Covid-19 live updates, April 9: Cyclone Harold smashes locked down Pacific; questions over election

7.50am: Updates from around the world

UK PM Boris Johnson is reportedly conscious and able to engage with his clinicians, though remains in intensive care. The BBC has covered a press conference from chancellor Rishi Sunak, who says the PM’s condition is “improving.” The death toll in the UK has now rising above 7000, with almost a thousand deaths over the last 24 hours.

In the US, there are fears the death toll is being undercounted, even as it mounts at terrifying speed, reports Reuters. New York and New Jersey in particular are being hammered, and there has been a massive surge in the number of people dying at home – cases that aren’t necessarily counted towards the official Covid-19 death toll. Meanwhile, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign, saying there is no realistic path to victory, and that he cannot in good conscience continue to campaign amid the wider pandemic.

A small mercy in Italy: Because of the ongoing lockdown, a bridge collapse has only caused a small number of casualties, reports the Guardian. Much of the country’s infrastructure is in a decrepit state, and the bridge would normally have been busy at the time it went down. It revived fears of a 2018 bridge collapse which killed 43 people – in this instance, only two people have been hurt, and there have been no deaths.

Finally, the global death toll from Covid-19 has reached 87,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases will hit 1.5 million imminently.

7.20am: Questions over the election date

As things stand right now, the country will be going to the polls in September. But will we actually be able to do so safely?

As Radio NZ’s Jo Moir reports, the National Party is raising doubts about whether it should go ahead as scheduled, or whether it should be delayed. Their deputy leader Paula Bennett had this to say:

“I must say that even in the last couple of days I’ve just been wondering just how ready would the public be for a September 19 election and is it fair to them and fair to our whole democracy system to be asking them to go through that.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in some elections being delayed around the world. Several states in the US postponed their primaries, and those that didn’t have subsequently seen Covid cases linked to the polls being open. In Brisbane, local elections went ahead just two weeks ago.

In March, electoral law professor Andrew Geddis wrote this piece for The Spinoff about whether there was a mechanism for delaying the elections. The key point is this: “Barring legislative change by parliament, the prime minister has to name an election date sometime in this year. And making any changes to that fact will not be easy.” So if the election doesn’t end up happening on September 19, the most likely outcome is that it gets pushed back later in the year, rather than taking place next year.

6.10am: Cyclone Harold smashes locked down Pacific

Cyclone Harold has inflicted a terrible toll on Vanuatu and Fiji, at a time when those countries can least afford to have people in crowded evacuation centres. RNZ Pacific has published pictures this morning of the damage, which includes totally flattened villages, roofs ripped off houses, and crops destroyed. The danger hasn’t fully passed for Fiji yet, with the storm still blowing as a category four – slightly weaker than what hit Vanuatu. The NZ government has made available an initial support package of $500,000.

6.00am: The key NZ stories from yesterday

Fifty new cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday (26 confirmed and 24 probable). The total number of cases is now 1,210 with 282 people reported to have recovered.

New police commissioner Andrew Coster urged those planning to travel out of town for Easter to change their plans, adding that police will have an increased presence in the community over the weekend including checkpoints to make sure people are following rules

Plans to support distance learning for schools was announced. It will focus on increasing access to the internet and devices at home, delivering hard copy packs of educational materials, more support for children with additional learning needs, and two new TV channels hosted by TVNZ and Māori TV which will begin broadcasting educational content on April 15.

Tropical cyclone Harold has hit Fiji, just after the country went into a nationwide curfew to limit the spread of Covid-19. A defence force aircraft has left New Zealand for Fiji to survey the damage. Alongside sending logistical support, the government has said it will be looking at plans to evacuate New Zealanders stranded in Vanuatu.

A new poll shows that New Zealanders overwhelming support the government’s response to Covid-19.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a New Zealand-style strategy in Australia would come at too great a cost.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the World Health Organisation, accusing the UN agency of being “very China centric” and of issuing bad advice about closing borders

When asked about influencers and conspiracy theories, Jacinda Ardern said the idea that 5G was responsible for or connected to Covid-19 was wrong. “I can’t state it clearly enough, and I almost hesitate to speak to it on this platform. It is just not true.”

