Every episode of Scratched is now available to watch on TVNZ On Demand

From today, you can stream both full seasons of documentary series Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends on TVNZ On Demand.

Meda McKenzie’s record-shattering endurance swims across the Cook Strait captured the public imagination in the 1970s and 80s, but today her story isn’t widely known. Lee Ralph is a legendary figure in skateboarding circles, but outside of them few recognise his name. And while most New Zealanders over the age of 40 know who Precious McKenzie is, not as many know how he came to become a national icon.

This is why they all feature in the second season of Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends, our series celebrating some of the amazing New Zealand athletes whose stories deserve a wider audience. And today we have some good news to share on that front: every episode of Scratched is now available to stream on TVNZ On Demand.

In the award-winning first season you’ll meet the likes of Māori tennis legend Ruia Morrison, whose talents took her all the way to Wimbledon in the 1950s, world aerobics champion turned Jump Jam creator Brett Fairweather and table tennis powerhouse Chunli Li, who at age 57 has still never been beaten in New Zealand. And in season two you’ll also discover the incredible story behind Tuariki Delamere’s banned somersault long jump, see Angela Walker’s gold medal rhythmic gymnastics routine and meet Jane Tehira – perhaps the most versatile sporting all-rounder this country has ever seen.

Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends is made with the support of NZ On Air.