Recipe: Cheese and onion sourdough waffles

Waffles don’t need to be sweet – these cheese and onion numbers make an excellent savoury breakfast with an egg, or an equally tasty dinner with leftover mince.

It’s easy to default to sweet breakfasts without thinking. At least that’s the case in our household, as porridge or bircher muesli is more often than not what fills our bowls and bellies to start the day. These waffles are made with a base of sourdough starter and are flavoured with cheese, onion and parsley. They were a hit when I served them – not actually for breakfast, but for dinner with leftover bolognese sauce. Delicious!

CHEESE & ONION SOURDOUGH WAFFLES

Makes 8 waffles

2 eggs

300g sourdough starter

1 cup milk

1 small onion (approx 60g), finely chopped

100g tasty cheese, grated

¼ cup parsley, finely chopped

50g butter, melted, cooled

150g oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

Whisk the eggs together in a large bowl before adding the starter and milk and mixing until combined.

Next add the onion, cheese and parsley and stir again before adding in the butter, oats, baking powder and salt. Mix until just combined.

Heat a waffle iron and once hot, grease with butter if required, then ladle in about a quarter of a cup of batter and cook until golden brown.

Repeat with the remaining batter, keeping the waffles hot in a warm oven as you go. Serve with salad and a poached egg or leftover mince.