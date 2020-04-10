Covid-19 live updates, April 10: Police holiday roadblocks in force, mandatory quarantine kicks in

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

9.40am: Mandatory quarantine now in place

Mandatory quarantining – or “managed self-isolation” – is in force as of today for all arrivals to New Zealand. What does that mean in practice?

Anyone symptomatic on arrival will be tested and placed in a quarantine facility for 14 days. Anyone not symptomatic will be placed in an “approved managed isolation facility” for 14 days. In both cases, that is likely to mean a hotel, with different levels of supervision.

Those in “are unable to leave their room”, while those in managed facilities “are able to go for a walk within the area of the facility, but will need to limit contact with others. They must also not use essential services such as supermarkets, dairies and pharmacies.”

The advice continues: “Travellers in either facility will be provided with three meals a day, and have other basic needs met such as having prescription medicines delivered to them. There is no cost to travellers for the accommodation or associated basic needs. Travellers may use online delivery services to purchase items at their own cost. Friends and family members may not visit or drop off items to travellers in these facilities.”

Before departing, every arrival will undergo a health check.

More details are here.

Meanwhile, do read Andrew Todd’s terrific piece published today on a fortnight in hotel quarantine.

9.10am: Easter roadblocks in force

Police are operating roadblocks around the country on routes to Easter holiday spots to prevent and discourage anyone planning a weekend getaway to their bach or crib.

“We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend, or travel to traditional holiday destinations but we urge anyone who was planning to do this – please change your plans and stay home,” said the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, earlier this week. “Travelling to the bach for a holiday is not essential travel and it is not permitted.”

Suggestions that there had been any “invasion” of beach towns from city types, may have been exaggerated, however, Newsroom reports.

8.25am: Ardern talks with leaders of Singapore, Sweden

The Singaporean prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, has posted an account of a conversation with his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern. In a phone call yesterday they discussed how “we are both implementing strict circuit breaking measures, to break transmission of the virus and squeeze the cases down”, he said.

“PM Ardern and I also discussed how we can support each other during this time, including keeping supply chains intact between the two countries. Both Singapore and New Zealand will continue to do our part in this global fight against Covid-19.”

Ardern is also understood to have asked about the city-state’s use of an app for contact tracing.

Singapore has enjoyed more success than most in tackling the pandemic, but suffered a setback yesterday, with a spike of 287 cases.

One of the outliers in responses to the crisis has been Sweden. Ardern told RNZ yesterday, meanwhile, that the she’d spoken with the country’s prime minister, Stefan Löfven, though there were no further details of the conversation.

Sweden’s comparatively “relaxed approach” to the outbreak has attracted widespread criticism.

7.00am: An Easter break for Ardern and Bloomfield

Mōrena and welcome to today’s live updates on the Covid-19 crisis in New Zealand and around the world.

In a typical year the statutory closure of retail on Good Friday can come as a shock, but on day 16 of New Zealand’s lockdown it’s pretty much business as usual, though do note that supermarkets are shut. Stay at home.

And yet New Zealanders face an unaccustomed challenge. For the first in many weeks, there is no briefing from the Ministry of Health nor the government. No Ashley Bloomfield. No Jacinda Ardern. Instead of getting the latest numbers on Covid-19 from the director general, which has become appointment viewing for much of the country, we get the data via press release. And it’s the same tomorrow. We appreciate it will be barely any consolation, but we’ll give you all the details as soon as they arrive in this post. If you want to, you could read them out a la Bloomfield to the others in your bubble. Only an idea.

We can note with some relief, meanwhile, that Ardern has been very clear that the country cannot and will not go to an alert level higher than alert level four. Because according to documents viewed by The Spinoff, there are plans afoot for New Zealanders to go to Level 42 in May 2021.

Sorry and good morning.

6.00am: The key stories from yesterday

There were 29 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the lowest number since the lockdown began and the third drop in new cases in as many days.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced that from midnight tonight every returning New Zealander must undergo quarantine or “managed self-isolation in an approved facility” for 14 days.

She said a decision “on next steps” would be taken by cabinet on April 20, and more details on a possible shift to alert level three would be provided next week. She encouraged businesses to start thinking now about how they would operate under level three.

An updated model by scientists at Te Pūnaha Matatini suggests New Zealand is on track to meet the most optimistic scenario they laid out before the lockdown began.

Cyclone Harold inflicted a terrible toll on Vanuatu and Fiji, at a time when those countries can least afford to have people in crowded evacuation centres.

The condition of UK PM Boris Johnson, who has Covid-19, improved. He is now able to sit up and engage with his clinicians, though he remains in intensive care.

The National Party continued to raise doubts about whether September’s election should go ahead as scheduled, or whether it should be delayed.

The government announced driver licences and warrants of fitness that expired on or after January 1 of this year will be valid for up to six months from tomorrow.

The limit for Paywave contactless payments is being temporarily raised from $80 to $200 due to concerns about virus transmission through Eftpos and credit card transactions requiring a PIN number.

It was announced that 10,700 benefits were granted last week, the majority of those jobseeker benefits.

