WATCH: Under Cover: Nadia Reid and Reb Fountain

Under Cover is a new series that brings New Zealand musicians together via video link to bond, chat, and play each other’s songs. The second episode features Nadia Reid and Reb Fountain.

In this episode of Under Cover, produced in collaboration with RNZ Music, Nadia Reid and Reb Fountain discuss changing career trajectories in a heartbeat, how having their dogs during lockdown helped them through, and the uncertainty of when they may be able to tour again. They also perform a favourite song from each other’s back catalogues.

Before lockdown, Nadia Reid and Reb Fountain were both on the eve of releasing new albums and embarking on significant international tours – they were even due to be travelling on the same plane to iconic American music festival South By Southwest.

The friends were following similar paths for the first portion of 2020, Reid having just finished a sold-out album release tour across Aotearoa, and Fountain performing at Womad festival. Just as both of the artists were about to travel to the US, Covid-19 hit, and SXSW organisers announced the festival’s cancellation.

Both artists’ international and local touring plans ground to a complete standstill.

Under Cover is a multi-episode web series where two artists enter into conversation with one another from their various locations of isolation. It is brought to you in collaboration with RNZ Music, and thanks to funding from Creative New Zealand.

Nadia Reid performs Reb Fountain’s Faster from the 2020 album Reb Fountain.

Reb Fountain performs Nadia Reid’s single Get The Devil Out from the 2020 album Out Of My Province.