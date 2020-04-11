Covid-19 live updates, April 11: NRL at odds with authorities over return; mobility data shows NZ complying with lockdown

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On the morning shift: Duncan Greive

10am: NRL at loggerheads with NSW health minister over restart for league

The NRL has been one of the most bullish sport leagues in the world when it comes to a return post-Covid-19, with chair of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’Landys, saying it would return on May 28. Yesterday however NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said that there had been no contact between the NRL and his officials, a position backed up by the state’s deputy chief medical officer. Newshub reports that V’Landys remains resolute.

“It’s in the NSW public health order that we are exempt,” Newshub reported him as saying. “We also received a letter last Wednesday from relevant government authority confirming we can train and play. This is the mistake everyone has made. It is seven weeks away. In that seven weeks there will be some form of relaxation of the social distancing measures. Rugby league, like it or not is a workplace. Other workplaces are continuing to operate. The risk now is minimal.”

The NRL has discussed various ideas about how it might return, including teams all living at a locked-down island resort for long enough to play out the rest of the season, according to one proposal floated by the committee tasked with finding ways to salvage the sport after it was shut down by Covid-19.

9.30am: Fresh Google mobility data shows NZ retaining strong compliance

Google mobility data covering most of the second week of lockdown shows New Zealand continuing to comply with the rules imposed by the level four lockdown. Compared with week one, the country is near identical in the six categories reported on by Google’s global mobility data, and remains behaviourally far closer to nations like Italy and Spain, which have been hit hardest by Covid-19, than those with more patchwork guidance on the issue, like the US.

The one notable exception is Wellington, which has had a comparative surge in park usage compared to last week. In week one it had shown a lower propensity to stay away from parks, at -63%, versus the national average of -78%. That gap has widened considerably in week two, with the national average moving marginally to -74%, while Wellington’s rose to just -40%.

8.40am: Global death toll passes 100,000, US eyes May 1 reopening of the economy

A grim milestone this morning, as the global death toll surpassed 100,000, nearly double the 58,000 recorded just a week ago. The US is on the verge of passing Italy for the most deaths linked to the virus, with 18,330 to 18,849. Despite the mounting toll, US president Donald Trump is said to be targeting May 1 to reopen the economy, according to a Washington Post report. This is in line with his public hints, where despite shying away from naming a date, he appeared bullish on one coming soon. “Hopefully, we’re going to be opening up – you could call it opening – very, very, very, very soon, I hope,” Trump said at his daily briefing.

While he has shied away from publicly naming May 1, the day after formal guidelines end on April 30, the Post reports a number of aides as confirming his interest in that date, tallying with a public affirmation of a May target from treasury secretary Stephen Mnuchin. The Centre for Disease Control’s Anthony Fauci sounded a note of caution, however, appearing to suggest that the month’s end would be a good time to reassess, rather than reopen. “I think that’s going to be a good time to look and see how quickly can we make that move to try and normalise,” Fauci told CNBC. “Hopefully by the time we get to the summer, we will have taken many steps in that direction.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, was far more cautious on prospects for reopening the world’s economies. “I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions,” he said at a press conference in Geneva. “WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly.”

8.10am: South Korea reports 91 patients thought recovered from Covid-19 as testing positive again

A concerning report from Reuters this morning says 91 patients who were considered recovered from Covid-19 have tested positive again, according to Kim Woo-joo, professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital. It’s too early to say what this means – the most likely explanation is that patients have ‘relapsed’ rather than being reinfected, or the virus could continue to exist in the patients, without necessarily posing a danger to themselves or others. Nonetheless, it remains a major concern, given its potential impact on countries pursuing a herd immunity strategy. Epidemiological studies are continuing to attempt to understand what is behind the results. South Korea remains a global success story in terms of its control of the virus, with 27 new infections announced yesterday, down from a peak of 900 in late February.

Later this morning Dr Chris Smith, a clinical virologist at Cambridge, appeared with Kim Hill on RNZ, and suggested the results were more likely to be false positives, as the tests for Covid-19 remain unreliable.

6.10am: Apple and Google in unprecedented partnership to trace Covid-19 contacts

Tech giants Google and Apple have announced they are teaming up to accelerate and automate tracing of those who have been in contact with a cellphone user who signals that they have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair, which dominate the market for cellphone operating systems, announced this morning that they are working on a system which would log user interactions using bluetooth technology, automatically alerting users when someone with whom they have recently been in close proximity indicates that they have tested positive for the virus.

“All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems,” they said in a joint statement. “Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of Covid-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.”

The tech giants’ huge advantage is the scale of market penetration, as Apple and Google dominate the world’s smartphones, with a combined market share of around 98%. Yet this is not currently envisaged as being incorporated into a system update, but a new app which users would have to download. While both firms underscored that both identity and whereabouts would be anonymised, some are likely to mistrust both governments and tech companies on privacy. There is also the risk of unnecessary alarm or misuse, with a user unable to know which of their recent contacts had tested positive.

Other challenges are more technical, not least of which is the variable range of bluetooth. The technology is typically used to link devices with speakers, headphones or keyboards, and can often pass through walls or floors, or from one end of a train carriage to another. The danger of the exaggerating risk posed can be diminished by overlaying the amount of time devices spent in proximity with one another, as a similar system in use in Singapore does. Its government has an app called TraceTogether, which New Zealand has shown interest in, an opt-in system has had a relatively low uptake – one million users, in a population of six million, have installed it. This is well below the three quarters of a population considered the minimum for it to be an effective weapon against the virus. Additionally, Apple and Google were at pains to say that this would be in support of, rather than a replacement for, a more manual contact tracing process.

The announcement underscores the scale of this challenge, and the potential of technology to play a part in the fight against it. Under normal circumstances such a collaboration would be not just commercially untenable, but potentially subject to anti-competitive scrutiny. Yet the threat posed by the pandemic has forced arguably the world’s most fierce business rivalry to band together.

6.05am: The day ahead

There is no briefing scheduled at this stage for today. None was scheduled for yesterday, either, though that was changed mid-morning, which may have been so that the news of a second Covid-19 linked death could be conveyed in person. Either way, we’ll keep you posted on the latest news and numbers.

6.00am: ‘What NZ’s coronavirus response can teach the world’

Two of the most prominent public health experts in New Zealand’s Covid-19 response have penned an op-ed for the Guardian. Michael Baker and Nick Wilson of the University of Otago write: “New Zealand now appears to be the only ‘western’ nation following an articulated elimination strategy with the goal of completely ending transmission of Covid-19 within its borders.”

The approach is one that could work in a number of other nations, write the authors, who hail “the brilliant, decisive and humane leadership of Jacinda Ardern”, which was “instrumental in New Zealand’s rapid change in direction with its response to Covid-19 and the remarkably efficient implementation of the elimination strategy”.

They add: “The lockdown does, however, have massive short-term social and economic costs for New Zealand, and will be particularly tough for those with the least resources, including Māori and Pacific populations and low-income New Zealanders.”

A number of international outlets including the Washington Post and CNN have hailed New Zealand’s “elimination strategy” in recent days. As Baker and Wilson note, however, “it is far too soon to claim victory”.

5.45am: The key stories from yesterday

New Zealand has recorded its second Covid-19-linked death, with a 94-year-old woman dying in Christchurch.

For the fifth day straight, the number of active cases is roughly unchanged. More on the latest data here.

Mystery surrounds two Auckland clusters, details of which continue to be withheld for privacy reasons.

Mandatory quarantine (and “managed self-isolation”) is now in force in New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern has spoken to leaders including the prime ministers of Singapore and Sweden.

Boris Johnson is out of ICU, but the British death has risen to 7,978. New York State has recorded its highest number of deaths for the third day in a row, with 799 fatalities taking the total toll to 7,067.

Ashley Bloomfield has said kia ora koutou katoa a lot.

Catch up on all of yesterday’s main stories here.

