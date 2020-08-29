Live updates, August 29: James Shaw apologises for funding private ‘Green School’

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 21, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at jihee@thespinoff.co.nz

8.45am: James Shaw apologises for funding of private ‘Green School’

Green Party co-leader James Shaw has apologised to members for signing-off on funding for a private school, RNZ reports.

Earlier this week, Shaw announced an injection of funds into a private Taranaki school as part of the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund despite the Greens’ policy against state funding for private education. It drew strong criticism from the party’s youth wing, a former Green MP, unions, and opposition.

Shaw reportedly apologised to members in a Zoom meeting last night. He told the group of 460 people he thought of the project as a building and construction project rather than an education one.

He said he’d listened to the concerns raised and was working to find a solution. He said he wouldn’t make the same decision if given another opportunity.

Co-leader Marama Davidson was also present in the meeting and acknowledged Shaw for owning his mistake.

8am: Yesterday’s key stories

There was a total of 12 new cases of Covid-19 – five in the community, seven from overseas.

New Zealand First called for the deportation of the Christchurch terrorist, the only major political party in our current parliament to do so.

Jami-Lee Ross said he was asked to remove a “misleading” video about Covid-19 vaccinations by parliament speaker Trevor Mallard.

The NZX crashed for the fourth day in a row following a cyber attack earlier in the week.

Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter would stay open under a National government, Judith Collins announced.

