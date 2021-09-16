Live updates, September 16: Middlemore rolls out widespread Covid testing after recent mystery cases

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 16, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

Today’s agenda

1pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will front today’s Covid presser. Yesterday saw a drop in new delta cases, with 14 reported.

12.05pm: Pre-delta GDP figures show increase

The latest GDP figures – from the quarter before the return of Covid-19 to the community – show a bump of 2.8%.

According to Stats NZ, the June quarter numbers were 4.3% higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter, the quarter immediately before New Zealand’s first Covid-19 cases.

Of course, the latest data doesn’t take into account the impacts of the latest lockdowns and the ongoing restrictions nationwide.

Finance minister Grant Robertson said the figures bode well for another rebound after this lockdown. “It shows our science and health-led plan has continued to work for the economy,” he said, “Our quick and decisive response to this outbreak… will also help the economy to rebound quickly again. We do know, however, that the impact has been uneven and we will continue to work with affected sectors to support them in these challenging times.”

11.15am: Silver Scrolls postponed due to delta outbreak

The 2021 Silver Scroll Awards have been bumped from their October 14 slot due to the ongoing delta outbreak. They will now take place, in person, at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 10.

In a statement, organisers said they wanted to make sure the celebrations could take place safely and in their full form. “We appreciate this postponement will add to the growing list of things due to take place in November, but on the bright side, this should create a wonderful buzz around local music for the month,” a spokesperson said.

10.30am: Middlemore Hospital starts widespread Covid testing

Every patient at Middlemore Hospital is being offered a Covid-19 test so as to rule out transmission of the virus.

The Auckland hospital has been the centre of a few Covid-related scares, including when a man who later tested positive for the virus was left on a surgical ward for several hours.

According to RNZ, new and existing patients – including those with no Covid symptoms – will get tested.

“Although if it is an issue for us if we detect a case, we think it is important we detect all the cases, whether they are in the hospital or the community,” said the hospital’s chief medical officer Pete Watson. “We are really trying to play our part to support the community surveillance for Covid.”

10.10am: Childbirth injuries set to be covered by ACC

ACC will soon cover more injuries caused by childbirth, RNZ has reported. The push for change came from the Green Party who sent an open letter to the minister responsible for ACC, Carmel Sepuloni.

“Right now, most injuries caused during childbirth aren’t covered by ACC, and data from ACC shows us that over the past few years it has become harder to get birth injuries covered,” the letter said. “It is completely inequitable that ACC cover is readily available for an ACL tear on the rugby field but near impossible to get for a perineal tear after giving birth.”

Currently, the ACC system only compensates for childbirth injuries caused by treatment.

Sepuloni said the government has now considered the issue and an announcement would be made before the end of the month.

9.25am: NZ left out of new ‘Aukus’ agreement

New Zealand has been left out of an international pact between Australia, the UK and the US.

Called “Aukus”, the new defence agreement is aimed at countering the strength of China and was announced jointly by leaders Joe Biden, Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson this morning.

“The first initiative under Aukus will be a collaboration on future nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy,” a statement from the United Kingdom said, as reported by Newshub. “This capability will promote stability in the Indo-Pacific and will be deployed in support of our shared values and interests.”

Johnson added that the countries were “natural allies” despite the geographical separation.

A senior US official described the agreement as “a fundamental decision, that binds decisively Australia to the United States and Great Britain for generations”.

Despite Australia set to become the seventh country in the world to receive nuclear submarines, PM Morrison said the country would abide by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Teams from the three countries will work together over the next 18 months on a plan for the project.

9.00am: Police deny racism after rise in Māori charged for drug use

Police have denied allegations of racism despite new stats showing a surge in the number of Māori charged for drug use or possession since a 2019 law change.

As reported by the NZ Herald’s Derek Cheng, before that law change, Māori were 24% more likely than non-Māori to be charged for drug use or possession. But since then, that’s risen to 41%. The law change saw police given added discretion with parliament warned at the time that it could see biases entrenched.

Police deny the claim of racism and say that prior convictions are the most important factor in whether someone is charged.

Read the whole report here

Meanwhile, RNZ has revealed some startling statistics on the use of name suppression laws. Despite Māori convicted for more crimes, Pākehā are three times more likely to be granted name suppression.

8.00am: ‘Judith’s doing a great job’ – senior National MP backs leader despite crushing poll

A pair of new polls showing the National Party on the decline mean the party has to do better, according to senior MP Chris Bishop.

A UMR poll taken during the third week of the delta outbreak put Labour roughly 20 points ahead of National, 45 to 26. But of even more concern, a poll commissioned by the Taxpayers’ Union and undertaken by Curia. That’s National’s own polling company and showed the party on just 21.3%, with Act at 14.9%.

Speaking to RNZ in his capacity as Covid response spokesperson, Bishop said there was no doubt the party had to up its game – but said the election was still a long way off. “Judith’s doing a great job, she took over in very tough circumstances,” he said.

Asked whether a recent stoush with microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles was a good look, Bishop said: “It’s not the sort of language that I tend to use, but I think she was making a valid point around hypocrisy.” Wiles was accused of breaking level four rules, but Ashley Bloomfield defended her actions.

Despite that controversy and yesterday’s slinging match with ex-press secretary Janet Wilson, Bishop called Collins a stabilising figure. “Everyone will be aware of the dramas we had last year. She’s a very experienced figure, she’s been an MP since 2002, [and] she’s been a senior cabinet leader for the better part of nine years,” he said. “She brings stability and experience to the job, and is also someone who tries to bring everyone together as part of a team.”

The pair of polls has seen a wave of commentary from political pundits. Both Claire Trevett in the Herald and Ben Thomas writing for Stuff said the end could be near for Collins’ leadership.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Bookings for managed isolation will open again next week with tweaks. Thousands of rooms will be available on Monday morning, a month after bookings were paused. Stuff reports that things will be different this time, with people interested in a MIQ spot being asked to join a lobby and then being randomly selected to enter the system to book. Not everyone will get a room but the lobby is expected to get rid of the bots and automated scripts that were snapping up rooms in a split second and then selling them off for thousands of dollars.

According to RNZ, it’s not all good news. No rooms will be made available for people stuck in Australia, including superannuitants who are having their pension payments suspended because they can’t get home.

The Covid numbers: 14 new community cases were reported yesterday and 19% (3) of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. 983 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak and 456 have recovered. 62,155 people were vaccinated yesterday.

When you can’t meet the deadline, change the rules. The government announced late yesterday that it is going to change the climate change law to give itself another five months to come up with a plan to tackle emissions, Interest reports. The law currently requires the government to produce a plan before the end of the year. However, climate change minister James Shaw blamed Covid-19 in a statement and said consultation on a future plan will start next month. The head of the climate change commission handed in final advice for a plan to Shaw in June and warned then that the government needed to get on with it.

