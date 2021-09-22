Live updates, September 22: Elimination does not mean zero cases, says Bloomfield

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 22, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Say hello at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

8.10am: Newshub shake-up will see AM Show line-up change

Morning TV will look a little different in 2022, with Newshub announcing Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson will leave The AM Show at the end of the year.

The pair have been with the show for the past five years alongside former host Duncan Garner who left suddenly last month.

“Amanda and Mark have been an important part of the success of The AM Show over the last five years and will remain an important part of Newshub and Three going forward,” said Newshub’s news director Sarah Bristow.

Gillies will move into a national correspondent role with Newshub while Richardson will make regular appearances on The Project and continue his role hosting The Block NZ.

“Looking ahead to 2022, we have an exciting opportunity to reinvigorate the format of The AM Show,” said Bristow. “Our focus remains unchanged – to deliver a best-in-class product that sets the news agenda of the day – and evolving the existing format of the show is a natural progression. We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming months.”

Current host Ryan Bridge will remain with the revamped programme, Bristow confirmed.

7.55am: Elimination does not mean zero cases, says Bloomfield

The director general of health has admitted that total elimination of the delta variant may be impossible.

Currently, there are under 300 active cases in the country – all in a managed quarantine facility.

Speaking to RNZ, Ashley Bloomfield said we may never get to zero cases. “The important thing is we’re going to keep finding any infections and basically continue to contact trace, test, isolate people so that we stop the virus circulating in the community, and that is the aim.”

Bloomfield, along with the PM, have rejected claims the government has ditched elimination in favour of a “suppression” strategy. “Consistent with our elimination strategy… we don’t tolerate the virus in the community, we actively seek it out and that’s the purpose of our next couple of weeks at alert level three,” he said. The director general said the difference is that we now have vaccinations to ensure outbreaks are less serious. “That’s absolutely our new means whereby we will be able to get back to the freedoms we had under level one, and we’re all keen to do that,” he said. It was possible, said Bloomfield, that delta cases could still be popping up while the country was back at alert level one. “I don’t think a level one scenario with delta necessarily means a series of zero cases, because what we’ve got now of course, is vaccination.”

The latest numbers

There are 14 new community cases of Covid-19.

Of these, 13 are in Auckland one is a household contact in upper Hauraki.

10 cases remain epidemiologically unlinked (including one case from today).

More than 50,000 vaccine doses were given out nationwide on Monday.

Auckland has moved to alert level three for a two week period.