The Spinoff Book podcast: Alex Casey on Sensing Murder psychic Sue Nicholson

In the third instalment of our new pop-up podcast, The Spinoff Book Out Loud, Alex Casey recounts the time she spent an evening with Sensing Murder’s Sue Nicholson during her Answers From the Other Side tour.



In 2017, Alex Casey took her mum to see Sensing Murder star Sue Nicholson in a motel lodge in West Auckland. It was as hilariously awful as she expected, but also extremely sad. “Every second person in the room had been crying, the feeling of both desperation and relief palpable as Sue babbled her way through various vague messages,” Casey wrote. “For most people, it seemed like this was enough.”

Here Spinoff editor Toby Manhire introduces Alex Casey, who reads that post, one of the many that appears in The Spinoff Book alongside dozens of other entertaining, edifying and just plain eccentric pieces of writing, with the best of The Spinoff’s first five years and a host of new material, as well as sumptuous new illustrations by Toby Morris.

