The Side Eye: Freedom and Everyone

Stop signs, seatbelts, lanes on the road. There are thousands of small ways we trade small pieces of personal freedom for collective safety. Toby Morris looks at the intersection of freedom and the collective good and how it relates to protests against Covid-19 restrictions.
The Side Eye is a monthly non-fiction comic by Toby Morris, supported by NZ On Air. Read the rest of the series here.
