Live updates, September 21: Collins says she will never resign, criticises National’s pollster

1pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield are back for today’s 1pm show. It’s Auckland’s last day in alert level four so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the number of new – and mystery – cases announced. Plus: another batch of test results from northern Hauraki will reveal whether there has been any Covid-19 spread outside of Auckland.

11.45am: Bunnings ‘lowest prices’ guarantee is fine, says the court

A challenge to Bunnings’ “lowest prices” guarantee has been thrown out by the court.

The Commerce Commission’s case claimed that Bunnings was making “misleading representations” that it offered the lowest prices in the market. The commission alleged that Bunnings’ claim – made in-store and on a well known advertising campaign – was untrue.

The Auckland District Court did not buy into that argument. “Consumers would … consider the [lowest price guarantee] alerted them to the possibility that not every item in Bunnings may be the lowest price but provided a remedy to achieve that,” said judge BA Gibson. Namely, Bunnings provides customers with a 15% discount on any item stocked for a cheaper price elsewhere.

However, Gibson said that businesses must consider how a consumer would interpret advertising “in light of… general knowledge and experience in worldly affairs” and not rely on literal interpretations.

11.10am: Shaw yet to book MIQ spot for his overseas trip, is 15,000th in the queue

The climate change minister admits he’s not comfortable travelling to an overseas conference during the pandemic – and hasn’t yet secured an MIQ spot for his return.

James Shaw, who is also co-leader of the Greens, is due to attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow later this year. He’s set to lead a 14-person delegation but, as Newshub revealed, just one has so far got their managed isolation spot booked in.

“There is a delegation with a number of different categories. It depends how many MIQ spots we’re able to secure. So far only one of the diplomats has got a place,” Shaw said. “At the moment I’m waiting to find out if I’ve got a spot and if I don’t have a spot I won’t be going,” he said. Shaw said he’s at about 15,000th in the MIQ “virtual lobby” – that’s the new booking system that went live yesterday. On the criticism of his decision to travel overseas, Shaw admitted it wasn’t his ideal move either. “My preference would be not to go at all, but we weren’t given an option of doing this online,” he said. “You’d have to ask [Trade Minister] Damien O’Connor whether it was OK for him to travel to do trade negotiations; you’d have to ask the prime minister whether it’s OK for her to travel to conduct the business of the country as well.” Earlier today, Act’s David Seymour labelled Shaw “Captain Planet” in a press release scathing of his proposed travel plans.

10.50am: Wharekawa marae springs into action

Leonie Hayden writes:

Yesterday saw a huge turn out for testing in Kaiaua, a small coastal settlement on the Hauraki Plains, after three members of a household tested positive for Covid-19.

At the close of day, Māori health provider Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki had processed 477 tests at Wharekawa Marae, a Ngāti Pāoa and Ngāti Whanaunga marae at the northern end of Kaiaua. The population of the town is estimated at under 800 people.

In early September, Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki held a clinic at Wharekawa Marae where it vaccinated 80 members of the community. Today, Covid swabbing continues and a mobile vaccination clinic run by Waikato DHB will operate out of Ecoquest across the road from Wharekawa marae. The iwi is encouraging everyone to come along and get vaccinated.

A section 70 notice has been issued by the director-general of health for residents around the Mangatangi area in Waikato – a “bespoke level four” that will require anyone who lives or works in the area, or has visited there since September 8, to stay home until this Friday.

As of this morning, 200 tests had been returned – all were negative.

10.20am: I will never resign, says Collins as parliament returns

Parliament resumes today, with MPs from level two areas returning to Wellington. Question time is at 2pm, followed by the second reading of the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill. That’s being accelerated through the house under urgency following the Lynn Mall terrorist attack at the start of the month, with the government pledging to get it enacted by the end of the month.

Media attention so far this morning has focused on the National Party, with Judith Collins hosting a press conference. “What is absolutely clear is the government has given up on its elimination approach,” she argued in her opening remarks. Jacinda Ardern was now “scrambling to find new answers”, she said. “The government must admit its elimination plan has failed.”

Questions gravitated, however, towards her own leadership, which has come under considerable pressure in recent weeks. A poll last week published by the Taxpayers Union and conducted by Curia, the company run by longstanding National pollster David Farrar, put National on just 21.3%. “Polls go up and down,” said Collins, “and most pollsters would refuse to poll during a level four lockdown.”

A short transcript from the press conference …

Jason Walls: Will you resign as leader if National goes under 20% in the polls?

Judith Collins: No.

Tova O’Brien: Will you resign ever?

Judith Collins: No.

Simon Bridges, who has arrived at parliament from Tauranga, told reporters that he had “no intention” of challenging Judith Collins for the leadership.

Another Bay of Plenty National MP returning to Wellington is former leader Todd Muller. He’s not returning to caucus, though, having fallen out badly with the current leader over leaks. “It’s happened. I certainly don’t intend to spend the rest of my life seething over what occurred,” he told the Herald. On Collins’ leadership, he said: “I don’t bear her any ill will, but I think it’s pretty clear to everyone that the relationship between her and I has disintegrated. So it serves no purpose me wading in on that issue.”

9.50am: Movements of remand prisoner confirmed – along with how he was infected with Covid-19

More information is now known about the movements of a remand prisoner who was able to leave locked down Auckland to a bail address in level two Waikato.

According to Stuff, the Covid-positive prisoner made four stops on his way to the bail address after being released from the Mount Eden Corrections Facility. Two of these stops were at “private addresses” in Mount Albert and Māngere – both hinted at by the director of public health at a weekend press conference – while another was to a supermarket at Pokeno, and on the road near his bail address in Kaiaua.

A statement from Corrections provided further clarity: “[The prisoner] arrived at the house at 12.28pm, two hours and 19 minutes after leaving the prison. He remained within the boundary of the bail address until 12.47pm on 16 September, when he visited a car park about 250 metres away from the address, and then presented himself to police because his address had become unavailable and the court had revoked his bail and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was then in police custody overnight, before being transported to Mount Eden Corrections Facility on Friday 17 September, arriving at 6.45pm.”

This morning, prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that health officials now know who infected the prisoner and investigations were under way to determine whether any rules were broken during his transfer out of Auckland.

9.00am: No new cases linked to remand prisoner after 200 tests

There are so far no new positive cases of Covid-19 linked to the northern Hauraki region, after a remand prisoner and three of their household contacts caught the delta variant over the weekend.

About 200 test results came back overnight – all negative – after those in the area flocked to get tested for Covid-19. Until at least Friday, “bespoke level four” rules are to be in place requiring people who live or work in or have visited the area around Mangatangi to stay at home.

Speaking to RNZ, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said moving Auckland to level three was unrelated to the new lockdown requirements in Mangatangi. “It’s a bespoke lockdown of sorts to make sure that no matter where those people are they are required to isolate,” she said.

8.00am: Bloomfield denies ‘spinning’ for the government as elimination strategy questioned

A tense face-off between Mike Hosking and Ashley Bloomfield on Newstalk ZB this morning saw the director general of health push back at an assertion he was more a politician than a health expert.

Bloomfield, along with the government, is facing criticism that the decision to move Auckland down to alert level three while daily new case numbers are in the 20s could be a mistake. The director general admitted he did “lose a bit of sleep” over each alert level decision, but was comfortable with this week’s move – generally. “It would have been nice if those numbers were a bit lower but most of them are contacts of known cases,” he said.

People only needed to look across the Tasman to see that for a delta outbreak, after five weeks of lockdown, the daily case numbers are actually very low, said Bloomfield. “That’s how it’s working. In both Victoria and New South Wales they’ve both got really significant restrictions and they’ve got numbers in the hundreds or thousands,” he said.

“You sound like you’re doing the government’s bidding,” said Hosking. “You’ve changed your mind on the way it was working because it doesn’t work and now you’re spinning their line.”

“I’m not actually spinning anything,” replied Bloomfield.

The director general admitted that not all his health advice has been taken by the government, suggesting he had pushed to go further with level two restrictions outside of Auckland. He would not, however, disclose exactly what advice had not been followed. “There are aspects of the advice I gave yesterday around the level two settings that weren’t taken at face value,” he said. “My advice is not always taken and that’s fine. It’s like a marriage: you might disagree behind closed doors but you don’t do it in public.”

Pushed on whether elimination was still a viable strategy given the case numbers have not dropped into single digits such as with previous hard lockdowns, Bloomfield said level four had achieved its goal. “With delta we would be in the thousands now if we hadn’t gone to that alert level four,” he said. “We’ve done it from [level] three before – it wasn’t delta – but this time we have vaccination on our side… that’s incredibly helpful.”

Of the five mystery cases announced yesterday, Bloomfield said three were from the same household and geographically close to existing cases which gave him confidence they would soon all be linked to the outbreak. Asked about whether Auckland could spend more than two weeks in level three if case numbers didn’t drop, Bloomfield said “lets cross that bridge when we come to it”.

7.30am: In today’s Bulletin

A prisoner at the centre of the Covid outbreak in Waikato appears to have breached multiple bail conditions. Newshub reports that GPS records from the man’s travel from prison to home show he stopped at private homes and a supermarket. He had to wear a tracker and was picked up from prison by three people. That seems to conflict with a judge’s order that he go straight home without unnecessary stops and with a family member. The man was allowed to travel across the Auckland boundary because his time in prison, where there was no Covid-19, was seen as the equivalent of a stint in border isolation. Health officials say he didn’t have Covid-19 when he left prison and stayed home once he got there, so he likely picked it up on his trip.

The Covid numbers: 22 new community cases were reported yesterday and 25% (6) of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. 19 of the cases were in Auckland and 3 were in Whakatīwai. 1071 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak and 694 have recovered. 26,673 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

The first test of the new MIQ booking system has left few happy. A family in Melbourne has called the system a “joke” after they were randomly put in 17,865th place in a waiting room for about 3000 spots, according to Stuff. The head of the MIQ system has called it a “technical success” after over 30,000 people entered the queue yesterday. According to the prime minister, most of the interest was in rooms around the Christmas period. While it didn’t work out for the Melbourne family, the waiting room seems a minor improvement over spending days clicking refresh on a browser.

New Zealand’s mandatory vaccine orders face a court challenge. RNZ reports a customs worker dismissed from her job for refusing the jab has gone to the High Court to argue that a vaccine order under the Covid-19 act goes beyond the expected scope of the law. While ministers and health officials were given broad powers under the act, the worker’s lawyer says the vaccine order is exceptional. The Wellington court will hear the case again today. While no announcement is expected this week, cabinet is considering introducing wider vaccine mandates in the coming months.

