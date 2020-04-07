Covid-19 live updates, April 7: Minister ‘idiot’ for beach trip; Epidemiologist ‘very positive’ about NZ

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.
On the morning shift: Duncan Greive
8.05am: Epidemiologist Michael Baker ‘very positive’ about NZ’s progress
Epidemiologists, admits the University of Otago’s Dr Michael Baker, “can be a pessimistic bunch”. He has been among the doomiest in recent weeks, yet speaking to Morning Report this morning he said that “the findings at the moment are very positive”. This was because, despite a large increase in test volume, our positive tests are flat-to-falling. He said it was time to start preparing for the next phase of testing and monitoring. “We’ve had great increase in test volume, but we just don’t really have a breakdown of where the tests are being done,” he said, while advocating for greater data on who was being tested, and where. Following that, New Zealand should “expand case definition and priority groups,” he told RNZ’s Susie Ferguson.
“Basically, we can’t test everyone in the country. But we can gradually expand that testing base.” He said New Zealand’s next move should be to begin testing groups with a greater chance of exposure. “Once you move from testing symptomatic people… you move to testing asymptomatic people in higher risk groups”.
He went to on make the case for sewage testing, as detailed in Mirjam Guesgen’s feature for The Spinoff yesterday. “It’s pooled testing of large groups of people, from a whole town or city,” he told Ferguson. Finally, he continued to press the case for more stringent monitoring of overseas arrivals and better contact tracing. “Whether it’s an ankle bracelet, or an app on your phone”, he said that tracking this group is “the most critical infrastructure to put in place”.
7.45am: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
UK PM Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care, because of his current Covid-19 infection. He was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital, in London yesterday, and has remained there ever since. The BBC reports that foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise “where necessary”. A statement from the prime minister’s office says that “over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.” It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”
7am: Health minister David Clark plummets to bottom of cabinet ranking over beach trip
Last week, a story came out about health minister David Clark driving to a mountain bike park to have a ride on a trail, contradicting advice from his own ministry. Now, as One News reports, he has admitted driving 20km to go to the beach after the lockdown period began – a clear breach. As a result, Clark has been dropped to the bottom of the cabinet rankings, and will be stripped of his associate finance role. “I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me,” he said in a statement.
As part of his penance Clark been forced to do a full round of broadcasting interviews this morning, repeating ad infinitum that he’s been “an idiot”. He next has a stint before the Covid-19 committee to look forward to. He’ll appear alongside the director general, Ashley Bloomfield, for two hours from 10.10am. We’ll have all the important bits in the live updates here.
Clark will keep his health portfolio for now, on the grounds that switching a new minister in could waste valuable days in the wider fight against Covid-19. “Yesterday evening the Health Minister advised me of his trip to a beach during the lockdown and offered his resignation,” Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. “Under normal conditions I would sack the Minister of Health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses.”
She added: “while he maintains his health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as Associate Finance Minister and demoting him to the bottom of our Cabinet rankings. I expect better, and so does New Zealand.”
Clark issued a contrite statement of his own in response, saying he had provided Ardern with what he described as “a complete picture of my activity outside my home during alert level four”, including having driven his “family approximately 20 kilometres from our house in Dunedin to Doctor’s Point Beach for a walk.”
He admitted that the trip was in breach of the principles of the lockdown, saying “as the health minister it’s my responsibly to not only follow the rules but set an example to other New Zealanders.”
From a political perspective it basically had to happen in these circumstances. With the government aggressively pushing the stay at home message to the public, it could not afford for one of its most prominent figures to do anything that contradicts that message. In Scotland, a similar story has just played out, with their chief medical officer resigning over trips to her second home. Initially, she too had planned to ride out the controversy, but the position very quickly became untenable. It will be interesting to see how long Clark will continue in the health role – one can only assume that a succession plan will now be underway. RNZ political editor Jane Patterson has suggested Clark is unlikely to remain in cabinet after the lockdown is completed. “I would say his days are numbered,” she said on Morning Report today.
Meanwhile leader of the opposition Simon Bridges has generated headlines for his commute by car from Tauranga to Wellington – a journey of about seven hours each way. Bridges is currently chairing the Epidemic Response Committee from Wellington, but continues to live in Tauranga the rest of the time, despite the committee meeting over Zoom. Bridges argued that it was an essential job, and he was best able to do it from Wellington, even though it goes against advice on long car trips. He also cited an unreliable internet connection at home. PM Ardern quite pointedly refused to criticise Bridges.
6.55am: The Bulletin – mental health support announced
Taken from our essential daily 7am news roundup
One of the major problems of the lockdown period is that it can have a damaging effect on mental health. Isolation and a lack of physical contact can be really hard for some, for others there will be added stresses with loss of jobs or round the clock childcare. This has long been known about as a potential trade-off within the wider lockdown decision – for example last month the Mental Health Foundation launched a series of their own tools aimed at keeping people going. Their key messages were that it’s okay to feel anxious and scared during this time, and they spoke about the importance of keeping active and keeping in touch with loved ones. Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire wrote a useful piece for The Press around the start of the lockdown period about how to cope.
Now the government has launched their own campaign, reports the NZ Herald. It contains a range of tools and tips at this stage, with further, more direct support – like phone or online resources – to be finalised and announced this week. It bears a lot of similarity to those tools deployed after the Canterbury earthquake, and has been developed in part by the same people. Health minister David Clark said “the messages in the campaign launched today tell us that it’s okay not to feel all right, all of the time.” He added that it is “important to remember that a lot of the usual places people might go to for support, like your doctor, are still available. It might just be a phone call or an online video link instead.”
A greater outline has been given by the PM on how decisions will be made on regional lifting of lockdowns. The ODT reports Jacinda Ardern says testing at a regionalised level will be crucial, particularly those regions which have so far seen fewer cases – and therefore fewer tests. Otago University expert Dr Ayesha Verrall had an important point to make in this article by me about contact tracing, which is the another hugely important tool for leaving lockdown. “Unless you know how many cases you can trace, you don’t know what your epidemiological trigger is for going into lockdown,” said Verrall.
One of the biggest points of contention in the current response to Covid-19 is around the wearing of masks. Should we all be wearing them all the time? Dr Siouxsie Wiles has outlined the complicated issues around that question, and rather than summarise it crudely, I highly encourage you to read her unpacking of it.
A survey conducted by South Island Whānau Ora commissioning agency Te Pūtahitangi te Waipounamu has found hundreds of Māori families are concerned about running out of food. Stuff’s Cate Broughton has reported on the survey, which covers how some of the $15 million allocated to Whānau Ora agencies will be spent over the lockdown. Some families have reported that because a member has underlying health conditions, it is dangerous to send someone to the supermarket. Others simply can’t afford it, after losing jobs. It has left many gaps in the safety net that need to be filled.
We haven’t really covered this off yet in The Bulletin, but details are coming out on a ‘hibernation’ option for businesses hit by Covid-19. Business Desk (not paywalled for once) has done a wrap of what details are known so far, including the conditions by which it might be taken up. The key point for businesses who want it appears to be the agreement of their creditors – they won’t simply be able to choose to do so without running it by others who might be affected by the decision.
Some more international comparisons to share: Newsroom has tested the claim of the government that we’ve “gone early and gone hard” against Covid-19 with border and lockdown measures, compared to similar countries. The conclusion is that while we’ve definitely gone early relative to the outbreaks of other countries, there are a few different pieces of data that matter. And for an update on the case numbers to date, there were 67 new ones yesterday, bringing the total up to 1106. So it’s not great, but it’s also not the exponential curve that other countries are experiencing, as far as we can tell for now.
6.50am: US cases surge past combined total of Italy and Spain
The New York Times reports that US cases of Covid-19 have surpassed that of Italy and Spain, the two worst-hit nations, combined. It now has 347,003 cases, per Johns Hopkins, well beyond the 267,579 cumulatively reported by the stricken European nations. At the same time, there are still signs the US epicentre of New York might be cresting, with the 599 deaths reported overnight only a slight increase from the day before, and down from Friday’s peak of 630. The overall national death toll neared 10,000, as California attempted to organise a national distribution of medical supplies according to need, rather than the current system of states competing for them.
Iran has announced its intention to decide the economy-versus-health dilemma by leaning toward the economy, saying that business restrictions will end on Saturday. Al Jazeera reports its president Hassan Rouhani as saying that two thirds of government employees will be back to work by April 11, saying “under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday,” adding, “those activities will resume in the capital, Tehran, from April 18”.
The global death toll stands at 72,638 , with over 5,300 of those officially occurring in UK hospitals. yet as the Guardian reports, there is a lag in cause-of-death attribution which means this total will continue to rise, and is distorting our understanding of which nations have most successfully combatted Covid-19. Elsewhere Germany is considering making face masks mandatory in public, Italy saw a rise in deaths, breaking a steady decline, while Spain recorded a fourth day of declining deaths, registering 637, for a total of 13,055.
6.15am: Website reveals all entities which have received government wage subsidy
In a move which neatly shows it’s not just beneficiaries which need welfare payments, the government has set up a website to show which businesses and other entities have applied for an received the government’s wage subsidy, how many employees they list and the size of the payment received. It shows retail giants like Kmart ($12m), along with tech firms like TradeMe ($4.1m) have received funds, along with smaller organisations like the Taxpayer’s Union ($60k). Full disclosure – while not yet in the database, The Spinoff has also received around $120,000 in wage subsidies.
6.00am: The key NZ stories from yesterday
- The prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said New Zealanders must “stay the course” of the four-week lockdown and there would be no easing up of restrictions. She also announced that $5.3bn has now been paid out to 876,000 people through the government’s wage subsidy scheme.
- The man who filmed himself deliberately coughing and sneezing on shoppers at a Christchurch supermarket pleaded guilty to a charge of offensive behaviour and was remanded on bail.
- The director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, announced 67 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, including a new cluster of cases in Christchurch centred around the Rosewood rest home.
- National leader Simon Bridges defended his decision to commute between his home in Tauranga and parliament during the Covid-19 lockdown.
- The coroner is investigating the death of a man in Wellington who had reportedly been suffering flu-like symptoms.
- A tiger tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bronx Zoo in New York.
- Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, resigned after taking a family trip to her second home during her country’s Covid-19 lockdown.
- Both the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and Bloomfield suggested that New Zealand was on track for lowering the alert level, and spoke of the potential of mobile apps helping in contact-tracing efforts.
- British prime minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from coronavirus, was admitted to hospital.
- The Queen addressed Britain and the Commonwealth on the Covid-19 pandemic, comparing the fight against the virus to a war and praising frontline health workers.
