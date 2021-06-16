Live updates, June 16: Muslim community ‘marginalised’ by counter-terror hui

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 16, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.40am: Newest National MP not well-liked in caucus – report

National MPs have spoken out about their newest caucus member Harete Hipango.

After Nick Smith’s resignation, Hipango has made it back into parliament after losing her spot following last year’s election.

But a Newsroom report has suggested the new MP may find few mates from within the party. Several National MPs told the publication that Hipango wasn’t particularly well-liked in the caucus and didn’t have a lot of friends. However, her closest ally will likely be leader Judith Collins. The pair are known to be close and, according to Newsroom, Hipango helped roll Simon Bridges last year in order to pave the way for a Collins leadership.

It’s expected Hipango will pick up Smith’s electoral reforms portfolio but may have to wait until a later reshuffle to get any other roles this year.

8.40am: Auckland, Wellington, crack top 50 in Bloomberg challenge

Both Auckland and Wellington have made the final round of Bloomberg’s 2021 global mayors challenge, celebrating innovation in the wake of Covid-19.

631 cities applied for the challenge, with a final list of 50 being released this week.

Auckland was recognised for its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. “The city is proposing a new, universal tool to measure the carbon footprint of new infrastructure projects, so that they can pursue new development while staying on track to meet ambitious climate goals,” said the publication.

Meanwhile, Wellington was celebrated for a “visionary perspective” to addressing climate change. “Many cities have declared a climate emergency—but few have demonstrated such a practical commitment to acting.”

8.00am: Muslim community ‘marginalised’ by counter-terror hui

Some in the Muslim community feel “marginalised” by a government-organised hui on counter-terrorism.

The hui was one of the key recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

Despite this, there was some concern yesterday that the speakers at the hui were poorly chosen – namely the lack of panellists from the Muslim community. Andrew Little, the minister in charge of the response to the Christchurch attack, told Newshub he did not have an answer for why that was the case.

“I don’t know why they don’t specifically appear as panellists or speakers in the programme,” he said.

In a statement, Azad Khan from the Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism (Fair) said he was disappointed with the agenda at the hui along with the selection of some speakers. “The hui is not focused on the lessons from the March 15 white supremacist terrorist attack. It doesn’t even mention the word Islamophobia in the programme,” Khan said.

“The Muslim community is once again being marginalised and ignored by a government that professed to put them at the centre of their response. The community has been waiting for an opportunity to be involved in, and consulted on, how to bring about change since the attacks. This counter-terrorism hui could have been that opportunity.”

A walkout was sparked yesterday afternoon during a panel when one speaker, Juliet Moses from the NZ Jewish Council, made a comment about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The comment was labelled “inappropriate” by the chair of the Federation of the Islamic Associations of New Zealand, Abdur Razzaq. “There are lots of things out there that divide us, let us have some wisdom and prioritise what unites us first,” he told RNZ.

The event continues today.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Any hope that government interventions would immediately curb rampant house price inflation have been dashed by new figures. The REINZ house price index, reported here by Newshub, shows the highest growth in prices over a 12 month period since records began, with median prices up 32%. It also breaks it down among regions, with a graphic showing big green arrows going up in every part of the country. Within Auckland, only Franklin and Papakura now have median prices under $1 million. The full report is here, and looking through it you can see graphs which show just how rapid that growth has been.

What does this demand look like in practice? Stuff’s Liz McDonald had a story about 116 sections in Rolleston being put up for reserve – every single one of them was snapped up in minutes, and the website crashed under the load. Rolleston is a very fast growing town, but even so. Sale volumes are also particularly high, with Interest reporting the figures for May are the highest they’ve been in three years.

What’s driving the behaviour? Paraphrasing RBNZ governor Adrian Orr, the inflation is now more cultural and psychological than being based on economics or policy. Newshub’s AM Show interviewed him at the end of May on whether prices would eventually start to fall, and Orr believes they will. He also warned that current homeowners need to be wary of what a rise in interest rates would do to their ability to service a mortgage.

A lot of the debate around clean car subsidies has devolved into culture war nonsense, but there are some substantive points being reported within that. For example, this Radio NZstory canvasses the views of some farmers and tradies, who say they’d very happily switch to EVs – but suitable vehicles for their work aren’t actually available yet. Comments made by PM Ardern – about new electric Hilux models becoming available within two years – are wrong, according to Toyota and reported by Autotalk.

Federated Farmers have suggested an exemption to costs being imposed on dirtier vehicles be introduced for specific sectors, until alternatives are there. It brings to mind this excellent recent Michael Andrew story, about the eager uptake of electric motorbikes by farmers, who can see the advantages when an actually-available product is presented.

