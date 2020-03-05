Destigmatising disability with Grace Stratton from All is for All

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Grace Stratton from All is for All.

Around a quarter of New Zealanders have accessibility considerations, but very few things in our society are built with much thought for what those considerations might be. For years, the choice has either been to stay invisible or be patronised, but one super cool Kiwi business has blown up over the last few of years by saying, in great big letters on their tote bag: ” fuck the status quo”.

All is for All came to many people’s attention with its trailblazing fashion shoots using diverse models. It’s continued to grow into an advocacy and accessibility consultancy, helping brands like The Warehouse better understand a good section of their customers and design their stores accordingly.

Co-founder Grace Stratton has been a powerful communicator on the issue, talking to companies, speaking on the TEDx stage, and being named as one of InStyle magazine’s top 50 Badass Women.

To talk about what’s involved in starting a business in an industry that is chronically underinvested, Grace Stratton joined Business is Boring.

