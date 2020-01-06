The Spinoff Book podcast: Toby Manhire on the helter-skelter 2017 election

In the latest from our pop-up podcast, The Spinoff Book Out Loud, Toby Manhire revisits the days of Jacindamania.



Listen to episode one, Madeleine Chapman on life after those chip rankings, here, episode two, Alex Braae on Extinction Rebellion, here, and Alex Casey on Sensing Murder, here.

It’s election year in New Zealand, so what better time to gaze back at the last one, when the campaign was turned on its head by the Labour Party’s 11th hour decision to replace Andrew Little with Jacinda Ardern. In “The Change Maker”, Spinoff editor Toby Manhire revisits the epic, helter-skelter election of 2017, and its promise of transformation.

Here Leonie Hayden introduces Toby Manhire, who reads that chapter, which appears in The Spinoff Book alongside dozens of other entertaining, edifying and just plain eccentric pieces of writing, with the best of The Spinoff’s first five years and a host of new material, as well as sumptuous new illustrations by Toby Morris.

The Spinoff Book, published by Penguin Random House New Zealand, is available everywhere books are sold.

Either download this episode (right click and save), have a listen below, or on Apple podcasts or via Spotify.

