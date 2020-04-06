Covid-19 live updates, April 6: Boris Johnson in hospital, Scotland’s chief medical officer resigns, tiger tests positive

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On the early shift: Hayden Donnell and Duncan Greive

10.35am: Investigation into death of man with reported flu-like symptoms

The coroner is investigating the death of a man in Wellington who had reportedly been suffering flu-like symptoms, Radio NZ reports.

The man in his 40s was found dead by police at 8.35pm yesterday evening in Newton.

10.05am: A tiger tests positive for Covid-19 in New York

A tiger has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bronx Zoo in New York. The four-year-old tiger named Nadia is suspected to have contracted the virus from a zookeeper with the virus, a statement from the US Department of Agriculture said. Six other tigers and lions at the zoo had also fallen ill.

The case is significant because it’s the first known instance of a person passing Covid-19 on to an animal in the US, or to a tiger anywhere, the USDA said. There is still no evidence that animals can infect humans with the virus, it said.

Research from the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute suggests cats can contract Covid-19 and pass it on to other cats, according to a report by Nature. Virologist Linda Saif told the publication that despite those findings, the animals are not likely to be a significant vector for the transmission of Covid-19. Other findings from the Harbin study showed dogs are not highly susceptible to the virus, though ferrets are much more vulnerable.

9.37am: Scotland’s chief medical officer resigns over lockdown trip

Scotland’s chief medical officer has resigned after taking a family trip to her second home during her country’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Dr Catherine Calderwood received a police warning after pictures of her trip to Earlsferry were published by the Scottish Sun.

She initially said she would carry on her role, but this morning issued a statement saying she would step down rather than risk her actions becoming a “distraction” during the Covid-19 response. Her decision came after a conversation with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. “Having worked so hard on the government’s response, this is the last thing I want,” Calderwood said.

9.27am: Ashley Bloomfield talks ‘signs of hope’

New Zealand’s director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told Morning Report there are “signs of hope” that New Zealand’s lockdown is stopping the community transmission of Covid-19. The last few days have been particularly encouraging, as increased testing hasn’t been met with a large corresponding increase in Covid-19 case numbers, Bloomfield said. “We’re definitely not seeing the exponential growth we know would have happened if we hadn’t put in place the range of measures that are in place.”

Bloomfield echoed prime minister Jacinda Ardern in talking up the potential role of mobile phone apps in contact tracing efforts as New Zealand looks to move out of lockdown. The Ministry of Health is making plans to track the contacts of people who test positive for Covid-19 via GPS location or Bluetooth technology, he said. “We’ve seen other countries do this and we’ve had a myriad of offers for being able to use this technology, and we are actively stepping through the privacy issues, the implementation issues and so on.”

Despite Bloomfield’s assurance, Radio NZ reported this morning that the government still hadn’t approached major tech companies or tech industry bodies about helping with its contact tracing efforts. Neither the New Zealand Technology Industry Association or the newly Digital Council had been contacted, the report said.

8.25am: Boris Johnson in hospital

Ten days after being diagnosed with Covid-19, British prime minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Johnson told the BBC that he has “persistent” symptoms of Covid-19, including a fever. He has been admitted to hospital as a precaution, on the advice of his doctor, she said.

However, some British media have floated the possibility that Johnson is in a more serious condition than what has been publicly reported by his Downing Street officials.

The Guardian said that it was told last week that Johnson was “more seriously ill than either he or his officials were prepared to admit“, and was seen by a doctor who was concerned about his breathing.

Johnson remains in charge of the British government’s Covid-19 response, and recently chaired a coronavirus meeting via video link. He was last seen in public applauding Britain’s NHS workers on Friday (NZ time) last week.

Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab will take over as prime minister if Johnson is unable to continue in the role.

7.45am: Ardern addresses economic case for lifting of lockdown

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report, PM Jacinda Ardern addressed the growing debate about the economic cost of the lockdown (well-summarised in The Bulletin below). “When I say I want this to affect as few people’s lives as possible, I also mean their livelihoods,” she told host Corin Dann. She continued to suggest that New Zealand is on track for a lowering of the alert level, in advising those in hospitality to “start thinking now about how they can get involved in contact tracing” when allowed to reopen.

On how people have responded to the lockdown, she referred to the mobility data The Spinoff reported on over the weekend, saying “compliance has been pretty good, when you look at the data Google has produced”, noting the “dramatic decreases, much more so than Australia”. She also cited modelling suggesting that without the lockdown, we might now have as many as 4,000 cases, versus the 1,039 we currently are aware of, and compared our testing with that of South Korea in terms of the proportion of tests which come back positive.

Ardern said the government was looking at using mobile phone tracking apps to increase the effectiveness of its Covid-19 contact tracing. Part of the problem with the current regime was that people often couldn’t remember the names of people they’d been in contact with, she said. “Technology is going to be part of the solution going forward.”

Government had been looking at the technological solutions being used in countries like Britain and Singapore, Ardern said. She floated the possibility of asking people to download apps that would deliver anonymised data on who they’d been in close proximity with. The benefits of that kind of system would have to be balanced against its potential to breach people’s privacy, she said. “Really it’s about working with those technological solutions but also overcoming those issues with privacy and building a system that New Zealanders are willing to use,” she said.

Ardern said she’d asked the private sector to start looking at how to build these apps. However Radio NZ reporter Phil Pennington this morning reported that government hasn’t asked New Zealand’s three biggest tech companies to help with its contact tracing efforts.

7.15am: The Bulletin wrap-up of all New Zealand’s key stories

Over the last few days, a debate has started to fire up about leaving level four restrictions, and restarting some of the economic activity that has been shut down. As you might expect, it’s a much more complicated debate than the simplistic framing of ‘saving lives or saving the economy’, as it has been characterised in some places. Only someone very venal or very stupid would choose to save the economy if that was the choice, after all. But there are issues worth canvassing.

It’s a debate that is currently taking place at the highest levels of government. There is reportedly some concern among ministers that the Ministry of Health has been given too much power over the response, according to Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan. NZ First MP Shane Jones has set himself up as an outlier to the wider consensus that lockdown measures are essential, both to avoid human and economic pain. “Medical triumphalism is great but not at the cost of an economic carcass,” Jones said. Green co-leader James Shaw, by contrast, argued that with the coronavirus out there, “it’s not like the economy was going to keep running as if nothing happened.”

The PM addressed this question at yesterday’s press conference, arguing that a “strategy that sacrifices people in favour of a supposedly better economic outcome… has been shown to produce the worst of both worlds: loss of life and prolonged economic pain”. She stood by the government’s approach of a harder lockdown up front, in the hope that it could prevent much longer restrictions being in place in the future. National have started calls for phased reopenings, telling Q+A that would basically be confined to contactless businesses. To be clear, Bridges is not advocating for an early end to the lockdown. Incidentally, there is actually a growing list of businesses still open for sales – The Spinoff’s Michael Andrew has a rundown of them.

With still only one confirmed Covid-19 death, so far the lockdown has been highly successful on that measure. Would mass death be taking place without it? Probably, yes. We can go back in time and quibble over whether border measures were taken early enough to keep it out, but looking ahead, the human consequences of not locking down – or leaving the lockdown too early – could be catastrophic. On Friday, Newsroom’s Marc Daalder put out an excellent analysis of current death rates around the world, and the “bad-faith backlash” against lockdown measures.

The key piece of evidence could end up being the diverging death rates between Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Sweden initially put in place much lighter rules compared to the other two, and has now seen over a hundred more deaths than the other two put together, with a roughly comparable population to Denmark and Norway combined. As this Bloomberg article reports, there’s now growing consternation that the Swedish approach was not the right one – and they may still have to change course from here and lock down further. The US and UK, who also initially went for fairly relaxed measures, have also seen swift escalations in the death rate over the last week especially.

This sort of data matters a lot, because it is an immediately measurable signal of success or otherwise. But there are other, less immediately measurable signals as well, a point made by Matthew Hooton in the (paywalled) NZ Herald. His analysis rests on the idea that economic damage also costs lives – it just takes place over a much longer timeframe, and is accompanied by a lot of corresponding societal misery. Luke Malpass at Stuff has also looked at the issue from a similar lens, making an explicit call that “the overriding priority of the Government must be to get New Zealand out of lockdown as soon as possible.”

Finally, there’s another important consideration about the lockdown, in the context of a focus on health. As Josie Adams reports, the response to Covid-19 and lockdown provisions are putting huge pressure on the health system, particularly with resources having to be diverted. But things weren’t exactly great in the sector before all of this – there were acute workforce shortages, capacity constraints, run-down infrastructure issues and so on. If there was a widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in New Zealand without a lockdown in place, we’d run a very real risk of a totally overwhelmed system, and mass death from all sorts of other causes as well – not to mention the likelihood of a disproportionate number of deaths among health workers and other essential personnel. It’s one of many examples of why the debate over the next steps is so fraught.

We should get more information this week about how these arguments are being weighed. Politik’s Richard Harman is of the view that “barring an explosion of locally transmitted cases,” the signs are that we’ll leave lockdown at the end of the scheduled four-week period – April 22 for those ticking days off the calendar. Even if that does happen on time (which still seems in some ways like a big if) some restrictions are certain to stay in place for many weeks afterwards.

Sticking with the theme of what comes after the lockdown, the tax system is likely to need to change. Interest’s tax expert Terry Baucher has looked over the area in depth, particularly around the competing needs of increasing government revenue to fund expansionary spending, while also not putting on burdens that slow down a recovery. In Baucher’s view, some of the Tax Working Group’s proposals that seemed sound at the time but never really went anywhere could be due for a revival – particularly around environmental taxes, and adjustments to income tax thresholds.

There are serious concerns about Vanuatu being hit by two disasters at once, with the archipelago in the path of an intensifying cyclone. Jamie Tahana reported yesterday afternoon that the storm could pass over the central islands as a category five cyclone later on today – if that happens, the damage will likely be immense. Some reports have already been coming in of flooding and damage to other islands. Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed somewhat so that people are better able to deal with the immediate threat of the storm – though they were more about extremely cautious preparation, as Vanuatu is yet to record a confirmed case.

In a story also related to policing, The Hui has reported on a survey of Māori and Pasifika attitudes to the trial of armed response teams. It found those groups had an overwhelmingly negative perception of armed police patrolling their communities, and the statistics show firearms are far more likely to be used against those groups compared to other ethnicities. The trial will finish at the end of April, and outgoing police commissioner Mike Bush confirmed the programme will be suspended at least until a review has taken place.

Small businesses are locked in a standoff with Afterpay over payments not being released, reports Stuff’s Susan Edmunds. Afterpay is refusing to release any of the money coming in to them without confirmation that the orders have been filled – but with postal restrictions in place, that means retailers are seeing nothing for pre-order sales that could help them get through. For an explanation of who Afterpay are, Richard Meadows wrote about the laybuy platform in 2018. To close out this section, an explanation from a scientist as to why some of the advice has changed over the last two months. Dr Siouxsie Wiles – in my view an outstanding science communicator who has made a real difference to public health – has also faced accusations from members of the public of being “grossly irresponsible, negligent and deserving of formal censure by the University”. In the spirit of being open to criticism, she has written about trying to get the right information out to the public, at a time when so much about the coronavirus is still unknown. I’ll just quote this key passage:

“We are having to build the plane at the same time as flying it. We are all making judgements and decisions based on the evidence at hand and on our values. But that doesn’t mean that we aren’t prepared to change our minds as new evidence comes in.”

7.00am: The Queen has addressed Britain and the Commonwealth

RNZ and TVNZ carried a short address from the Queen, focussed on the UK but also nodding at the Commonwealth, on Covid-19, in which she explicitly made comparisons of the fight against the virus to a war, and praising “everyone on the NHS frontline” and drew comparisons with her first address to the nation in 1940, during the second world war. It had the air of a call to duty, with her majesty saying “I want to assure you, that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it. I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will be able to say that Britons of this generation were as strong as any.”

6.45am: The complexity of locking down India

The announcement that India would go into lockdown despite having a very low number of cases was initially greeted with relief, as the combination of living conditions (very tight) and hospital beds (comparatively few, especially in poorer states) meant that an outbreak could be devastating. Yet as this story from the Economist (Covid-19 coverage is free to those who subscribe to its daily newsletter) shows, the lockdown has caused chaos, particularly for the millions who work away from their home state. It shows that for many, the inability to work forced them to return to their birthplaces, often on foot, leading to exactly the kind of conditions the lockdown was intended to avoid. Inter-state workers are now being quarantined, but the situation remains extremely perilous, with the state of Bihar having just four testing stations for its 120m residents.

The consequences of not locking down, and what comes next, are detailed with incredibly compelling data-visualisation in this New York Times story (also free to those logged in) which details the way the virus took root in Italy, and how difficult it will be to get out of lockdown. “There are no studies or literature on this,” it quotes Italian health agency head Silvio Brusaferro as saying. “We are looking into scenarios that have never been taken before by countries that resemble Italy. Other nations are looking at us as a pilot program.” The consensus is increasingly clear that countries with major outbreaks will be living with some form of lockdown for as long as six months, or longer. Coming out of lockdown will be even more complex in Europe, with its essentially open borders.

Two countries really ramping up in terms of deaths and infections are the US and UK, which between them recorded over 2,000 deaths yesterday. The US recorded over 1,300 deaths, as Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this week would be its “Pearl Harbour moment”. The UK recorded 708 deaths, its worst day so far, just as Spain, Italy and France continue to see a downward trend in key metrics. Elsewhere, Vanuatu, which currently has no cases, relaxed its lockdown to allow people to prepare for tropical cyclone Harold, which is threatening to become a category five.

The global tally currently stands at 1.25m confirmed infections, and 68,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

6.00am: The key NZ stories from yesterday

The police have issued lockdown enforcement guidelines laying out a four-step approach with escalating consequences, and Spinoff legal expert Andrew Geddis explained how it will all work.

The United States recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a single day, taking its total death toll to over 8,000.

National leader Simon Bridges suggested a delay to the election in September might be possible if the outbreak continued into winter.

Deputy director of health for Māori John Whaanga said New Zealand needed to get better data on Covid-19 and Māori, fast.

There were 89 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total to 1,039.

The prime minister asked businesses to start planning for how they would operate under a drop in the alert level.

National called on the government to ease lockdown restrictions to allow more businesses to operate where it would be safe for them to do so.

Jacinda Ardern described as “idiots” those who refuse to follow the rules and put others at risk, including a Christchurch man who videoed himself coughing at people in a supermarket and posted it online.

