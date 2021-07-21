Live updates, July 21: Travel bubble threatens to pop as another state closes off flights

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 21, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.25am: Big (reality TV) news – Lego Masters NZ is coming

TVNZ has confirmed it will fill the Apprentice Aotearoa-shaped hole in my life next year… with Lego Masters NZ.

A local version of the super popular reality format will screen on TVNZ 2 in 2022 (which is interesting as the Australian and US editions are owned by competitor TV3).

In a statement, TVNZ said that “more than 2.5 million bricks” will make their way down under for the programme – and applications are open now.

The programme will be judged by Canadian Lego professional Robin Sather with a host still to be announced.

8.00am: Quarantine-free travel with South Australia paused

New Zealanders in South Australia have become the latest forced to stay across the ditch after quarantine-free travel was paused overnight.

Our government has matched the state’s week-long lockdown with restrictions on incoming flights until at least July 27. It has made South Australia the third state to be cut off from New Zealand, alongside Victoria and New South Wales. All three are battling growing clusters of the delta variant of Covid-19.

But they are not the only states at risk of more coronavirus cases: Queensland has recorded four community cases of Covid-19 over the past week as well.

In a statement last night, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said people in South Australia who ordinarily live in New Zealand would be able to come home on “managed return” flights.

“We acknowledge this will be disruptive for travellers and organisations,” Hipkins said of the pause in quarantine-free flights. “However, given the current uncertainty and our consistently cautious approach to prevent Covid-19 from entering the New Zealand community, we are confident it is the right approach.”

The pause on travel with South Australia will be reviewed in a week.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

“Freedom” has come to England, with the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions. It is happening at a time when the rolling 7-day average of new cases is above 40,000 a day, and that’s just in England alone, let alone the entire UK. Even in a country that has done an exceptionally poor job of managing the pandemic – especially from a health perspective but the economy hasn’t done much better – this represents a new phase. Logistically, there are plenty of complaints being heard about a new “ping” system, which tells people when they need to be isolated, reports the BBC.

The reasons for the move are entirely political. England’s lockdowns have always been implemented soft and late as it were, and as such the population has spent far longer living with some form of restriction than it should have. PM Boris Johnson wants to avoid more restrictions in the northern hemisphere winter, and said in a speech yesterday “there comes a point where further restrictions no longer prevent hospitalisations and death but simply delay the inevitable”. I hate to say it, dear reader, but death is inevitable for all of us, and most public health policy is geared around delaying it. Johnson himself was forced to go into isolation this week, after his new health minister Sajid Javid tested positive.

One saving grace of the situation in England is relatively high levels of vaccination, and the death rate hasn’t risen alarmingly yet. But it’s almost certain there’ll be an explosion of people that end up affected by “long Covid”.That detail came out of an interview on Q+A with epidemiologist Dr Deepti Gurdasani, who said it is hitting people of all ages and can be debilitating for months afterwards – and possibly longer, we don’t yet know if everyone will recover from it. We published a piece last year by a Covid long-hauler explaining how sick they remained four months after testing positive.

And the wider world is at risk from England’s policy. Johnson has provided the perfect conditions for new vaccine-resistant variations to emerge, which would be a huge danger when so many countries are fatigued by the pandemic. Radio NZ republished a Conversation piece by AUT law professor Kris Gledhill, who speculated England could be taken to an international court on charges of failure to protect the human right to life.