Covid-19 live updates, April 13: More international praise for Ardern, 5G hoax link in arson

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

On the morning shift: Duncan Greive and Hayden Donnell

10.05am: Growing chorus of international praise for Ardern

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern is winning more international praise for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. In The Guardian, Arwa Mahdawi attributes New Zealand’s comparatively low Covid-19 case numbers and deaths partly to Ardern’s “clarity and compassion”. She is one of several female leaders handling the crisis with more foresight and wisdom than their male counterparts, Mahdawi writes. “What do Germany, Taiwan and New Zealand have in common? Well, they’ve all got female leaders and they’re all doing an exceptional job in their response to the coronavirus crisis.”

Mark Sumner strikes a similar tone in the US website The Daily Kos, pointing out the vastly different trajectories the US and New Zealand have followed in their responses to the virus. In the three weeks after the US reached 100 cases of Covid-19, it spiralled to 34,000 cases and 400 deaths, Sumner writes. Three weeks after it reached 100 Covid-19 infections, New Zealand only had around 1200 cases and one death. “This isn’t simply a matter of population. With far less than 1% of residents infected, the novel coronavirus isn’t close to reaching its limits anywhere, and nations of a similar size have thousands more cases and hundreds of more deaths,” Sumner says. “The difference is one of resolve, insight, and competence. The difference is leadership.”

Alastair Campbell, former press secretary for the UK prime minister Tony Blair, is adding to the chorus in The Independent. He credits Ardern with delivering a “masterclass in crisis communications” as New Zealand headed into its alert level 4 lockdown. “She shared that plan in a way I have never felt the US and UK governments have shared theirs, which has allowed an impression to develop that they are rather making it up as they go along.” Campbell wrote along similar lines for The Herald on April 8.

These stories come after The Washington Post credited New Zealand with “squashing” its Covid-19 curve, in a popular article last week.

9.15am: Confusing guidance issued for lockdown weddings

The Registrar-General has issued advice on how to hold weddings during alert level 4, after a Herald report on an Auckland couple’s lockdown nuptials provoked an angry reaction from celebrants. However, his guidance appears to be out-of-step with Ministry of Health rules banning weddings during lockdown.

Ariah and Ben McCarthy got married at their North Shore home with only their flatmates and a celebrant present on April 11. Jeff Montgomery, Registrar for Births, Deaths, and Marriages, has been criticised for issuing a license for the wedding. Wellington celebrant Miranda Zander told The Herald she didn’t believe the wedding was essential, and had received angry calls from celebrants who were under the impression they weren’t allowed to operate during lockdown.

In his statement, Montgomery said he didn’t have the power to rule on whether ceremonies should go ahead. “First and foremost, the Registrar-General does not encourage nor condone marriage ceremonies taking place during the lockdown.” He urged couples who decide to go ahead with their weddings anyway to maintain social distancing and use a celebrant who lives in their bubble or close by.

However, Montgomery also said all couples must comply with Ministry of Health guidance on gatherings and events during alert level 4. He linked to that guidance, which explicitly bans weddings during lockdown. “All indoor and outdoor events cannot proceed,” the guidance says. “These requirements apply to family and social gatherings such as birthdays, funerals, tangi or weddings.”

8.25am: Cell tower arson linked to 5G conspiracy theorists

An attack on a cellphone tower in the Far North may be linked to 5G conspiracy theories spreading online, the Northern Advocate reports. A 4G cell tower on private farmland in Waiharara, north of Kaitāia, was irreparably damaged in an arson committed late last month. While authorities aren’t officially blaming 5G protesters, Telecommunications Forum chief executive Geoff Thorn said that damage to mobile networks in other countries had been linked to the baseless conspiracy theory that 5G causes Covid-19. There are no 5G cellphone towers in Northland.

The tower was being built by the Rural Connectivity Group, which aims to bring 4G to poorly serviced parts of rural New Zealand. Destroying it was even more harmful because Northlanders are more reliant on telecommunications during the alert level 4 lockdown, Thorn said. “We condemn all acts of vandalism but it’s even more frustrating to deal with an attack on critical national infrastructure during a time of national emergency.”

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield were asked about 5G conspiracy theories being spread on social media at a press conference last week. Ardern flatly said the conspiracies weren’t true, while Bloomfield made this memorable face.

7.55am: Boris Johnson shouts out ‘Jenny from Invercargill’

UK PM Boris Johnson is now out of hospital, recovering from a bout of Covid-19 which saw him spend some days in intensive care. He has delivered a five minute-long address down the barrel of the camera, during which he discussed “a week in which the NHS saved my life, no question.” After praising the fortitude and restraint of Britons, he lingered on those healthcare workers who had attended him over the past couple of weeks.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

He named a number of doctors and nurses, before lingering on one duo in particular. “Two nurses, who stood by my bedside for 48 hours, when things might have gone either way,” he said. “They’re Jenny from New Zealand. Invercargill in the South Island, to be exact. And Luis from Portugal, near Porto.”

There now commences a foot race of all New Zealand reporters, aiming to capture the prized first interview with Jenny, from Invercargill.

7.30am: Some daycare will return at the same time as schools

Education minister Chris Hipkins focussed on the reopening of schools during his appearance on Q+A yesterday, but more detail is coming to light about the prospects of a reopening for daycare centres and other forms of early childhood education. A Ministry of Education briefing to early learning providers said that should the alert level be lowered next week, the 23rd and 24th would be for site assessment and planning, but that following the public holiday on April 27, “you may wish to use Tuesday 28 as a staff-only day, or you may choose to welcome children back from that date.”

For parents who have endured a month inside with young children, or need to get back to work, the news will be very well-received. However the NZ Herald‘s education reporter Simon Collins sounded a note of caution, quoting a column from Dr Mike Bedford, a specialist in public health around early childhood, which suggests physical distancing is impossible in such environments. “Children in early childhood education (ECE) can be at an age where they are constantly touching and mouthing surfaces and objects, with surface contamination from oral and nasal secretions. Let’s face it – goo is normal,” Bedford writes. He goes on to suggest that it is more likely that ECE will at first be open to the children of essential service workers, to keep transmission risks as low as possible.

6.00am: How will the world get out of lockdown? And other hard questions

This morning I want to do something a little different with our usual morning wrap of world stories. Like many of you, I’m sure, this story has become something we’re simultaneously addicted to and desperate to get away from. Henry Cooke touched on this in a superb essay on covering the crisis in the Sunday Star-Times yesterday, writing “I get home and just try to catch up on all the news I missed while I was writing it”. Many of us are trapped in our own version of this, wrenching ourselves away for a few hours, then gradually feeling more unmoored until we dive back in. Like the new New Zealand day’s natural divide between pre- and post-briefing, there’s a cyclical rhythm to the desire to gorge on stories, then get distance from them.

So I wanted to take a break from cataloguing the latest statistical terror from various locations around the world, to highlight three stories and one podcast which have stayed with me over the past few weeks. (Don’t worry – I’ve still listed some key overnight datapoints at the bottom.)

David Wallace-Wells, author of the deeply troubling climate-nightmare epic The Uninhabitable Earth (Rebecca Macfie interviewed him for us last year) is among many journalists who’ve pivoted to full-time Covid-19 digestion. He wrote a widely-shared piece under the provocative title ‘The best case for coronavirus is that it’s way more infectious than we think’ for New York magazine, which uses the wildly varying estimates of Covid-19’s infectiousness as a way into what he calls the ‘corona dark web’.

He says it is “a bit to the right of the social-media commentariat generally (which is anchored somewhere on the center-left), is powered by a desire to prove conventional wisdom wrong, and is made up of almost entirely of men, mostly speaking outside of or beyond their areas of expertise.” Not the strongest sell, but while not exactly being persuaded by what he finds, it’s bracing to be given intellectual permission to explore some of the unresolved strands of this immensely complex story.

Ed Yong’s ‘How the pandemic will end’ was written way back on March 25, and thus feels like it almost qualifies as a seminal text in the evolving longform journalism of the pandemic. It’s published by venerable US monthly The Atlantic, which was purchased by Laurene Powell Jobs a few years ago, and has really been a standout of Covid-19 coverage. The story reads like a dystopian thriller, and much of what it prophesied all those weeks ago is either playing out or clearly visible on the horizon.

“Even a perfect response won’t end the pandemic,” he writes, in a section subheaded ‘II. The Endgame’. “As long as the virus persists somewhere, there’s a chance that one infected traveler will reignite fresh sparks in countries that have already extinguished their fires. This is already happening in China, Singapore, and other Asian countries that briefly seemed to have the virus under control. Under these conditions, there are three possible endgames: one that’s very unlikely, one that’s very dangerous, and one that’s very long.”

This theme is also explored in an excellent and very sobering episode of ‘The Weeds’, featuring two of the co-founders of Vox (which merged with New York magazine last year; I admit to my media biases). Hosts Ezra Klein and Matthew Yglesias discuss what happens after the lockdown in the US, leaning away from the non-existent government plan. It’s one of those imponderables that really needs pondering, something we think about all the time without ever knowing precisely what any of us mean. As they make clear, it feels like a lot of very powerful people seem to be operating under the assumption that we go back to life as we lived it in February. That’s a natural response, a stage of grief – and entirely impossible. Klein has engaged heavily with the most plausible ways of exiting, and all are different kinds of very difficult. Because The Weeds is grounded in policy, the conversation feels very rational, while also driving home just how very hard all this is going to be.

Finally, a plug for something published on our own site. Tess McClure is a New Zealand journalist, who left Auckland a couple of years ago to complete a masters at Columbia. She was already very good, but has emerged from it as compelling a writer as you’ll find anywhere (check out this arresting feature on the makeshift mines which birth the crystals embedded in a massive wellness trend). She’s been in New York City throughout its emergence as the global epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak. Yesterday we published a chilling diary of her month, which begins with less than 100 cases and essentially ordinary life, and ends with over 5,000 dead and life utterly transformed.

“Over chat and Zoom, we talk incessantly about testing,” she writes. “Why aren’t they testing? How do you get a test if you’re sick? Everyone knows someone who knows someone with the symptoms – the fever, the cough, the tight chest – who can’t get a test. The state is still only testing people who require hospitalisation. I have a recurring anxiety dream about walking up a lushly grassed hill that becomes steeper and steeper until I suddenly realise it’s too steep – unclimbable. My sneakers start to slide over the flattened grass, scrabbling for purchase. Occasionally, I tip backwards and start to fall.”

Finally, the key stories and numbers, in even-briefer-than-usual. UK PM Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital, thanking the NHS for “saving [his] life”. The number who have died in UK hospitals passed 10,000 yesterday. Italy (431) and New York state (758) both saw deaths continue to trend down, while Spain (619) broke a three day run of lowering daily tolls, just as it approached a reopening of its economy…

5.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, taking the total to 1,220. Fourteen people are in hospital including five in ICU. One of those is in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health has tightened its guidance on the measures aged care facilities must put in place. The changes come as director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says there were “some deficiencies in the policies and procedures” at the aged care facilities at the centre of three Covid-19 clusters.

New research found that most New Zealanders would be happy for the alert level four lockdown to be extended if that’s what it takes to eradicate Covid-19.

Some schools could re-open on April 29, provided New Zealand comes out of lockdown on April 23, according to education minister Chris Hipkins.

Nearly 500 homeless and vulnerable people have been set up in motel units during the Covid-19 crisis, the government announced.

The government is offering councils extra funding to roll out temporary expanded footpaths and cycleways following the alert level four lockdown.

Police said they’ve recorded 677 lockdown breaches since the government implemented alert level 4 just over two weeks ago

Catch up on all of yesterday’s main stories here.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

