Live updates, October 20: Daily Covid numbers could get into the ‘high hundreds’, says Hipkins

Welcome to The Spinoff's live updates for October 20, by Stewart Sowman-Lund.

Today’s agenda

1pm: The latest Covid-19 case numbers will be released. Yesterday saw a new daily record with 94 confirmed.

At the same time, Covid response/education minister Chris Hipkins is due to unveil further details around the plan to reopen schools.

9.15am: Masks likely to be mandated in the classroom

Auckland students remain in education limbo, with the first week of term four spent learning from home.

While the initial plan had been for schools to reopen this week, that was put on ice due to the ongoing spread of delta.

Education minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ that a plan for schools was coming today that should provide clarity. “Secondary schools are our number one top priority… they can be vaccinated and they’ve got exams coming up,” he said.

It was likely masks would be required in the classroom, at least when schools first reopen. “We’re more certain around where masks are and aren’t required,” Hipkins said. Students could also be bubbled up in the classroom.

The announcement will include detail of examination logistics for secondary schools, Hipkins said, with NZQA working through the finer detail.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB that primary schools could feasibly reopen this year as well. “Primary are going to be the highest concentration of unvaccinated people in the country when they reopen,” he said. “We are being very careful but I wouldn’t say that primary schools won’t reopen.”

8.20am: National calls for reopening date – December 1

December 1 would be freedom day if the National Party was in charge of the current delta response.

The opposition want a defined date for when lockdowns will end and the economy can reopen. If the vaccination rate hit 85-90% before December 1, then the country should open up even earlier, the party said.

“The undeniable fact is that we cannot allow things to continue as they are. Our largest city has been in lockdown for almost 10 weeks and there’s still no end in sight,” said leader Judith Collins. “We have a plan and we have targets – targets everyone can rally behind and commit to. Targets that can give hope to many, many New Zealanders who have almost given up.”

Asked by RNZ would happen if the country reopened and Māori vaccination rates remained low Collins said: “I think the Māori population will want to get itself vaccinated, and we’ve already seen an uptake with some of the efforts we’ve seen recently.”

National will release its new economic plan, containing the above target, this morning.

7.55am: Daily case numbers could get into the ‘high hundreds’, says Hipkins

The Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins has signalled yesterday’s number of new cases may not be the peak of the outbreak.

There were 94 cases of Covid-19 in the community – our highest ever daily total across the entire two years of the pandemic.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB while he hadn’t seen today’s number, he believed we were heading closer to hitting 100. “We’ve got to look at some of those other metrics – degree of hospitalisations, for example,” he said.

Over on RNZ, he added that latest modelling showed we could hit 200 a day, or even higher, doubling every fortnight. “We are in a part of this response where we’re likely to see case numbers increase,” Hipkins said. “I wouldn’t want to put a specific number on it… it could be into the high hundreds.” Vaccination rates have stopped the case numbers from going even higher, he added.

The next Covid-19 update is due at 1pm.

Yesterday’s headlines

There are 94 new community cases of delta.

That’s the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases ever recorded in NZ.

Of today’s cases, 53 are unlinked to the outbreak.

There remain four mystery cases in Waikato.

Northland will move to alert level two at 11.59pm.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Becoming Yimby nation. Labour and National have set aside their differences for a cross-party bill to increase housing density across New Zealand. As Justin Latif reports for The Spinoff, it’s the first time since the 2007 “smacking bill” that both parties have shared the stage for a policy announcement. They’ve now signalled to councils that the housing crisis requires real attention, with legislation allowing nearly all sites to house three homes of up to three storeys each, without requiring a resource consent. Act leader David Seymour came out against it, arguing that it’s not the right fix for housing. As the NZ Herald noted, it’s an odd stance for a libertarian leader who typically doesn’t defend red tape.

A new report finds that a third of households spend more than 30% of their income on housing. The Royal Society Te Apārangi concludes that high housing costs mean budgets for food, electricity and housing are being cut to compensate. For people facing that situation, there won’t be relief in the legislation. Housing minister Megan Woods and environment minister David Parker took pains yesterday to repeat during a press conference that the new housing bill won’t lower housing prices, but is only expected to slow the rate of increase. National’s Nicola Willis described the bill’s impact as one for “the next generation” and that’s how long it might take.

The Covid numbers: There are 38 cases in hospital and 5 in ICU/HDU. There are now 715 active cases in New Zealand. 87 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday and 7 in Waikato. 42,793 people were vaccinated on Monday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

