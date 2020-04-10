Covid-19: New Zealand cases mapped and charted, April 10

The latest in our new series of charts, graphics and data visualisations by Chris McDowall.

These posts collate the most recent statistics and present them as charts and maps. The Ministry of Health typically publishes data updates in the early afternoon, which describe the situation at 9am on the day of release. These data visualisations are interactive – use your mouse or thumb to hover over each graph for more detail.

There are fewer charts today as the ministry has not updated its Covid-19 current case statistics pages since yesterday. I have filled in what I can from the media conference and press release.

This afternoon’s Ministry of Health figures report that the total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases stands at 1,283 (1,015 confirmed and 268 probable). A total of 373 people have recovered, an increase of 56 since yesterday. Today also brought the sad news of a second death.

There were 23 new confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours and 21 new probable cases. After four consecutive days of lower combined confirmed and probable case totals, today recorded a slight a slight uptick. At this stage, 14 of the new 44 cases are linked to existing clusters.

There are 16 people in hospital. That includes five in ICU – one each in Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Southern DHBs. Two of these ICU patients, in Southern and Waitemata, are in a critical condition.

Yesterday, 4,520 tests were processed. This is the highest number of tests processed in a single day. The ministry reported averaging 3,700 Covid-19 lab tests per day during the week ending April 9. A total of 51,165 lab tests have been conducted since March 9.

This chart compares active and recovered cases. Active cases are people who currently have the Covid-19 virus. Recovered cases are people who had the virus, but are at least 10 days since onset and have not exhibited any symptoms for 48 hours.

Once again there was a slight decrease in the number of active cases – from 921 active cases yesterday down to 908 this morning. The last five days the count of active cases continue to be roughly flat. This is a promising sign, but there is still a long way to go.

This chart shows the number of Covid-19 tests conducted each day. Health authorities continue to perform a high number of tests each day. This should provide confidence that the case number counts are reasonably accurate. The ministry are now providing breakdowns of tests by district health board, although today’s statistics have not been released. Once they come out, we will add a new map.

The symbol map shows confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases arranged by district health board. Southern (202), Waitematā (176), Auckland (169) and Auckland (166) remain the four district health boards with the largest number of active cases. Auckland overtook Waikato in total case counts overnight.

There are still 12 significant clusters. Matamata increased by 5 cases to 69. Bluff (87) and Marist College (84) recorded no change.

