZ reports that subsequently staff were redeployed from Canterbury to help fill the gaps on the West Coast. In this instance, they’ll be able to manage. But rural areas and smaller centres are at huge risk of such incidents, because staffing levels start at a much lower base.

Nurses and other health professionals also have very real fears of what is to come. One nurse spoke to The Spinoff candidly and anonymously about their last few weeks have been like, and their fears that if a major outbreak were to happen New Zealand could go the way of Italy. Community healthcare workers are also deeply worried, particularly with a lack of PPE available to them, with a group telling Newsroom that they’re worried they could become carriers of the virus and bring it back to their own families, among other concerns. Stuff reports the ministry of health is currently scrambling to set up new distribution networks for PPE, amid anecdotal reports that some parts of the country didn’t have enough.

Even with those fears, the health workforce is still stepping up to this immense challenge. That includes both those who are staying through this crisis. But it also includes the more than 6000 health professionals who weren’t in the workforce who have put their hands up to return, including those who have recently retired. It’s a remarkable display of selflessness and service.

And you’re probably getting bored of hearing this message again and again, but it still stands. You can do something to help these health workers, by staying at home and not putting yourself at risk of catching Covid-19 – or in fact not doing anything to put yourself at risk of needing medical attention at all. Because there are going to be a lot of us – through no fault of their own – who will need to get treatment for all sorts of conditions and illnesses over the coming months, and the health system has to be able to handle them all.

Just quickly, a message from The Spinoff editor Toby Manhire:

“Here at The Spinoff, members’ support is more important than ever as the Covid-19 crisis lays waste to large chunks of our commercial work. It’s a tight time for everyone, of course, but if you’re able to, please consider joining The Spinoff Members to help us stay afloat and keep producing work by the likes of Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris, whose collaborations have had a real impact in New Zealand and around the world.”

More detail is emerging around some of the clusters of Covid-19 that have popped up. Two of the stories really reinforce the need for social gatherings to be cancelled right now. Radio NZ reports the cluster in Matamata is mostly linked to a single St Patrick’s Day celebration in a bar. And the Dominion Post’s Tom Hunt has a rather colourful report on a cluster centred around a wedding in Wellington. Meanwhile, the largest cluster by far, around Marist College in Auckland, is now up to 47 confirmed and probable cases.

A moderate victory for New Zealanders living in Australia and hoping for government support: They will be eligible for a huge new wage subsidy, which is aimed at keeping workers on the books at companies, reports Henry Cooke at Stuff. But as the story also notes, most unemployed New Zealanders over there will still be barred from accessing welfare payments, even if until recently they were paying taxes.

Supermarkets have been warned that a new email alert system has been set up for the public to make price gouging complaints. The details on this story can be found in yesterday’s live updates page, and the email address is pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz. Supermarkets have consistently denied they’re putting prices up to cash in on their monopoly over the food supply market, and Business Desk (paywalled) has reported comments from Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin, who says the sector is at risk of unfair scrutiny. “The media only have two topics to talk about at the moment: coronavirus and supermarkets. There is nothing else in the news,” he said.

Guidelines on funerals and tangihanga have been changed after consultation with Māori, reports Te Manu Korihi. It followed concerns that the previous guidelines were far too restrictive on visiting the deceased in the funeral home, in a breach of tikanga. The guidelines have only been relaxed slightly, they still apply only to those within the bubble of the deceased, and regional travel is still out. But the new rules give more of an opportunity to grieve properly, says funeral director Francis Tipene, who consulted on the changes.

Landlords who are considering offering hard-up tenants a reduction in rent are being discouraged by a nationwide property management company, reports Radio NZ’s Robin Martin. The move from Property Brokers has appalled tenancy advocates, who say it goes totally against the call from government for people to be kind to each other amid the global pandemic, and the economic disruption it is causing. Even some other property investors say it’s a weird call, given the offers are being freely made by landlord to tenants in need. On this issue, it’s worth reading this opinion piece from Metro’s Tess Nichol calling for an expansion of imagination around tenancy relationships, particularly in times of economic crisis.

6.50am: World update – Trump concedes US won’t be reopening by Easter

President Trump, in a departure from an earlier prediction of an end to restrictions by Easter, overnight extended them through at least the end of April. He did make a new prediction, though, that Easter would mark the virus’ peak in the US. “That’s going to be the highest point, we think, and then it’s going to start coming down from there,” he said in an interview on Fox & Friends. “That will be a day of celebration.” His comments came in the aftermath of the CDC’s Dr Anthony Fauci and the White House’s Deborah Birx informing him that up to 200,000 Americans could die through the pandemic. Meanwhile, New York mayor Bill de Blasio described the situation there as “battlefield medicine,” waring that the city would run out of key medical supplies by the week’s end. And Detroit became the latest US city to record a surge in cases, as the total US number infected reached 144,000.

The tragedy in Spain and Italy lingers on. After recording a record 838 deaths, Spain has imposed an even more severe lockdown, calling for a national period of “hibernation” in allowing only essential workers to leave their homes from now through April 9th. Italy recorded 812 deaths, an increase over previous days, but its 4,000 positive tests were the lowest number of new cases since March 17, suggesting the long-awaited crest of the epidemic might be behind it.

Chillingly, questions are being asked about China’s stubbornly static numbers of infections. For weeks they have sat in the low 80,000s, while other countries with comparable outbreaks, like the US and Italy, have soared past them. In part this has been attributed to the swift, lengthy and draconian lockdown the state instituted. But the New York Times reports that it is also categorising its infections very differently to the rest of the world, in not adding to its tally people who test positive but do not get sick. There are fears asymptomatic carriers are spreading the virus, and that the country risks a major outbreak. With tight controls on media, including the removal of some key foreign correspondents, it’s increasingly difficult to get reliable information about the virus’ status there.

The global tally of infections is now 745,000, with 35,000 deaths and 156,000 recoveries.

6.15am: Yesterday’s key news beats

The government decided to allow the sale of certain key household goods, such as whiteware, computers and heaters.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new email contact for members of the public to report any apparent price gouging: pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz.

The Waikato DHB confirmed the Matamata cluster of Covid-19 cases is linked to a St Patrick’s Day celebration at the Redoubt Bar.

The Covid-19 crisis that’s hit media claimed Radio Sport, New Zealand’s last station dedicated solely to live sport.

The site set up to allow reporting of people not adhering to the alert level four crashed, with 4,200 reports received, and police commissioner Mike Bush said there had been three arrests relating to “consistent breaches”.

Bush said two police staff had tested positive for Covid-19, and several hundred police staff were now self-isolating.

Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, announced 76 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, bringing the total number to 589. He urged people who were not in a high-priority group (over 65, those with pre-existing medical conditions, pregnant women, children with respiratory illnesses and frontline workers) not to seek a flu vaccine, and issued reassurances around PPE, saying DHBs had been told anyone presenting with a lower respiratory tract infection should be treated as if they have Covid-19, and home-based carers would have access to masks.

Countdown pledged to provide a worker bonus, matching Foodstuffs’ decision last night to provide a 10% bonus to its New World, Pak n Save and Four Square staff, and reintroduce specials.

The Act Party called on the government to give butchers, grocers and bakeries the right to open, to prevent supermarkets from having a monopoly over food supply, but the prime minister ruled this out in her afternoon press conference.

In an interview with RNZ’s Morning Report, the prime minister indicated that some parts of the country may be able to move down from alert level four after the initial four-week lockdown period.

Facebook announced it would work with Australian Associated Press (AAP) on a fact-checking initiative for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, to “reduce the spread of misinformation on our platforms”.

The Spinoff’s business section is enabled by our friends at Kiwibank. Kiwibank backs small to medium businesses, social enterprises and Kiwis who innovate to make good things happen.

Check out how Kiwibank can help your business take the next step.