Live updates, October 16: Super Saturday already quarter of the way to 100k target

Auckland is now at step one of the alert level three pathway, Northland and parts of Waikato are in regular level three.

Today is Super Saturday – find out more, including links to vaccine events and locations in your area, here.

The day ahead

12pm: The live televised Vaxathon kicks off

1pm: New case numbers received by written statement

8pm: Vaxathon finishes (some platforms may end their coverage earlier)

10.55am: The numbers so far

It’s only mid morning, and New Zealand is already quarter of the way to its Super Saturday target of 100,000 doses administered.

The Ministry of Health is also keeping a tally of doses by region, with Counties Manukau currently in the lead at 3,554 doses administered already this morning.

10.00am: The prime minister’s Super Saturday plans

The prime minister is in Wellington today and has a full schedule of visits and appearances to tie in with the national vaccination drive.

She’s just arrived at the Sky Stadium drive-through clinic on the waterfront, and from there is off to the Pasifika Youth Vax Festival at Cannons Creek in Porirua – Ardern is scheduled to be there from 11am to 12pm. She’s at the Maraeroa Marae pop up clinic, also in Porirua, from 12.15pm to 1pm, then heads to Avalon Studio in Lower Hutt for a Vaxathon appearance around 1.45pm. Ardern ends her day at the mobile bus vaccination clinic currently stationed at the Remakery in Lower Hutt, from 2.30pm.

9.45am: Planned move to ‘traffic light’ system draws fire

The government’s plan for a traffic light system to replace the current alert levels has met with strong criticism from health experts, both 1 News and the NZ Herald report.

Under the proposed new system, green would be equivalent to the current alert level one but with mandatory vaccine requirements for large events such as summer festivals, as previously outlined by the prime minister.

Amber (or yellow or orange) would be used in situations where the virus is in increasing circulation and is roughly equivalent to level two. Under amber, mask-wearing would be mandatory and there could be a requirement for vaccinations at retail and hospitality businesses.

Red would be similar to the current settings for level 2.5, with masks mandatory, gatherings size-limited and the possibility of further vaccination requirements in order for businesses to operate.

1 News says details and timelines for the traffic light system will be announced by the government next week.

The plan was put to health experts during a video meeting on Thursday, chaired by chief science advisers Juliet Gerrard and Ian Town. The response was largely negative, according to reports, with the experts – among them Siouxsie Wiles, Jin Russell, Rawiri Jansen, Collin Tukuitonga, Shaun Hendy, David Skegg, Michael Baker and Rod Jackson – arguing the current tighter alert levels should stay in place until enough of the population was vaccinated.

A couple of early submissions:

Uber is offering 5,000 free rides to and from vaccination centres in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, the company says. Rides will be made available on Saturday between 7am and 9pm, with links distributed to eligible participants through text message by the Ministry of Health. If you’re part of the group selected by the Ministry of Health, you will receive a text message with a link. Remember also that public transport in Auckland is free today for anyone using it to get vaccinated. More details here.

Vodafone is giving away 125 smart phones at vaccination centres around the country, plus prepay vouchers for spot prizes. The Vodafone NZ Warriors will be giving away a signed Indigenous jersey to one lucky vaccine recipient in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Canterbury Rugby is giving away 1,000 double passes to this weekend’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash against table toppers Hawke’s Bay in Christchurch. Passes are being given to the first 300 plus people to get vaccinated at the Christchurch Arena drive-through vaccination centre today.

If you’re in the Eastern Bays, don’t bother with breakfast and simply head to St Heliers Medical Centre for your vaxx. Meadow restaurant are offering a free crepe between 10am and noon for anyone that gets vaccinated at the centre, and there’ll be free home baking waiting for you after you get your shot. Here’s a snap from the home “bakery” this morning – “masks on and thoroughly clean hands of course,” our correspondent tells us.

8.20am: Thousands of New Zealand doctors publish letter supporting Covid vaccination

A total 6535 doctors have signed a letter in support of vaccination, published on Stuff today. The letter, displayed as an interactive article showing the name of every signatory, reads:

“We wish to present a united and evidence-based voice to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand in support of vaccination against Covid-19 for all eligible New Zealanders. We overwhelmingly support vaccination against Covid-19 and other public health measures such as mask use in public areas, physical distancing and hand hygiene. These measures are not just an individual choice: when we undertake these measures, we do so for our whānau, friends, work colleagues and the entire country.”

7.00am: It’s Super Saturday – here’s what is coming up

Ata mārie and welcome to Super Saturday on The Spinoff live updates. It’s going to be a huge day across the motu, as politicians and health officials (plus some celebrity supporters) go all out to get New Zealanders vaccinated. Together, they’re pushing to reach a target of 100,000 vaccine shots given in a single day, beating our previous national record of 93,000 in one day.

There are special vaccination events planned for all parts of the country – Auckland, you can find your closest vaccine provider here – at all kinds of locations, from pop-up facilities to GP clinics and pharmacies. Many are opening for extended hours and offering enticements like sausage sizzles, free ice cream and spot prizes. In Auckland you can also get free travel on public transport to your vaccine appointment – details here.

Know of a business or organisation offering their own freebies to encourage vaccination? Email me at catherine@thespinoff.co.nz and I’ll endeavour to give them a shoutout. Let’s start with one for Wellington’s early risers: the chance to win what will no doubt be an extremely fancy afternoon tea with the British High Commissioner (we’re presuming you’ll need to tweet a photo of you at a vaccine centre).

At 12pm the live televised Vaxathon kicks off, and Spinoffers Alex Casey and Tara Ward will be watching and blogging all the action. We’ve graciously given them their own page for their Vaxathon updates, but they’ll be checking in here hourly from midday with the highlights from Aotearoa’s very first (and hopefully only) vaccine-themed Telethon.

In the meantime, I want your photos. In the spirit of our celebration of dogs at polling booths, I’m looking for snaps of dogs at vaccine centres – your own very good boy or girl, or someone else’s. I’m also in the market for celebrity sightings, especially if you catch them in the act of being vaccinated. Send ’em to catherine@thespinoff.co.nz and you might see your photo here.

