Live updates, July 22: National ‘pretty worried’ about vaccine rollout as delta threat looms

8.05am: National ‘pretty worried’ about vaccine rollout pace as delta threat looms

The opposition has pushed for more urgency with the vaccine rollout as the delta variant of Covid-19 threatens to breach our borders.

Three Australian states have locked down amid growing clusters of the virus and case numbers in Fiji have continued to surge in recent days.

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop told RNZ that he was “pretty worried” about the pace of the rollout.

“Only a very small percentage of the population, in some centres, have even started on group three and we’re being told that in a couple of weeks we’re gonna start with group four,” he said. “I just want people to get jabs in arms… as quickly as possible. But there is a priority order for a reason. We should be looking at those people who are older, who are Māori or Pasifika, [or] who have underlying health conditions.”

In Canterbury, Bishop said, the pace of the rollout was “shocking” despite an MIQ facility and a port in the region. Instead of pushing ahead with group four vaccinations before group three had been finished, Bishop said the attention should be on vaccinating the “more important” group.

“We should be focusing on that and instructing the DHBs to make sure as many people in group three as possible get it ahead of people in group four. I suspect that’s what most New Zealanders would expect as well.”

Yesterday, the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins reported that more than 628,000 people were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while more than 1.5 million had received at least one dose of the jab. Meanwhile, an exclusive new poll this morning by Stickybeak for The Spinoff has revealed mixed opinion from New Zealanders on the state of the rollout.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Progress on the vaccine rollout is starting to speed up, but the overall rollout is still lagging behind the rest of the world. Yesterday at a press conference, Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins said 628,000 people are now fully vaccinated, with 1.5 million doses administered overall, and Hipkins is confident of that “ramping up” – our live updates at 1.00pm has further details. Oxford’s Our World In Data tracker has New Zealand below both the global per capita average of doses given, and very low relative to other OECD countries. The disclaimer for that stat is that Covid isn’t currently circulating in the community. The NZ Herald had a story yesterday about the slow start to the rollout, which impacted the current situation.

Bookings for the general public will open next week. There may be some teething issues, and are probably to be expected in a complex job. One came out on Stuff, where Sophie Cornish reports thousands of people in Wellington got a text carrying incorrect information, and telling them to book via a dead website or disconnected phone line. The actual website is expected to go live next Wednesday.

Public confidence is crucial to the overall success of the rollout, and we’ve got a new poll that gives a fair idea of how people are feeling. The Stickybeak/Spinoff survey shows there’s much less positivity towards the vaccination programme than the overall government Covid response – on this, respondents were split roughly into thirds over positive, negative and neutral views. On whether people would actually get the jab, 65% of respondents said they would, against about 15% who said they would not.

Meanwhile, in a bright spot: Some rural or remote areas are doing mass-vax days, and Radio NZ’s Tom Kitchin went along to see one in the predominantly Māori community of Te Araroa in Tairāwhiti. The day isn’t part of the ministry’s priority group programme – rather the idea is to get everyone done in one go. Misinformation about vaccines was a topic being discussed by locals in the report, but it appears to have had wide uptake.

Finally, to avoid shortages, a suggestion has been made for New Zealand to start producing vaccines. Stuff’s Hannah Martin reports that came from college of GPs medical director Dr Bryan Betty, who argues that is is necessary to develop capacity because of the likelihood “booster” jabs will be needed as the virus mutates. Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are no current plans to start producing vaccines, but more cooperation might be possible with Australia who are looking to do so.

Well over 10,000 people on the social housing list are waiting more than six months to get a home, reports Stuff’s Henry Cooke. That overall list is now 24,010, the highest it has ever been. Even with several hundred people being moved off the list into housing, and with a house building programme underway, demand isn’t being met. The story has a concerning post-script: rental inflation is rising faster than both income and general inflation, meaning that for renters the share of their income going into housing is increasing.