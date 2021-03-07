Live updates, March 7: No new cases overnight as Auckland wakes to level two, rest of NZ to level one

All the major news events, which will hopefully not be too many. Auckland is now at alert level two, NZ at level one. Get in touch at info@thespinoff.co.nz

9.45am: No new community cases overnight; more to be revealed on vaccine programme early next week – Hipkins

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed there were no new community Covid-19 cases overnight, good news as we move down alert levels.

Hipkins shared the news on TVNZ 1’s Q&A this morning, where he also revealed we’re likely to learn who in the community will be first in line to be vaccinated early next week.

Families of border workers and frontline health workers began receiving the jab this week, but it still isn’t clear who’s up next. There have been calls for the South Auckland community to be prioritised, given the last two outbreaks have been centred there.

Hipkins said negotiations with pharmaceutical companies have slowed down making the decision, as there is evidence the AstraZeneca vaccine is not suitable for over-65s. New Zealand has secured four vaccines but so far only the Pfizer vaccine is here – the third shipment arrived last week. Hipkins said more would be known about what vaccines are arriving when early next week.

8.30am: The day ahead

Mōrena! Much of the country has awoken to alert level one – ie pretty much normality – and Auckland to level two – ie not quite normality but a hell of a lot more normal than level three. Expect socially distanced queues outside cafes as Aucklanders make a return to the age-old Sunday morning ritual of brunch (with distanced tables, table service only and one server per table). Also, church (with a limit of 100 people).

Whatever you get up to today, remember to scan in with the Covid Tracer app, wear a mask on public transport, stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands et cetera et cetera.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins will be appearing on TVNZ 1’s Q&A shortly (9am) to share the latest, including whether there were new cases overnight; and any news on the vaccine rollout.

At around 1pm, there will be an emailed media release from the Ministry of Health informing us of anything else we need to know, eg new cases (fingers cross for a seventh day of zero in the community).

Oh, and at 12pm the Black Caps men’s cricket team take on Australia in the fifth T20 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The Black Caps won the first two but were hammered in the third and fourth matches in the capital during the week, both of which were played to an empty stadium due to alert level two restrictions. Let’s hope a crowd of raucous Wellingtonians can turn things around. That match will be immediately followed by the White Ferns women’s team taking on England. The men’s game is live on Spark Sport, with the women’s game free to air on TVNZ 1.