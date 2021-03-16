Gone by Lunchtime: In loving memory of landline polling

Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee Mather and Ben Thomas briefly pause Rocking the Dock to discuss the latest poll results and other highlights from the fortnight in New Zealand politics.

Last night’s 1 News Colmar Brunton poll was kind of bad news for everybody – but especially for advocates of landline telephones, which have now been excluded from polling. Gone By Lunchtime met this week to solemnly mark the death of landlines and dissect the landlineless poll results.

Also in this episode: Jacinda Ardern quits her weekly Mike Hosking radio slot, the National Party review, the Covid response, lessons from Hui polling on Māori attitudes to vaccines, and a thorough grilling of Annabelle and Ben for their podcasting betrayals.

Subscribe and listen to Gone By Lunchtime via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.