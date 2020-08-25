Coming tonight on The Spinoff… Youth Wings: The Debate

It’s the political event the country has been waiting for.

You’ve met the young leaders from Aotearoa’s five main political parties in Youth Wings, released on The Spinoff last week. Now, watch them go head-to-head on all the big issues in Youth Wings: The Debate.

Filmed in front of a vocal audience at the concert chamber of the Auckland Town Hall in the last days of level one, Youth Wings: The Debate is the no-holds-barred exchange of ideas you’ve been waiting for in the lead-up to the 2020 general election.

Featuring Adam Brand (Young Labour), Danielle Marks and Matariki Roche (Young Greens), Felix Poole (Young Act), Jay McLaren-Harris (Young NZ First), Aryana Nafissi (Young Nats), and moderated by The Spinoff editor and host of hit political podcast Gone By Lunchtime, Toby Manhire.

The 30-minute special Youth Wings: The Debate premieres at 7:00pm tonight on The Spinoff.

Youth Wings is made with the support of NZ On Air.