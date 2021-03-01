We’re hiring: social media manager, The Spinoff

A new role working in The Spinoff’s Morningside office to manage social media platforms for The Spinoff and Daylight Creative.
Role summary
The Spinoff is seeking a social media manager for The Spinoff and our sister studio Daylight Creative. The role, which is Auckland-based and full-time, will be to apply social strategy for both brands and to manage and sometimes create content for social. For The Spinoff the role will largely centre on Instagram, while for Daylight it will stretch across multiple channels. We anticipate the split between the two organisations being around 80% focused on The Spinoff, with the remainder on Daylight.
About The Spinoff and Daylight
The Spinoff is an independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture, and was named Website of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. We work across text, newsletters, podcast and video, and aim to have a recognisable tone of voice which carries throughout our work.
Daylight Creative, a spinoff of The Spinoff, is a newly established full-service content studio. With editorial storytelling in its DNA, Daylight helps organisations earn the attention of their audiences, using creative techniques to tell stories that resonate, are meaningful and which connect.
We operate according to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and value diverse experiences and voices.
Specific responsibilities
- Reporting to group director of strategy and insights
- Management for social editorial content from The Spinoff
- Management for all social creative and editorial content from Daylight
- Creative and editorial pillar development for both brands
- Advising The Spinoff editorial teams around scheduling and content
- Community development of The Spinoff and Daylight Creative
- Perspectives around the role of social across both brands
- Some community management of social platforms
- Data insights and reporting
- Helping editorial and creative teams set KPIs for channel growth and engagement
Attributes
- EITHER a minimum of two years’ social strategy and/or community management experience
- OR a background in journalism and an interest in social media
- Love The Spinoff and be able to confidently articulate its values and what differentiates it in the New Zealand marketplace
- The vision and the ability to apply The Spinoff and Daylight Creative aesthetic through our social channels
- Be connected to cultural conversations happening locally and internationally
- Confident in developing paid, owned and earned content
- Can identify social trends and create content that leverages these trends, while also delivering on key messages
- Avid consumer of local and international news platforms
- Is confident in challenging the norms of social media communications
- Detail-oriented
- Knows how to manage creative teams to juggle work being produced to a high standard and on schedule
Please send a CV and cover letter to: jobs@thespinoff.co.nz
Applications close at midday on Friday, March 12.
