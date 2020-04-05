Covid-19 live updates, April 5: Police enforcement guidelines released

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

10.30am: Police issue enforcement guidlines

The police have issued a range of scenarios that outline how they’ll enforce the level four restrictions in practice. For more on the legal basis for that policing and a new order under the Health Act slipped out by the government, Andrew Geddis’s piece this morning is a must-read.

As far as enforcement goes, the guidelines lay out a four-step approach, with escalating consequences. First police will “engage”, to identify whether the person is doing anything wrong. Next they will “educate”, to explain why the behaviour is wrong. The third step is to “encourage” – which is effectively a warning, with some compliance measures possible. And finally, they will “enforce” – but say they will “only resort to warnings or prosecutorial measures if absolutely necessary”. In other words, the philosophical underpinning of policing in a democracy – that it remains possible only by consent of those being policed – will still be in place.

In one scenario, an officer is called out to a park, where a group of people are playing touch rugby, who say they’re not doing anyone any harm. In step one, the officer establishes that the group don’t all live together. Secondly, they educate the group that they’re breaching an order that has been issued under the Health Act, and explain that touch rugby involves close contact, and therefore comes with the risk of spreading disease. At the encouragement step, the officer would make it clear to the group that they must go home or risk committing an offence. And finally, at the enforcement step, the group could be arrested, and fined up to $4000 – with officers being told arrests should be considered the last resort.

There’s even one scenario that involves mountain biking. The full list can be read here.

9.55am: The day ahead

It’s a double-act at 1pm, with the director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, and the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, appearing together, though with appropriate distance, for the 1pm media briefing at the Beehive. We’ll have updates as they happen here.

9.30am: Election delay possible – Bridges

Asked on TVNZ’s Q+A whether the September general election would need to be delayed, Simon Bridges said it was too soon to judge, but that it was something that might need to happen. Like the government, he was “resolutely focused on Covid-19 for the moment”, said the National Party leader. But were the lockdown to “drag on for much longer than a month”, the idea of voting in five months time would be “much, much more fraught”.

7.30am: Global news lines

What was the human toll of Covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where it began? The Chinese government says 2,563 lost their lives in Wuhan. “But evidence emerging from the city as it stirs from its two-month hibernation suggests that the real death toll is exponentially higher,” reports the Washington Post.

In Russia, where cities are going into lockdown, Moscow has deployed a network of tens of thousands of cameras to undertake facial recognition surveillance. Combined with mobile phone tracking, it’s all being done in the name of the Covid-19 fight, but there are worries that the Kremlin may want to keep it beyond that.

The brutality of the coronavirus continues to batter New York State, where Saturday saw more than 600 Covid-19 deaths.

The UK Labour Party has a new leader. His name is Keir Starmer – Sir Keir Starmer indeed – and his election on the first round represents the end of the Jeremy Corbyn years. A former director of public prosecutions, he’s pledged to unite the factionalised party. And he’s pledged broad support for the Boris Johnson government’s Covid-19 response.

And a reminder, people of New Zealand: Put your clocks back for the winter.

6.15am: Are we flattening that curve?

Welcome to our rolling updates of the Covid-19 story, brought to you today by Toby Manhire and Catherine McGregor.

The official number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand as of yesterday was 950, and it’s likely that will go into four figures today. This needn’t be cause for alarm, however. More important than the aggregate is the growth. In recent days we’ve been seeing a consistent increase but, critically, one that is not increasing exponentially.

As a reminder, these are the daily new cases since March 26, when New Zealand went into lockdown: 78, 85, 83, 63, 76, 58, 61, 89, 71, and, yesterday, 82. Across that period, the number of tests processed has grown and the criteria for testing broadened, so the proportion of positive tests has lessened.

Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, said yesterday: “I would want to see probably another two or three days before we start to know is that definitely a flattening off. Then if it was confirmed we would expect in the coming days that the number of new cases each day would continue to drop.”

In other headlines yesterday:

Increasing economic nationalism and bidding wars disrupted normal supply chains, with the US being accused of “modern piracy“.

A woman was charged with common assault after allegedly punching a supermarket employee in the face in Warkworth.

A set of hard-and-fast rules in the form of a legal order was issued by the government.

6.00am: On The Spinoff

