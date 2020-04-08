Covid-19 live updates, April 8: Business focus at select committee; NZ’s approach draws international attention

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

Taking over the mid-morning shift: Alex Braae

9.50am: Watch live: Epidemic response committee

9.05am: Something to watch before the select committee starts

Beloved local band The Beths are currently doing a livestreamed concert from their house, and you can watch it here.

Around 40 minutes into the stream, the band gave a shoutout to Dr Siouxsie Wiles and The Spinoff’s Toby Morris, for all of their vital and brilliant science communication work over the last month.

Meanwhile, beloved Auckland film institution The Academy has launched an on-demand platform that allows people to rent some of the best flicks in the world. You can check it out here.

8.30am: Big business day looms for select committee

Business and economic logistics will be the key themes discussed at the Epidemic Response Committee today. The independent witness will be former Business NZ CEO Phil O’Reilly, who will open and close proceedings.

Over the course of the day, we’ll also hear from the Road Transport Forum, Port Company CEOs group, Federated Farmers, Meat NZ, the Tourism Industry Association, and the Restaurant Association of NZ.

Meanwhile, National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith is calling on the government to start releasing data of key economic indicators on a weekly basis. He says promised data from finance minister Grant Robertson is now a week late.

“Employers and business owners are making critical decisions now on whether to ride out the lockdown or close down which impacts the lives of many Kiwis. They need real time information now. Importantly, New Zealanders need a clear sense of the wider impact of government decisions on our wellbeing.

Goldsmith particularly wants data on new benefit applications, tax revenue, and bank lending to businesses.

7.50am: New police commissioner refines exercise guidelines, warns against Easter travel

Given that health minister David Clark has been giving a national lesson in behaviours to avoid, it’s useful to have more official guidance on what exactly constitutes appropriate response to the lockdown. Freshly-minted police commissioner Andrew Coster has been refining that on RNZ’s Morning Report. “The distance you have to travel for essential services is about what’s reasonable for exercise,” he told host Corin Dann. When asked whether that meant donning lycra and going for a lengthy ride would get you pulled over, Coster said that was a possibility. “We accept, unfortunately, that the range of recreational activities available to New Zealanders is lower than we’d like,” he said. “We are quite entitled to stop and speak to people.” He earlier underlined travel restrictions, saying that any people looking to decamp to a holiday home for Easter could expect to be pulled over and reprimanded.

Later on in the morning, Radio NZ spoke to Dr Siouxsie Wiles about what sort of behaviours should be avoided over Easter. She said the ‘over the fence’ drink with neighbours was out, because even if people are standing two metres apart, there are still risks. In short, stay in your bubble, save lives.

7.30am: New Zealand’s ‘squashing the curve’ draws big Washington Post story

It’s not often you see ‘HAVELOCK NORTH, New Zealand’ as a dateline on a major news site, yet there it is on the Washington Post, beneath a very arresting headline.

The story is written by New Zealander Anna Fifield, the WaPo’s Beijing bureau chief, currently exiled to her homeland thanks to a post-Covid-19 visa row. She has written a lengthy feature, prominently positioned on the Washington Post’s homepage, about the apparent success of New Zealand’s lockdown, contrasting it with the more haphazard efforts elsewhere in the world.

“People have been walking and biking strictly in their neighbourhoods, lining up six feet apart outside grocery stores while waiting to go one-in-one-out, and joining swaths of the world in discovering the vagaries of home schooling. It took only 10 days for signs that the approach here — “elimination” rather than the “containment” goal of the United States and other Western countries — is working. The number of new cases has fallen for two consecutive days, despite a huge increase in testing, with 54 confirmed or probable cases reported Tuesday. That means the number of people who have recovered, 65, exceeds the number of daily infections.” The story has been a huge social media hit, with analysis from Crowd Tangle pointing to nearly 90,000 Facebook interactions and over 30,000 on Twitter. Read the full story on the Washington Post here

7.25am: The Bulletin wrap-up of all New Zealand’s key stories

The state of water storage in Auckland is currently the worst it has been in decades. In fact, as Radio NZ reports, Watercare has warned the city that if it weren’t for Covid-19, water restrictions would already be in place. Chief executive Raveen Jaduram put the current dam levels in context, which are down to just 52% of capacity: “We want everyone in Auckland to realise how severe this issue is. Half full storage lakes in April – we haven’t had that since about 1992.”

To reiterate, formal water restrictions have not yet been put in place. And continuing good hand-washing is essential right now, so don’t stop doing that. But the message around activities like washing the car or waterblasting the house is very simple – don’t do it. If water use doesn’t come down, or we don’t see an inordinate amount of rain in the next few weeks, restrictions will almost certainly come in. And the real pain point won’t necessarily be this year – if things don’t improve, another dry summer next year could be catastrophic.

If you think this is just an Auckland problem, think again. Large parts of the country are still in drought, according to NIWA’s drought monitor. The associated problems with that haven’t gone away in the last few weeks, even though attention has been elsewhere. Discussions are starting up again in the particularly hard hit Hawke’s Bay about water storage dams, reports Hawke’s Bay Today, which is fair enough, though you can’t store rain that isn’t falling. This situation is not going to get better as the climate changes, so the whole country needs to start thinking about permanent changes in habits that lower the amount of water that gets used.

See this graph? It shows tentative signs of a very positive possible scenario in the fight against Covid-19. There were only 54 new cases announced during yesterday’s update, which is lower than any other day over the last two weeks. That also comes amid increasing numbers of tests being carried out – though typically Monday and Tuesday have seen lower tallies of new cases than other days of the week. Dr Ashley Bloomfield says we’re clearly not out of the woods yet, and people still need to follow all of the lockdown measures for the efforts so far to be worth it. Here’s the updated charts which show the current spread so far.

One of the biggest issues in government funding over the next year is going to be how on earth local government pays for itself. Concern about rates is bubbling up all over the country, at a time when most councils are facing deficits of critical infrastructure. Rather than tie the individual issues together beyond that, I’ll just go down the country and give you some headlines to show where things are at:

In Auckland, there has been a freeze on contractors, and non essential work has been paused. The Council also has basically no choice but to go ahead with a 3.5% rates rise. In New Plymouth, the Council has major three waters projects coming up, and discussions are taking place over recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, “rates remission, rent holidays and a proposed rates increase.” In Wellington, the rates hike is still going ahead, amid the loss of tens of millions in revenue from Council facilities.

In the South Island, Tasman District is considering blocking a scheduled rates rise of 2.97%, and foregoing about $2 million in the process. In Christchurch, councillors are actively pushing for property owners to lobby the Council to stop a rates rise, which would involve big budget cuts – but don’t worry, those councillors still want a massive new rugby stadium to be built from the public purse. And in Clutha, the rates will still have to be paid, but the Council has given a bit more leniency on how quickly for those affected by the downturn.

In the interests of transparency, IRD has started publishing the names of businesses who have applied for the wage subsidy, and how much they’ve been paid out. And New World stores, which have continued trading over the lockdown period, have now voluntarily withdrawn all applications, and will pay back money already paid out, reports Stuff. The scheme is not just free money – it requires businesses to have seen a 30% downturn in revenue (or projected revenue) because of Covid-19, and is tied to keeping people employed. You can have a look at the list here. And speaking of supermarkets, Michael Andrew has reported on a new crowd-sourced system which tells you how long the lines at stores are. The government needs to consider some sort of private equity measures to prevent key NZ companies with depressed share prices being bought up by overseas interests. That’s the view of the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Fran O’Sullivan, in a provocative column that looks at the likes of Tourism Holdings, Fletcher Building, and other companies that are vulnerable to raiding. Other countries, particularly Singapore and Australia, have already made moves in this direction. Health minister David Clark suffered through a pretty brutal round of interviews yesterday morning, after his demotion and reprimand from the PM. A brief survey of political reporters and commentators show a pretty unanimous opinion that it will only get worse from here. A brief survey of political reporters and commentators show a pretty unanimous opinion that it will only get worse from here. Radio NZ’s Jane Patterson believes that “his future as a Cabinet minister once the lockdown is over is shaky, to say the least.” Stuff’s Henry Cooke argues that his career is now effectively over, and he’s now just serving out a notice period as health minister. And the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Audrey Young has hammered home the point made by the PM – that she would have sacked Clark were there not a global pandemic on right now. Just so we’re all clear here, David Clark did offer his resignation – it just wasn’t accepted because of the immediate situation. 6.15am: NY has its worst one-day death toll yet while Italy has lowest infections in weeks New York has suffered its worst one-day Covid-19 toll to date, with 731 announced as having died from the virus on Monday, a sharp rise from the 594 and 599 over the weekend. At the same timing, governor Andrew Cuomo found reasons to be optimistic, with deaths a lag indicator and the rate of hospital admissions indicating “flattening or a possible plateau”, he said yesterday. (A note on death tolls – this British Medical Journal post provides context for ways of understanding the overall impact of Covid-19 on a population, and is worth a read). Authorities in New York are increasingly hopeful that by applying new standards for admission and sharing the load it will be able to avoid having its hospitals overwhelmed the way those of Italy have been. Italy itself is now firmly on the downslope, with a number of markers in as good a state as they have been in weeks, with far more recoveries than new cases and deaths continuing marked a trend down. Meanwhile, despite continuing concerns about the integrity of its data, China claimed another milestone overnight, with zero deaths attributed to the virus and early epicentre Wuhan reopening from its lockdown. Both Italy and China will be closely watched by other nations to see how they might emerge from lockdown, and how people and the economy behave in the aftermath. For countries earlier in the curve, actions and thus results remain a broad spectrum. Turkey is currently reporting the highest rate of new infections in the world. It topped 30,000 cases yesterday, yet its president Recep Tayip Erdoğan has failed to impose a lockdown, demanding instead that the “wheels of the economy must keep turning” and people should continue to work. It has imposed a curfew on those over 65 and under 20, and closed the border and most shops, but remains well short of what its doctors would like. The global total is now 1.39m infections, with the US listing 379,000 and Italy, Spain and Germany all over 100,000. There have been 79,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19 globally, all figures per Johns Hopkins. Catch up on the key NZ stories through yesterday’s live updates

