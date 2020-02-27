Sparrows: The agritech startup cutting down on food waste

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Andrea Watson, Sparrows CEO and founder, and Simon Yarrow, who leads Callaghan Innovation’s agritech team.

Agricultural exports are such a huge part of New Zealand’s economy and it’s important that we make the most of technology to help tackle some of the challenges in the sector.

Earlier this month Asia Pacific agritech conference evokeAG hosted 65 Kiwi delegates in Melbourne. Among the New Zealand companies represented in Melbourne was Sparrows whose purpose is to cut food waste by using smart sensors and data to keep track of where everything is, where it’s meant to be, and at what temperature and for how long. It’s leading to less product being written off, which is a huge problem in the food industry.

Andrea Watson, Sparrows CEO and founder, and Simon Yarrow, who leads Callaghan Innovation’s agritech team, joined Business is Boring this week.

Environmental Innovation is the focus for this year’s C-Prize challenge – Callaghan Innovation is asking innovators to develop tech solutions with the power to change environmental outcomes. Business advice, mentoring and R&D expertise will support finalists to turn their concepts into reality. Follow the C-Prize journey.