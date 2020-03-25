Covid-19 NZ live updates, March 25: Yesterday in NZ recapped; a crucial new edition of The Side-Eye

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here.



6.15am: An extraordinary new edition of The Side-Eye

The latest edition of The Side-Eye, Toby Morris’ superb comic series, was created in collaboration with Dr Siouxsie Wiles. The pair’s work has become some of the most admired communication produced anywhere during the pandemic, and this is the fullest expression of it yet. You’ll have seen a frame of it, showing the impact of obeying directives around lockdown and physical distancing, which has been viewed millions of times around the world, across dozens of languages and platforms, since it came out on Sunday. Now we’ve released (with help from NZ on Air) the full-length comic it was taken from, which is the very definition of a must-read at this moment.

6am: From late last night – ‘essential services’ guidelines clarified

The greatest puzzle of pre-shutdown New Zealand has been solved: the Warehouse must close its doors. Liquor stores will need to shut, too, with the exception of trust areas in which booze is not available in supermarkets. There it will be one in, one out. “Big box” retailers such as Mitre 10, Placemakers and Bunnings will be open for trade customers providing for essential services only, as a “key part of the supply chain”. Sausage sizzles are out.

Dairies can stay open as long as they adhere to strict physical distancing rules. Food box and bag companies are OK.

Dominos Pizza appears to be a no-go, despite their insistence they’ll be in business.

“Only the businesses absolutely essential to ensure the necessities of life, like supermarkets and pharmacies, can stay open. If in doubt, the business premises should be closed,” said Paul Stocks, deputy CEO at MBIE.

“Food delivery services like Uber Eats and Deliver Easy pose a risk to human health. We cannot guarantee every kitchen operates strict food preparation controls or that everyone who works in a kitchen is well. Evidence overseas suggests the virus has been spread via poor food hygiene practices, so it’s a real risk we have to eliminate,” he said

“For clarity, every restaurant, café and bar must close all aspects of their operation, including delivery. Delivery of food that is not pre-cooked will be allowed under strict health conditions. Many New Zealanders now receive their food via a delivery company and are in effect no different to a supermarket delivery option.”

On dairies he said: “Dairies provide basic food items like bread and milk to people close to where they live, especially the elderly who may not be able to get to a supermarket. However, they will need to operate a strict ‘one-in one-out’ policy and they won’t be allowed to sell food prepared on the premises.

“If any dairy breaks the rules, we will shut it down. If there is evidence of systemic abuse, we will remove them from the essential services list.”

On alcohol sales, this is the ruling: “Most people are able to purchase alcohol at supermarkets. On that basis liquor stores are being treated as other non-essential retail outlets and must close. The only exception to this are Licencing Trust Areas where there is nowhere else to purchase alcohol. These stores must operate a ‘one-in one-out’ policy.

“We are doing further work on online ordering of non-food products for home delivery to see if this type of retail can be conducted safely. We will update advice on this once further decisions are made.

“Covid-19 alert level four is not business as usual and means there will be significant restrictions on what New Zealanders are able to purchase. However, these changes are essential to stop the spread of the virus. We are ready to change the list if necessary. If we discover there are essential services that have not been made available we will react to that as we go.”

6.00am: Yesterday in sum

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced 40 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today and three probable, bringing the total to 155. Recent travel remained the “main driver” of newly reported cases. Four cases are being classified as community transmission, doubling from two (three in Auckland, one in Wairarapa).

The minister of foreign affairs, Winston Peters, advised New Zealanders overseas to consider staying where they are and “sheltering in place”.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern emphasised the importance of reducing contact between people to the bare minimum.

The minister of finance, Grant Robertson, announced the government has agreed with retail banks a mortgage repayment holiday scheme for mortgage holders affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Robertson also announced a business finance guarantee scheme that will provide short-term credit to cushion the financial distress on solvent SMEs affected.

The domestic travel deadline was extended to midnight on Friday after ferry services were inundated with people trying to get home before New Zealand enters alert level four tomorrow night.

Confusion persisted around which businesses will be allowed to continue operating during the lockdown, with the government suggesting it was unlikely The Warehouse would stay open, despite the company’s earlier claim its stores would be operating as “essential services”.

Three more cases from Auckland’s Marist College were confirmed, bringing the total to four.