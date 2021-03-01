We’re hiring: social media manager, The Spinoff

A new role working in The Spinoff’s Morningside office to manage social media platforms for The Spinoff and Daylight Creative.

Role summary

The Spinoff is seeking a social media manager for The Spinoff and our sister studio Daylight Creative. The role, which is Auckland-based and full-time, will be to apply social strategy for both brands and to manage and sometimes create content for social. For The Spinoff the role will largely centre on Instagram, while for Daylight it will stretch across multiple channels. We anticipate the split between the two organisations being around 80% focused on The Spinoff, with the remainder on Daylight.

About The Spinoff and Daylight

The Spinoff is an independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture, and was named Website of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. We work across text, newsletters, podcast and video, and aim to have a recognisable tone of voice which carries throughout our work.

Daylight Creative, a spinoff of The Spinoff, is a newly established full-service content studio. With editorial storytelling in its DNA, Daylight helps organisations earn the attention of their audiences, using creative techniques to tell stories that resonate, are meaningful and which connect.

We operate according to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and value diverse experiences and voices.

Specific responsibilities

Reporting to group director of strategy and insights

Management for social editorial content from The Spinoff

Management for all social creative and editorial content from Daylight

Creative and editorial pillar development for both brands

Advising The Spinoff editorial teams around scheduling and content

Community development of The Spinoff and Daylight Creative

Perspectives around the role of social across both brands

Some community management of social platforms

Data insights and reporting

Helping editorial and creative teams set KPIs for channel growth and engagement

Attributes

EITHER a minimum of two years’ social strategy and/or community management experience

OR a background in journalism and an interest in social media

Love The Spinoff and be able to confidently articulate its values and what differentiates it in the New Zealand marketplace

The vision and the ability to apply The Spinoff and Daylight Creative aesthetic through our social channels

Be connected to cultural conversations happening locally and internationally

Confident in developing paid, owned and earned content

Can identify social trends and create content that leverages these trends, while also delivering on key messages

Avid consumer of local and international news platforms

Is confident in challenging the norms of social media communications

Detail-oriented

Knows how to manage creative teams to juggle work being produced to a high standard and on schedule

Please send a CV and cover letter to: jobs@thespinoff.co.nz

Applications close at midday on Friday, March 12.