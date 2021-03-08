Live updates, March 8: Air NZ crew member vaccinated days before testing positive

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for March 8. Auckland is now at alert level two, NZ at level one. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.35am: PM to get vaccinated early and publicly

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she will be getting the Covid-19 vaccination ahead of the general public rollout – and, it will be done publicly.

Speaking to Newshub, the prime minister said she will get the jab in the first half of the year.

“I’ll do it publicly and for those interested they can watch it. I’ve been really mindful of not taking a vaccine from someone else who it’s really critical for,” she said. “I do want to demonstrate that it’s not only safe to take at the time but long term it’s safe, and so I will do it early on … before we start the mass rollout.”

Last week, Ardern and Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced that health workers who are not on the frontline of our response to the virus are next in line for the vaccine, along with household contacts of those who have already received it.

As for when the rest of us will be able to access the vaccine, that’s yet to be announced.

The vaccine rollout was going “a little bit in advance” of her expectations, Ardern said. “One of the things that we’re branching into now is the family members, the household members of border cases. “And you can see, you can just constantly see, why it’s so important for us to focus on the border. But that won’t be sufficient.”

9.00am: Mike Hosking lashes out at Jacinda Ardern as she quits weekly Newstalk ZB slot

It’s been a big morning for Mike Hosking, with the Newstalk ZB host lashing out at the PM for quitting her weekly slot on his top rating radios how.

The Spinoff’s political editor Justin Giovannetti has recapped it all. Here’s an extract:

Hosking told his audience today that the the prime minister’s decision was related to his tough questions.

“She is running for the hills. She no longer wants to be on this programme each week,” he said.

“The somewhat tragic conclusion that is drawn is that the questions she get, the demand for a level of accountability, is a little bit tough. So officially, her office will tell you that the they are rearranging the media schedule this year and maintaining the same number of interviews. This appears not to be true.”

Read the full story here

8.10am: Restrictions for air crew may be increased after new Covid case

Officials are investigating whether air crews need to be placed under more restrictions when they arrive in the country.

An Air New Zealand crew member tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday after being swabbed on Saturday. One location of interest has so far been identified – a Countdown store near Auckland Airport.

Speaking on TVNZ, Jacinda Ardern said the case had prompted a review of our alert levels and whether or not the rules needed to be stricter for international air crew. “We are going through a process… of whether we need to up the ante on different countries,” she said.

Genome sequencing for the new case is expected back within 24 hours, said Ardern. They had received their vaccination, the PM confirmed, but only recently. “This person had only just been vaccinated, so they were a priority for this exact reason,” she said.

“The issue being, of course, that the vaccine takes a couple of weeks to work so at this point it wasn’t quite doing its job and nor would we have expected it to, but it does demonstrate this person was indeed a priority for us.”

The partner of the new case played golf with friends in Remuera yesterday but, as reported by the Herald, has subsequently tested negative for Covid-19.

Currently, all Air New Zealand air crew returning to New Zealand are required to get tested every seven days.

“For the routes they were travelling, they were regularly tested,” said Ardern. “We have tests for this individual on the 22nd, on the 28th and then on the 6th — they obviously wear PPE as part of their job, if they are requiring accommodation in the site they were staying they’re not allowed to leave, they’re not allowed to have contact with any other people”

If air crew are flying on a “higher risk” route they also need to self-isolate for 48 hours upon return. Japan, where the latest case travelled from, is not deemed high risk – despite recent outbreaks in the country.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

As with any major government decision made in a potential emergency situation, questions will inevitably be asked about the call. The fourth Covid-19 lockdown ended on schedule, with Auckland coming out of level three, and the rest of the country coming out of level two over the weekend. But it hasn’t gone smoothly, so will the approach to lockdowns change as a result of these last few weeks?

You can cut the government some slack because of that aforementioned emergency, but aspects of their handling of these cases was decidedly messy. As Newsroom’s Marc Daalder writes, they got a bit unlucky in the first place with this outbreak, reversing some previous runs of good luck. But the decision to leave the first lockdown in hindsight didn’t work out. Elsewhere, the communications about the rules did not get through to people. The Detail got into that, questioning whether the messaging system that served the country so well last year is still up to the job. Stuff’s Luke Malpass argued that “the whole Covid playbook probably needs to be rewritten a bit. The longer the pandemic goes on, the more fatigue sets in and the more difficult it gets.” And on the NZ Herald (paywalled) columnist Matthew Hooton suggested the PM would be privately furious with her officials for having little choice but to put the country back into lockdown. In the news this morning, ministers have rejected calls from the opposition to hold an inquiry into the latest outbreak.

None of this is to suggest that the lockdown was the wrong decision – the counterfactual scenario of an outbreak getting a community foothold is clearly worth avoiding. For an example of that, consider New Caledonia, which has just been plunged into a snap two-week lockdown, after a school headmaster may have been infectious since a month ago. A year of a relatively relaxed approach there has also seen a high case and death rate per capita.

This particular period of the pandemic in New Zealand may not be over either, because we got news of another new case in the community last night. Our live updates covered the news of an Air NZ crew member who has tested positive, after previously going to the Auckland Airport Countdown on 3 March. Auckland was at level three at the time of the visit, so the risk is lowered, but the supermarket is still considered a location of interest, with instructions for people who were in the store on that day to monitor their symptoms. The person returned to New Zealand at the end of February, and was using the app assiduously.

Aside from this incident, the week at level three finished with every indicator suggesting there aren’t any unseen chains of transmission. So attention this week will therefore turn to what comes next. The most important aspect of that will be the outline of how and when the vaccine programme will be delivered. We’re expecting a plan on that this week. You might recall Justin Giovannetti’s piece from last week about how the plan is still basically a secret. Over the weekend, Stuff’s Andrea Vance also got stuck in, arguing that despite the positive press releases, the rollout is actually going very slowly relative to other comparable countries. One thing was teased over the weekend which seems likely – Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins told Q+A that some form of “vaccine passport” is being considered for those who’ve had the jab.

One thread that came up over the week – the government has rejected calls to pay workers their full wage directly to self-isolate, reports Radio NZ. The idea was put forward by National, with leader Judith Collins saying it would “make it easier for people to do the right thing and recognising that a lot of New Zealanders are living week-to-week off their wages and they don’t really have any spare cash to get them through.” The thinking was that any money paid out through such a scheme would be much less than the cost of an avoided lockdown. The Greens also backed it, but Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins was clear it is currently off the table.

Finally, on a somewhat tangential note, the surprise lockdowns have had a serious impact on sport. Of course, that’s a field that has to be a lower priority in an emergency, but many codes would desperately like a bit more leeway on holding the events that keep them in business. Newstalk ZB’s Elliot Smith has discussed whether it is time to start staggering crowd sizes a bit more, to allow for events to go ahead in a socially distanced manner at level two, and it’s a thought-provoking argument. Like I say, it’s not the highest priority, but it does seem symbolic of finding safe ways to manage outbreaks without the bluntness of a lockdown – something that will be an increasing consideration especially as the vaccine gets rolled out.