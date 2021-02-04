Papercuts: A New Zealand books bonanza

The podcast all about books is back to discuss the best new titles to add to your 2021 reading pile.

It’s the most exciting time of the year in the New Zealand book world as the Ockham New Zealand Book Award longlist has just been announced. We also have a line up of three New Zealand books for review and have a wee look at what’s on the reading pile and coming out in 2021.

Books discussed in this episode include Gangland by Jared Savage (HarperCollins), Victory Park by Rachel Kerr (Makaro Press) and Remote Sympathy by Catherine Chidgey (VUP). As always there’s a bulging To Be Read pile to sort through too, and plenty of not-books to recommend too.

