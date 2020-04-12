Covid-19 live updates, April 12: Funding for pop-up cycle paths, US death toll world’s highest

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On the morning shift: Hayden Donnell

9.25am: Motel rooms set up for the homeless

Nearly 500 homeless and vulnerable people have been set up in motel units during the Covid-19 crisis, the government has announced. Housing minister Megan Woods says 962 motel units in 15 towns and cities have been secured for vulnerable people, and 496 units of those are now occupied. “In the last two weeks there has been a massive effort to connect people who are homeless and living rough, with accommodation and social services. Many have been living on the streets or in unsuitable places where social distancing was not possible,” she says.

Government officials worked with housing providers, iwi and Māori organisations, local government and social services to find people who needed accommodation. Those groups are also giving people with food parcels, hygiene packs and sometimes phones. “I’m hearing a lot of heart-warming stories about people who have not had decent shelter let alone a bed to sleep in, for a very long time, being moved into accommodation and feeling incredibly relieved to have somewhere to live,” Woods says.

9.12am: Police record 677 lockdown breaches

Police say they’ve recorded 677 lockdown breaches since the government implemented alert level 4 just over two weeks ago. Of the people caught breaking the rules, 84 are being prosecuted and 582 have been let off with a warning.

Officers have set up checkpoints around the country over Easter weekend, in an effort to stop people heading away to their baches and second homes. New police commissioner Andrew Coster said the enforcement efforts were aimed at taking pressure off emergency services and decreasing the risk of Covid-19 spreading across the country. “We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations but we urge anyone who was planning to do this – please change your plans and stay home,” he said in a statement.

8.10am: Government to fund pop-up cycle paths and walkways

The government is offering councils extra funding to roll out temporary expanded footpaths and cycleways following the alert level four lockdown. Associate transport minister Julie Anne Genter says the move is aimed at allowing pedestrians and cyclists to keep two metres of physical distance as New Zealand moves down through alert levels. “Some of our footpaths in busy areas are quite narrow. Temporary footpath extensions mean people can give each other a bit more space without stepping out onto the road,” she says.

Several cities around the world, including New York, Berlin, and Vancouver, have closed streets to cars and established temporary cycle paths during their Covid-19 lockdowns. New Zealand councils who want to set up their own pop-up pedestrian and cycle zones can apply to have 90% of their project costs covered by the Innovating Streets for People pilot fund, which was set up to fund tactical urbanism projects, Genter says. Planning for the changes can begin now, but work isn’t allowed start on the projects until alert level four ends.

Transport and urbanism advocacy group Greater Auckland has been leading a call for pop-up cycleways and walkways during the Covid-19 crisis for several weeks. Despite the pressure, Auckland Council and Auckland Transport haven’t announced any extensions to the city’s pedestrian and cycle network. Meanwhile, Hamilton City Council has pitched a $1.5 billion set of environmentally friendly projects to the government to help the city recover after the pandemic. The package would include an extensive network of separated cycleways.

7.57am: Queen records debut Easter message

The Queen has recorded her first ever Easter message, assuring people that Covid-19 “will not overcome us” and reminding them of the importance of staying apart during the holidays. The monarch began the two-minute address speaking on the tradition of lighting candles for religious festivities, saying they symbolised “light overcoming darkness”.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

This latest message marks a rapid escalation in the number of globally broadcast addresses from the Queen. It comes just days after she released an address on Covid-19, where she thanked health workers and urged resilience during the crisis. At the time, that was just her fifth public address outside of her annual Christmas message.

7.43am: US overtakes Italy for world’s highest Covid-19 death toll

The US has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest death toll from Covid-19. There have been 19,701 deaths in the US, according to recent figures from John Hopkins University. Italy’s government has reported 19,468 deaths. The grim milestone comes amid spiralling infection rates in the US. It now has more than 500,000 Covid-19 cases. New York state alone has more people with the disease than any other country, CNN reports.

Meanwhile, the UK recorded its highest ever daily death toll yesterday. Its health secretary, Matt Hancock, reported that 980 people had died on Thursday (UK time), bringing the total UK death toll to 8958 people. On a different note, UK prime minister Boris Johnson was recently moved out of intensive care and is now taking short walks as he recovers from the virus, the BBC reports.

7.36am: The key stories from yesterday

New Zealand sadly recorded its third and fourth Covid-19-related deaths; a man in his 80s connected to the Rosewood rest home cluster, and a man in his 70s. Details surrounding the second death have not yet been released for privacy reasons. Our thoughts go out to their whānau.

29 new cases of Covid-19 were outnumbered by 49 recovered cases overnight.

More light has been shed on one of the two “mystery” Auckland clusters, revealing that it is an outbreak at a Spectrum Care day service for people with intellectual disabilities.

The global death toll passed 100,000.

Google and Apple have announced they are teaming up to accelerate and automate contact tracing of those who have been in contact with a cellphone user who signals that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

New Google mobility data showed New Zealanders are still following the level four lockdown rules.

16 New Zealanders stranded on a Covid-19 stricken cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay finally boarded a flight home.

An NZ Herald profile of Ashley Bloomfield revealed that he was subjected to interrogation by Kim Hill as part of the interviewing process for the job of director general of health.

Catch up on all of yesterday’s main stories here.

