Covid-19 live updates, April 7: Minister ‘idiot’ for beach trip; Epidemiologist ‘very positive’ about NZ

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

On the morning shift: Duncan Greive

8.05am: Epidemiologist Michael Baker ‘very positive’ about NZ’s progress

Epidemiologists, admits the University of Otago’s Dr Michael Baker, “can be a pessimistic bunch”. He has been among the doomiest in recent weeks, yet speaking to Morning Report this morning he said that “the findings at the moment are very positive”. This was because, despite a large increase in test volume, our positive tests are flat-to-falling. He said it was time to start preparing for the next phase of testing and monitoring. “We’ve had great increase in test volume, but we just don’t really have a breakdown of where the tests are being done,” he said, while advocating for greater data on who was being tested, and where. Following that, New Zealand should “expand case definition and priority groups,” he told RNZ’s Susie Ferguson.

“Basically, we can’t test everyone in the country. But we can gradually expand that testing base.” He said New Zealand’s next move should be to begin testing groups with a greater chance of exposure. “Once you move from testing symptomatic people… you move to testing asymptomatic people in higher risk groups”.

He went to on make the case for sewage testing, as detailed in Mirjam Guesgen’s feature for The Spinoff yesterday. “It’s pooled testing of large groups of people, from a whole town or city,” he told Ferguson. Finally, he continued to press the case for more stringent monitoring of overseas arrivals and better contact tracing. “Whether it’s an ankle bracelet, or an app on your phone”, he said that tracking this group is “the most critical infrastructure to put in place”.

Read more: The Spinoff’s feature on the power of sewage testing

7.45am: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

UK PM Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care, because of his current Covid-19 infection. He was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital, in London yesterday, and has remained there ever since. The BBC reports that foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise “where necessary”. A statement from the prime minister’s office says that “over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.” It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

7am: Health minister David Clark plummets to bottom of cabinet ranking over beach trip

Last week, a story came out about health minister David Clark driving to a mountain bike park to have a ride on a trail, contradicting advice from his own ministry. Now, as One News reports, he has admitted driving 20km to go to the beach after the lockdown period began – a clear breach. As a result, Clark has been dropped to the bottom of the cabinet rankings, and will be stripped of his associate finance role. “I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me,” he said in a statement.

As part of his penance Clark been forced to do a full round of broadcasting interviews this morning, repeating ad infinitum that he’s been “an idiot”. He next has a stint before the Covid-19 committee to look forward to. He’ll appear alongside the director general, Ashley Bloomfield, for two hours from 10.10am. We’ll have all the important bits in the live updates here.

Clark will keep his health portfolio for now, on the grounds that switching a new minister in could waste valuable days in the wider fight against Covid-19. “Yesterday evening the Health Minister advised me of his trip to a beach during the lockdown and offered his resignation,” Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. “Under normal conditions I would sack the Minister of Health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses.”

She added: “while he maintains his health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as Associate Finance Minister and demoting him to the bottom of our Cabinet rankings. I expect better, and so does New Zealand.”

Clark issued a contrite statement of his own in response, saying he had provided Ardern with what he described as “a complete picture of my activity outside my home during alert level four”, including having driven his “family approximately 20 kilometres from our house in Dunedin to Doctor’s Point Beach for a walk.”

He admitted that the trip was in breach of the principles of the lockdown, saying “as the health minister it’s my responsibly to not only follow the rules but set an example to other New Zealanders.”

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

