Gone By Lunchtime: A pod like the lockdown – short, sharp and slightly hysterical

Join Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee Mather and Ben Thomas as Gone By Lunchtime discusses the latest lockdown, trans-Tasman relations, business attire and more.

New Zealand’s leading political podcast pivots to true crime this week to investigate the disappearance of political commentator Ben Thomas from Twitter. Where did he go – and what’s he been doing with all his hot takes on The Bachelorette NZ?

Also discussed in this week’s episode: the latest short, sharp three-day lockdown, the ongoing Covid response and the need for specialist MIQ facilities, trans-Tasman relations, raising benefit levels and the great parliamentary neckwear debate of 2021.

Subscribe and listen to Gone By Lunchtime via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.