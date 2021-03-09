Live updates, March 9: Herd immunity by ‘end of the year’, says Jacinda Ardern

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for March 9. Auckland is now at alert level two, NZ at level one. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.20am: Police criticised for photographing innocent young people

An in-depth report on RNZ has revealed that police are approaching innocent young people in order to photograph them and collect personal information.

The information is then sent to a national police database, as reported by Te Aniwa Hurihanganui.

What’s both unsurprising and shocking is that all seven young people spoken to by RNZ for this story were Māori, with Waikato University criminologist Juan Tauri labelling it racial profiling.

“The significant concern here are the reasons police are giving for stopping young Māori. If there is no reasonable evidence to suggest someone has committed a crime, and they are only stopping young people because they match the rough description of ‘young and brown’, then that is racial profiling,” said Tauri.

Police refused to speak to RNZ for the story, which you can read in full here.

8.00am: ‘Year of the vaccine’ – herd immunity by end of 2021, says PM

2021 is the “year of the vaccine,” prime minister Jacinda Ardern has announced, revealing the plan is for New Zealanders to have “herd immunity” for Covid-19 within the year.

“Broadly speaking, it will take us through until the end of the year,” Ardern told RNZ – a radio network she will still be appearing on regularly.

Yesterday, it was confirmed the Pfizer vaccine will the primary Covid-19 jab. An additional 8.5 million doses will arrive in the second half of the year, creating enough for the entire country to get both doses required.

“Our plan is that when you have a highly effective vaccine… that means that what you’re doing is cutting off the virus’ opportunity to create a chain of transmission,” she said. By the time we’ve achieved herd immunity, the borders should be able to open again, she confirmed.

Pushed on the fact that not everyone will take the vaccine, Ardern said: “If we get to the point where we have a significant portion of the population who are vaccinated that means we provide immunity and protection for others.”

In other news, Ardern was questioned on her decision to pull out from her Newstalk ZB interview slot. The PM said it will give her an opportunity to reach other demographics through appearances on more youth-focused or culturally focused media. Throughout all this, of course, she will continue to appear regularly on RNZ, TVNZ and Newshub – just not Newstalk ZB.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The government has bought enough Pfizer vaccines to cover the entire country, in a significant update to the vaccination programme. As our live updates reports, the load will arrive in the second half of the year, well after other countries have received their doses. Other purchase orders are in place, for brands that don’t have the same cold-storage logistical challenges as Pfizer. But overall, the one the government has gone for looks like the best on the market. “The decision to make Pfizer New Zealand’s primary vaccine provider was based on the fact the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be about 95% effective at preventing symptomatic infection,” said PM Ardern. The full schedule of who gets it when will be laid out later this week.

So what will change with the vaccine? There are two pieces I think that are worth noting. The first is by Mirjam Guesgen on The Spinoff, and discusses why an air crew member still tested positive after getting the jab. They’d only had their first of two doses, which reduces efficacy, and vaccination in this case doesn’t completely block any and all chances of catching Covid-19 – rather it makes people asymptomatic, and reduces transmission.

And with that, we eventually end up with herd immunity. That’s a term that has been mangled by bad science over the last year, and taken to mean what happens when everyone has been infected (wrong and deadly!) but it is actually desirable and possible to achieve with vaccines. As Politik reports, when this happens the plan is to treat Covid-19 much more like the flu, with seasonal vaccinations to protect against emerging strains, but no lockdowns or travel bans to prevent it spreading. Speaking on Morning Report just before, Ardern signalled the end of the year as when this would be achieved.

Another 75,000 tonnes of toxic waste around Tiwai Point has been revealed, and the company doesn’t know what it’s going to do with it yet, reports Phil Pennington for Radio NZ. Exporting the waste is becoming more difficult for Rio Tinto, who have responsibilities to remediate their mess, and efforts to process the waste onshore haven’t come to much. While the company says they are confident it is stored safely and securely, documents show there have been several scares when the storage building was compromised in some way.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here