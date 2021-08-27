Live updates, August 27: Lockdown decision looms for those outside Auckland

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 27, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Want to get in touch? I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

The day ahead

1pm: The latest Covid-19 case information will be provided via press release.

The latest Covid-19 case information will be provided via press release. 3pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield to reveal alert level decision.

10.05am: ‘Despicable attack’: PM to speak on Kabul bombing

Jacinda Ardern has condemned a “despicable attack” in Kabul that has left dozens, including children and civilians, dead.

In a statement, the PM confirmed the last evacuation flight by the New Zealand Defence Force had departed ahead of the bombing. No defence force personnel were in Kabul at the time of the explosions and no New Zealand evacuees were left within Kabul airport, said Ardern.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with all of those in Afghanistan who have lost lives or suffered injuries, including US forces, our other partners on the ground, and the families and friends of all who have been affected by this appalling attack,” said Ardern.

So far, 276 New Zealand nationals and permanent residents, their families, and other visa holders have been evacuated from Kabul, confirmed Ardern. Of these, 228 have already departed United Arab Emirates for New Zealand. These numbers are likely to change as processing of those on board partners flights continues.

The PM, along with the chief of Defence Force, will address media at 10.30am.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden has just wrapped a speech where he said those responsible for the attack would be made to pay.

"These ISIS terrorists will not win, we will rescue the Americans in there" President Biden says "America will not be intimidated" and the evacuation mission will continue Follow live updates: https://t.co/cFZUWL4yoz pic.twitter.com/38UAknS3IR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 26, 2021

9.45am: Something interesting

What does a hard lockdown look like? I took a look at traffic congestion relative to 2019 in locked down cities and the answer is quite different for Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/LQkkAUnsaw — Emma Vitz (@EmmaVitz) August 24, 2021

9.35am: Digital vaccine passport in the works

A new digital vaccine passport could soon allow New Zealanders abroad to verify their vaccination status.

Currently, as TVNZ reported, New Zealanders overseas are required to provide a letter from the Ministry of Health or their GP to prove they have received the Covid jab. But some have run into difficulties having this recognised.

The ministry said more news on the app would be revealed in the coming weeks.

9.00am: Two metre distancing ‘not sufficient’ to protect from Covid-19 – expert

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve all become familiar with the concept of social/physical distancing.

But some scientists have now claimed that could be insufficient to protect against spread of Covid-19.

University of Auckland aerosol chemist Joel Rindelaub (who I profiled lovingly earlier this year) told Stuff that people should be aware of airborne spread of the coronavirus.

“Since we know that the smallest aerosol particles, the ones that will travel the farthest, are enriched with the virus, the current recommendations regarding one or two metre distancing are not – and never were – sufficient to guarantee protection against Covid-19 transmission,” he said.

“This is especially relevant for indoor areas where ventilation and air flow are reduced compared to outdoor settings.”

8.00am: Lockdown decision looms for those outside Auckland

It’s lockdown decision day (for those outside Auckland, anyway).

Jacinda Ardern will speak at 3pm this afternoon, where she will reveal whether any parts of the country can safely move out of alert level four at 11.59pm tonight.

So far, just 14 of the 277 community cases have been confirmed outside Auckland – all in Wellington. Locations of interest have risen to 506, with a handful of new locations announced last night.

One expert, epidemiologist Michael Baker, told the Herald a shift to level three was feasible but carried risk.

“One option could be for Wellington and/or the North Island to hold on a bit longer, and then effectively split the country into three zones with Auckland,” he said.

In today’s Bulletin, experts suggested a North/South Island split was another possibility. But essential travel between the two islands could prove problematic. “The Cook Strait is a lot smaller than the Tasman Sea and we don’t have 14-day quarantine for people travelling between islands,” said Covid modeller Michael Plank. “So while there is a large active outbreak in Auckland, there is a risk the virus will eventually jump islands.”

Something that has experts concerned about a premature shift down the alert levels is the vast number of contacts of confirmed cases. As of yesterday, 24,402 individual contacts had been formally identified. Thousands were still to be contacted at the time of yesterday’s Covid-19 briefing.

Yesterday, health expert David Skegg said New Zealanders should expect next year to be no better than 2021.

“When we start reopening the borders, we’re going to have outbreaks of Covid-19 and they’re going to be difficult to control,” he continued. “We all need to be aware of that – this virus is not going away, unfortunately – we’re going to be in a war with this virus for years.”

At this stage, Auckland’s lockdown will expire at 11.59pm next Tuesday. That’s 14 full days since the first case of delta was confirmed in the community. A further update will be provided at 4pm on Monday.

7.30am: Latest from The Bulletin

An ozone-depleting gas can be used until 2033, EPA decides. Methyl bromide is used to fumigate logs for export and was meant to be phased out by 2005 under an international treaty. As RNZ reports, use has only increased in recent years as exports have soared and the EPA has extended the deadline by, give or take, 28 years.

Ian Shaw, a professor at the University of Canterbury, shared his thoughts with the Science Media Centre about the move. Please picture him shaking his head. “The way methyl bromide gas is used in our ports is highly questionable: good practice dictates that it should be vented high into the atmosphere to minimise human exposure. In NZ, it is often released into tarpaulin-covered log piles, and then because the gas is heavy it accumulates in low areas around the port. This means that human exposure is likely.”

The government’s three waters package faces more opposition from councils. Farmers Weekly reports that Canterbury mayors are asking for the overhaul of the country’s water systems to be paused. At the centre of the concerns seems to be the transfer of local water assets to one of four large public utilities created by the Beehive. Much of the programme hasn’t been settled yet and the central government had asked councils to hold off on public consultations until everything was ironed out, but the South Island councils went ahead and held them anyways.

A different approach to the housing problem. Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly said she’s used every lever available to fix New Zealand’s housing crisis. She could look overseas for new ideas. Canada is in the midst of a federal election campaign and has seen house prices increase nearly as quickly as New Zealand. In response, The Globe and Mail (soft paywall) reports Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has unveiled a package that helps first-time home buyers save, lowers mortgage insurance, slaps a 1% annual tax on the value of underused homes and land, and expands the capital gains tax.

What you need to know

68 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday.

The delta outbreak now comprises 277 cases – with one reclassified as a false positive.

Jacinda Ardern said the growth in cases was to be expected.

There has been another record day for the vaccine rollout: 88,000 doses.